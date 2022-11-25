Falls Community Chorus returns to concert stage on Dec. 3

The Cuyahoga Falls Community Chorus, under the direction of Ted Shure, has returned to the concert stage after a long three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. Their full concert program will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 pm, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 2121 Sixth St., in Cuyahoga Falls. The concert is free and accessible.

The program, conducted by Ted Shure with help from assistant conductor Colleen Miller, will include music of the season including a carol sing-a-long to get people into the spirit of the season.

When asked what it was like to finally be back together, Shure replied, “I can only describe our first rehearsal back in September as one of complete joy and giddiness. We are close to 50 singers with most of the original group returning and the addition of many new and talented vocalists. The group knocked it out of the park during our performance at the Tree Festival at John S. Knight and we have several concerts coming up.

“We have such a loyal and significant following so I want to make sure that folks who are used to seeing the Chorus at the library and other venues know that we will have only one formal concert at St. Luke’s on [Dec.] 3rd. It’s a gorgeous church and Pastor Steingass and his team have embraced the Chorus for many years. It has truly become our official home. We even hold our rehearsals there now. I can’t wait to greet our audience on the 3rd. It will be a night to remember," concluded Shure.

The Chorus is also scheduled to perform at the annual tree-lighting at Falls River Square on Nov. 26, and for Cardinal Retirement Village and SarahCare of Stow before taking a little break for the holidays.

If you are interested in singing, contact director Ted Shure at director@cfchorus.com. To find out more about the Chorus, visit their Facebook named Cuyahoga Falls Community Chorus. The group resumes rehearsals for their spring concerts on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.