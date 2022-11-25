Enjoy a holiday evening at Lights of Spiegel Grove

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREMONT – Get into the holiday spirit by seeing Spiegel Grove light up for Christmas with more festive lights added to the grounds this year during Lights of Spiegel Grove on Thursday, Dec. 8.

This event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spiegel Grove, the grounds of the Hayes Presidential Library and Museums. Admission is free.

Sip warming hot chocolate and snack on popcorn by the campfire. See the “Hayes Train Special” model train display in the museum, and visit with Kriss Kringle, as Santa was called during the Victorian era.

The large Christmas tree in the museum rotunda, as well as the rest of the lights around the grove, will be turned on at 6:15 p.m. Participants will be able to see the museum tree lighting from the outside of the museum on the side of the building with the columns where the original entrance to the museum is located.

Carolers will sing beloved holiday songs throughout the event.

South Creek Clydesdales will offer sleigh rides throughout the event. Tickets for the sleigh are $5.50 per rider ages 3 and older and free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets are available online at rbhayes.org/news/2022/08/25/general/enjoy-an-evening-of-holiday-glow-fun-at-lights-of-spiegel-grove/.

Christmas-themed tours of the first floor of the Hayes Home also will be offered during this event. They will last a half hour. The first tour is at 5:30 p.m., and the last tour is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Hayes Presidential members are $8 for adults 19 and older, $6 for ages 6-18 and free for ages 5 and younger. Non-member tickets are $10 for adults 19 and older, $8 for ages 6-18 and free for ages 5 and younger.

Tickets are available at rbhayes.org. They will also be sold the day of the event, pending availability.

The title sponsor is Mosser Construction. Additional funding is by Birchard Financial LLC and Wright Leather Works LLC.

Lights of Spiegel Grove is part of Hayes Presidential’s holiday season of events, called A Presidential Christmas.Hayes Presidential is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner of the federal presidential library system. It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection. Hayes Presidential is at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.

For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.

