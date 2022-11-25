ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Amazon Warehouse Workers Stage Black Friday Strike

It’s Black Friday and many Americans are either headed out shopping or filling their carts online. However, Amazon warehouse employees around the world have taken the day and gone on strike. Amazon employees participating in the strike internationally are demanding both better wages and better working conditions. The Guardian...
CBS News

Amazon workers in 30 other countries protest on Black Friday

Amazon workers and activists in 30 countries marked the traditional start of holiday shopping season with a series of walkouts and protests to demand better pay and working conditions. In Manhattan, activists, labor unions and Amazon workers marched outside company founder Jeff Bezos' penthouse in the tony Flatiron district. Outside...
ALABAMA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 3-Amazon workers demonstrate at some German, French sites on Black Friday

Actions part of global call by Make Amazon Pay initiative. BERLIN/PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Some workers at Amazon sites in Germany and France downed tools on Black Friday, as part of a move across the world to target the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay.
freightwaves.com

Amazon air hub workers launch campaign to form union

A group of workers who handle planes and packages at Amazon’s national air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) are trying to unionize the facility, demanding $30 per hour in starting wages and other benefits. The organizing committee says it is looking to affiliate with one of the...
CINCINNATI, OH

