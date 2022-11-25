A newly-independent Scotland could be in for “difficult years” financially, an academic has predicted.Professor John Bryson of Birmingham University – an expert in enterprise and economic geography – used the economic track record of a newly independent Ireland as a blueprint for how Scotland would fare should it ever vote to leave the UK.The professor said it could take 30 to 60 years for Scotland to reach a prosperous fiscal footing, with the intervening period marked by a decline in living standards and public services.These will be difficult years during which living standards and public service provision will decline as...

