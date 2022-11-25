ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.

The fire is thought to have started accidentally. An elderly woman who was rescued from a fire in Dunedin has died.Photo byWarren Buckland. DUNEDIN, FLORIDA: According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, an 82-year-old lady died from her injuries after a fire at her residence on Thursday morning. Firefighters rushed just after 9 a.m. to the residence on Palm Lake Lane and Rainbow Drive, where they discovered the structure involved in flames, according to an earlier statement from the Dunedin Fire Department.
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Bradenton at about 9:30 A.M. on November 26. According to a release from the Bradenton Police Department (BPD), a motorcycle traveling westbound on Manatee Avenue West was struck by a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn immediately after turning onto the road. The motorcycle operator was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and forced into oncoming eastbound traffic where they were stuck by a vehicle.
St. Pete police officer shoots, kills armed man at apartment, sheriff says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An armed man was shot and killed by police Sunday morning in the Tyrone Square area of St. Petersburg, authorities said. St. Petersburg police first responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash around 3:40 a.m. in the area of 13th Avenue North and 50th Street, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference. They arrived to find a bumper with a license plate lying in the roadway.
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
HCSO: Detention deputy was driving drunk on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is accused of drunk driving on Saturday. Shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen was heading northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for driving under the influence, HCSO said in a news release.
