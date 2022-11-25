Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Today at the World Cup: Germany on the brink in Spain showdown
Spain and Germany go head to head in World Cup Group E on Sunday, while Japan will look to make it back-to-back victories when they face Costa Rica.Belgium can book their place in the last 16 with victory over Morocco, while Croatia will be out to make Canada’s coach eat his words when they meet at the Khalifa International Stadium.On Saturday, Lionel Messi helped Argentina get their campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Mexico, while Poland beat Saudi Arabia to leave Group C wide open. France became the first country to reach the knockout stage after they...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 7: Tunisia vs. Australia; Poland vs. Saudi Arabia; France vs. Denmark; Argentina vs. Mexico
The World Cup don’t stop just because the England vs. USA match is over, and we roll on with the second matchdays in Group C and Group D today. This could be another day where we think we know how the games will turn out ... only to be proven quite wrong!
Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest
Qatari soccer fans have hit back at Germany's World Cup protest by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain
WVNews
US soccer displays Iran flag minus Islamic Republic emblem
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. men's soccer team has begun displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran's theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the U.S. men's team on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad's...
He’s a super player – Gareth Southgate says Phil Foden is a key man for England
Gareth Southgate insists Phil Foden has a big part to play in England’s World Cup campaign.The Manchester City midfielder has played just 19 minutes of football in Qatar across England’s opening two games.He came off the bench in the opening 6-2 thrashing of Iran but was an unused substitute in Friday’s goalless stalemate with the USA.There was widespread clamour for Foden to be introduced and Southgate was criticised for not utilising the 22-year-old as his side struggled to create chances at the Al Bayt Stadium.The England boss has been tipped to make changes in the final Group B game against Wales...
Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates from Group G match
Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan StojkoviÄ’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double. A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”While this result could determine whether Song remains in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: France hope to avoid third defeat by Denmark this year
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France are hoping to avoid a third defeat by Denmark...
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Wales build-up as Gareth Southgate hints at starting 11
England and Wales will do battle in a decisive World Cup 2022 Group B match on Tuesday evening with places in the knockout stages in Qatar up for grabs for both teams.England’s path to the last 16 looks the much simpler of the two as they only need to avoid defeat by four or more goals against their British rivals to secure a place in the second round. The Three Lions will have their eyes on topping the group however, which they would achieve with victory over a side they haven’t lost to since 1984, while a draw would...
WVNews
Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — English soccer’s two most storied teams are suddenly in play. Manchester United has joined great rival Liverpool in opening its doors to a potential buyout that could be the biggest in sporting history.
Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Argentina and France face a familiar foe
Argentina must put their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them when they face Poland today looking to get their World Cup back on track.Lionel Scaloni’s side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, sit bottom of Group C after the first round of games, but can start to fix that when they take on Mexico.Saudi Arabia will try to prove it was no fluke against Poland, while in Group D France face Denmark and Australia are up against Tunisia.Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.Argentina look to MaradonaA dos años de tu paso a la inmortalidad....
WVNews
Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Police had to seal off parts of the center of Brussels, deploy water cannons and fire tear gas to disperse crowds following violence during and after Morocco's 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup. Dozens of rioters set steps on fire and pelted cars...
NBC Sports
Kylian Mbappe bags brace as France advances with win over Denmark
France sealed a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark at Stadium 974 in Doha on Saturday. Kylian Mbappe’s 61st-minute goal was answered by Andreas Christensen, but the French wizard completed his brace in the 86th minute to score his 14th goal in his last 12 matches for France.
Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022
Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
