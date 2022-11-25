Read full article on original website
Amazon workers plan global strike on Black Friday, citing bad pay and working conditions
Thousands of warehouse workers upset over pay and conditions are planning walkouts and demonstrations in roughly 40 countries.
Amazon Warehouse Workers Stage Black Friday Strike
It’s Black Friday and many Americans are either headed out shopping or filling their carts online. However, Amazon warehouse employees around the world have taken the day and gone on strike. Amazon employees participating in the strike internationally are demanding both better wages and better working conditions. The Guardian...
Bernie Sanders Calls Out Amazon, Bezos in Black Friday Message to Workers
Protests were organized worldwide by labor activists on Black Friday to push for better working conditions and wages, among other demands.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
An ex-Facebook manager says she got Meta's layoff email at 5.35 a.m. while on maternity leave
"This hit me hard as I'm currently out on maternity leave," said Anneka Patel, a manager at Facebook for over two years.
Jeff Bezos faces backlash over money advice for Americans as Amazon readies for Black Friday deals
Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is facing backlash after he advised Americans struggling with inflation to consider not making large purchases, like homes and cars, due to the looming potential for an economic downturn in the coming months. During an interview with CNN Business, Mr Bezos advised Americans to stash...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
Amazon Must Address Injury Rates at Its Warehouses | Opinion
As the next holiday shopping season begins, Amazon must stop denying the dangers and comply with the orders to fix hazards.
Starbucks workers plan strikes at more than 100 US stores
Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they're going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company...
Local Amazon employees working to unionize
Some employees from the KCVG Amazon Hub in Hebron are working to unionize, asking for things like better pay and paid time off.
Biggest U.S. rail union digs in on paid sick time, raising threat of strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel.
Apple Criticized Over Worker Conditions at China iPhone Plant
The company is coming under fire over protests that erupted at the iPhone assembly plant in China earlier this week.
Amazon workers in 30 other countries protest on Black Friday
Amazon workers and activists in 30 countries marked the traditional start of holiday shopping season with a series of walkouts and protests to demand better pay and working conditions. In Manhattan, activists, labor unions and Amazon workers marched outside company founder Jeff Bezos' penthouse in the tony Flatiron district. Outside...
UPDATE 3-Amazon workers demonstrate at some German, French sites on Black Friday
Actions part of global call by Make Amazon Pay initiative. BERLIN/PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Some workers at Amazon sites in Germany and France downed tools on Black Friday, as part of a move across the world to target the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay.
If train strike happens, major rail union will honor picket lines, its leader says
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen National President Dennis Pierce provides expert analysis of railroad workers' potential strike.
Report: Amazon plans to layoff 10,000 corporate workers as soon as this week
As soon as this week, tech giant Amazon plans to lay off around 10,000 workers in corporate and technology jobs for the company, according to a new report. The report comes from The New York Times, which spoke with people familiar with the matter. The layoffs are said to be the largest job cuts in the company’s history.
Tech layoffs are not the canary in the coal mine for the U.S. labor market, Morgan Stanley says
Tech firms including Lyft, Twitter, Stripe, Meta and Amazon have laid off staff in recent months.
Newly independent Scotland would see living standards decline, academic warns
A newly-independent Scotland could be in for “difficult years” financially, an academic has predicted.Professor John Bryson of Birmingham University – an expert in enterprise and economic geography – used the economic track record of a newly independent Ireland as a blueprint for how Scotland would fare should it ever vote to leave the UK.The professor said it could take 30 to 60 years for Scotland to reach a prosperous fiscal footing, with the intervening period marked by a decline in living standards and public services.These will be difficult years during which living standards and public service provision will decline as...
Amazon air hub workers launch campaign to form union
A group of workers who handle planes and packages at Amazon’s national air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) are trying to unionize the facility, demanding $30 per hour in starting wages and other benefits. The organizing committee says it is looking to affiliate with one of the...
Amazon is reportedly putting its Alexa personal-assistant division under review as it seeks to cut costs across unprofitable businesses
Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review of its businesses, according to the WSJ. The review will focus on scaling back the company's unprofitable business. Amazon's device unit, which includes Alexa, has had operating losses of $5 billion a year in recent years. Looks like no one is safe in this...
