WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO MONDAY AFTERNOON
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 4:00 p.m. Sunday through 4:00 p.m. Monday for the eastern Douglas County foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades and Siskiyou Mountains. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said snow accumulations of up to 13 inches in the Cascades and up to...
kqennewsradio.com
WINTER STORM WATCH STARTS SUNDAY EVENING
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon above 2,500 feet in the eastern Douglas County foothills, south central and southern Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou Mountains and Jackson County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said heavy snow and blowing snow is possible. Total accumulations of...
KDRV
"Hot materials" leads to structure fire in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Medford Fire Department is reporting that the cause of a structure fire, at 2301 Corona Ave in Medford last night, has been linked to an improper disposal of "hot materials" (smoking) in a trash can. At around 8:51 p.m., Medford Fire crews responded to the scene where...
KDRV
Ashland festival of lights holiday celebration
Ashland, Ore. -- Don't forget to check out the 30th annual Festival of lights that will kick off the holiday celebration in Ashland plaza today. Ashland chamber and travel will produce these fantastic light decorations, with over one million lights to be revealed. At 2 pm, music performances will begin...
roguevalleymagazine.com
The Oregon Bee Store in Eagle Point!
Pop Quiz: If a group of gorillas is called a troop, what do you call a group of bees?. (Note: there may be more than one correct answer.) Answer(s) are posted at the bottom of this article. For those of you who know and love the Eagle Point Oregon Bee...
KDRV
Power pole crash near O'Brien hospitalized two people after power lines came down
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people are alive after a crash today into a power pole that caused the power lines to fall, leaving one person under them for rescue. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says the crash in the 500 block of Lone Mountain Road, which is Josephine County Road 5550, was near Jerry Drive, which is near Redwood Highway at O'Brien.
ijpr.org
The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin
Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. “These fish right here give me hope,” he said. “They had a long...
kptv.com
I-5 rollover crash injures 1 in Douglas Co.
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was injured Wednesday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Douglas County, according to Douglas County Fire Dist. No. 2. At about 9:30 a.m., firefighters responded to I-5 northbound near milepost 132. They found a car laying on its side with a woman trapped inside.
KTVL
Fentanyl overdoses, deaths rise in the Rogue Valley
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — According to Medford Police (MPD), fentanyl is the most prevalent drug in our region. As of early November, MPD and the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team seized more than 40,000 pills and over 12 pounds of the powder form, which equates to a 1449% increase in the amount seized off the streets since 2019.
KDRV
Central Point Police announces new police chief
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- At the start of the new year, the Central Point Police Department will have a chief in charge. On Wednesday Central Point Police Chief Kristine Allison announced on Facebook that the City Manager had internally appointed Captain Scott Logue as the next Chief of Police for the city.
KDRV
Preparing for Black Friday at the Rogue Valley Mall
Come Friday, Nov. 25, the holiday season will be in full swing at the Rogue Valley Mall. There will be local musicians performing, holiday market vendors and of course, Santa will be in town.
KTVL
New video: Medford father of five last seen leaving home for odd job
MEDFORD, Ore. — It has been over a week since a Medford father of five was last seen on camera leaving his home near the downtown area for an odd job. On Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s son's 27th birthday, his family spent the day handing out flyers with the hopes of finding their father before temperatures get colder.
KTVL
Medford Police investigate theater shooting reports, no threat to public
MEDFORD, Ore. — Officials with the Medford Police Department (MPD) say they are investigating reports of a gunshot at a theater within the city limits. At this time, police say there does not appear to be a threat to the public. News10 staff heard scanner traffic about the incident...
KTVL
Police search for suspect in robbery at Town & Country Market in Grants Pass
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Officers with the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a reported robbery, where the suspect had shot at an employee who followed him outside of the Town & Country Market on Redwood Avenue. According to the police department, no one was injured during the incident and...
kptv.com
Man arrested in Grants Pass after firing gun near schools
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Southeast Portola Drive to a call about a man with a gun. The man, 22-year-old Seth Fox, was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold. He then allegedly fired his gun and drove off in the car. No one was injured.
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
focushillsboro.com
Democrats in Southern Oregon Rejected Contributions From Significant Political Donors
Oregon Rejected Contributions: Ashland’s lone Democrat in the state senate, Jeff Golden, has been a vociferous advocate for limiting campaign contributions but has so far been unsuccessful in enacting such a measure despite the Democrats’ control of both chambers of the legislature. Democrats in Southern Oregon Rejected Contributions...
KTVL
Jackson County Jail forced to release hundreds of inmates due to overcrowding
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) posted a breakdown of the October adult in-custody force releases from the county jail. JCSO says October was the first month the jail was at full operational capacity since March 2020, citing the COVID outbreak as a reason. The...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG POSSESSION, WARRANTS
A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman for drug possession and a number of warrants, following a traffic stop Friday night. A DCSO report said just after 11:50 p.m. a vehicle was stopped in the 4000 block of Carnes Road in Green. 34-year old Samantha Craig was held for nearly 30 warrants. Craig admitted to possessing drugs in the vehicle. Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles were allegedly found in the sedan.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT ON JAIL STAFF
A man was charged following an alleged assault on a staff member at the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 p.m. deputies were escorting a 32-year old to a different location in the facility, when he turned and allegedly spit on one of the deputies. A charge of aggravated harassment was added. The man was detained without bail.
