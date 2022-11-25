ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent State football travels to Buffalo for Mid-American Conference, season finale

By Staff report
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09h5Qb_0jNDc5jg00

The game: Kent State vs. Buffalo, Saturday, 1 p.m., at UB Stadium.

On the air: ESPN+, Kent State Radio Network.

Records: Kent State 4-7, 3-4 Mid-American Conference; Buffalo 5-5, 4-2.

Last time out: Kent State lost to Eastern Michigan on Senior Night at Dix Stadium, 31-24. Buffalo's game vs. Akron last weekend was postponed because of weather. The Bulls and Zips will play Dec. 2. Buffalo hasn't played since a 31-27 loss at Central Michigan on Nov. 9.

The coaches: Sean Lewis is 23-31 in his fifth season at Kent State. Maurice Linguist is 9-13 in his second season at Buffalo.

Team rankings in the MAC: Kent State offense (Rushing, 1st, 201.73 yards per game; Passing, 7th, 221.1; Total, 2nd, 422.8; Scoring, 5th, 28.3). Buffalo offense (Rushing, 6th, 151.40; Passing, 4th, 236.5; Total, 4th, 387.9; Scoring, 3rd, 29.8).

Kent State defense (Rushing, 8th, 158.18; Passing, 11th, 282.4; Total, 11th, 440.5; Scoring, 7th, 29.2). Buffalo defense (Rushing, 12th, 183.80; 4th, 219.0; Total, 8th, 402.8; Scoring, 5th, 27.4).

KSU individual leaders: Rushing, Marquez Cooper, 255 attempts/1,186 yards/11 TDs; Passing, Collin Schlee, 262 attempts/155 completions/2,095 yards/13 TDs/5 interceptions; Receiving, Devontez Walker, 53 receptions/837 yards/10 TDs; Tackles, Nico Bolden, 59 solo/33 assists/92 total.

Buffalo individual leaders: Rushing, Ron Cook Jr., 139/600/4; Passing, Cole Snyder, 351/207/2,336/14/7; Receiving, Justin Marshall, 45/614/6; Tackles, Shaun Dolac, 77/31/108.

Coach Sean Lewis says: "[Buffalo] is an athletic team, talented team. They've done a really good job of going into the [transfer] portal and finding some players who have helped them across the board. The quarterback is a dual-threat kid who can hurt you in a lot of different ways. Well-coached, talented group that has a lot to play for so they're going to be motivated."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBW-TV

University at Buffalo football drops overtime thriller to Kent State

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo football team dropped their third straight game Saturday afternoon. Losing a 30-27 overtime thriller to MAC Conference foe Kent State. Tied at 24-24 heading into the overtime period, UB scored first on a 30-yard field goal from Alex McNulty. But on...
BUFFALO, NY
WFMJ.com

Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994

The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
CANFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships

CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
CANTON, OH
the buffalo bills

Gabe's Collision provides refurbished vehicle to this special Bills fan

As part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program and in partnership with the Buffalo Bills, Gabe's Collision was in search of a worthy recipient to receive a vehicle that the Gabe's team repaired from top to bottom. And hearing Leanne Hull's story from the Veteran's One-Stop Center of WNY, the decision on who would receive the new vehicle came easy.
BUFFALO, NY
Cleveland.com

Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Frontier League adding pitch clock to baseball games: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Avon, Ohio – Baseball is my favorite sport, but for many, they find the game slow and often boring. In an effort to increase the action and reduce the down time in Frontier League games, league officials recently announced adding a pitch clock in all ballparks (including Mercy Health Stadium, home of the Lake Erie Crushers) for the 2023 season.
AVON LAKE, OH
2 On Your Side

Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe

The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
whbc.com

Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

New 'restaurant bucket list' book is the perfect Cleveland stocking stuffer

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The way Lora DiFranco explains it, she founded Free Period Press to help herself and others stay grounded in an increasingly chaotic word. “As your classic overachiever, productivity and efficiency has a tendency to run my life,” DiFranco admits. “But when I reflect on my favorite days, they are never about checking off everything off my to do list. Rather, they are the ones when I’m connected to my body, mind, and community. I created Free Period Press to help us all create more of those days.”
CLEVELAND, OH
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy