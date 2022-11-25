Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Blake HS Master Certification Exhibition Shows Student's ArtworkModern GlobeTampa, FL
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
TPA Eases Holiday Stress with Entertainment and DecorModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
St. Pete woman dies days after being attacked with hatchet, deputies say
A St. Petersburg woman has died days after she was attacked with a hatchet by a man she let stay in her home, according to deputies.
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.
The fire is thought to have started accidentally. An elderly woman who was rescued from a fire in Dunedin has died.Photo byWarren Buckland. DUNEDIN, FLORIDA: According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, an 82-year-old lady died from her injuries after a fire at her residence on Thursday morning. Firefighters rushed just after 9 a.m. to the residence on Palm Lake Lane and Rainbow Drive, where they discovered the structure involved in flames, according to an earlier statement from the Dunedin Fire Department.
St. Pete man arrested for killing woman with hatchet, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman attacked with a hatchet in her home days before Thanksgiving has died from her injuries. Now, her accused killer is set to face a murder charge. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Pinellas County deputies responded to a home near the corner of...
Bay News 9
Woman found with hatchet jutted in her head dies, Pinellas Co. Sheriff's Office says
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas woman found with a hatchet protruding from her head died Sunday after her alleged attacker was arrested last Tuesday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found Lisa Ann Rogers, 56, when they responded to a call on 4000 24th Street N...
Police: Motorcyclist killed after being hit by 2 cars in Bradenton crash
BRADENTON, Fla. — A person on a motorcycle was killed around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after he was hit by two cars in a crash in Bradenton on Manatee Avenue West near 47th Street West, police say. The motorcyclist was heading westbound on Manatee Avenue West when he was hit...
2 killed after motorcycle crashes into SUV in Manatee County
Two Bradenton residents died Friday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
St. Pete man killed after pointing gun at officers during welfare check, sheriff says
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg Sunday.
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple-vehicle collision on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multiple-vehicle collision occurred on Interstate 75 at 2:15 AM on November 27th according to the Florida State Highway Patrol (FHP). A press release from the FHP states that the driver of a Sedan was traveling at high speeds south of Colonial Boulevard and collided with the rear of another vehicle.
Lakeland Police Searching For Woman Who Put Dachshund Puppy In Her Purse
LAKELAND, Fla. – Police in Lakeland are searching for a woman who stole a puppy by placing it in her purse and fleeing the store location. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., an unidentified woman was captured on surveillance video stealing a
42-Year-Old St. Pete Man Struck And Killed Crossing Haines Road
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 42-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed in a crash that happened around 6:40 pm on Saturday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling northbound on Haines Road North, approaching 58th Avenue North, when the St. Pete man walked
Have you seen Sara? Hernando County deputies searching for missing 32-year-old woman
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Sara Monahan?. Deputies in Hernando County say they are searching for the missing 32-year-old woman. She was last heard from Sunday morning when she sent a text to a friend indicating that she was thinking about hurting herself, Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
82-year-old dead after Thanksgiving morning fire in Dunedin
An 82-year-old woman died and another person was injured in a Thursday morning fire in Dunedin. Dunedin Fire Rescue said the first call about the fire came in at 9:10 a.m.
Florida woman found with hatchet ‘protruding from her head,’ deputies say
A man in St. Petersburg is accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
1 killed in Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg
One person died, and another was arrested in a late Saturday night hit-and-run in St. Petersburg, police said.
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash on Manatee Avenue West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash occurred in Bradenton at about 9:30 A.M. on November 26. According to a release from the Bradenton Police Department (BPD), a motorcycle traveling westbound on Manatee Avenue West was struck by a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn immediately after turning onto the road. The motorcycle operator was reportedly thrown from the vehicle and forced into oncoming eastbound traffic where they were stuck by a vehicle.
St. Pete police officer shoots, kills armed man at apartment, sheriff says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An armed man was shot and killed by police Sunday morning in the Tyrone Square area of St. Petersburg, authorities said. St. Petersburg police first responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash around 3:40 a.m. in the area of 13th Avenue North and 50th Street, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference. They arrived to find a bumper with a license plate lying in the roadway.
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
WESH
15-year-old Florida boy dies after being dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound, deputies say
Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a teenager’s death after he died while being treated for a gunshot wound Thursday. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy heard gunshots while patrolling 29th Avenue in Bradenton at around 12:13 a.m. Shortly after, he found evidence of a...
HCSO: Detention deputy was driving drunk on I-275
TAMPA, Fla. — A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is accused of drunk driving on Saturday. Shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Brian Nguyen was heading northbound on I-275 when he was stopped by the Florida Highway Patrol and arrested for driving under the influence, HCSO said in a news release.
Family says schizophrenic St. Petersburg man missing for 3 days
Chapinski says 56-year-old son, Benjamin Chapinski, III, has been missing for three days. This isn't the first time he's been gone before too. He was missing for about two weeks back in 2017.
Comments / 0