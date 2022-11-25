Today is: Black Friday

Black Friday takes place on the day after Thanksgiving, and is the unofficial start day for the Christmas shopping season, and the Christmas season in general. In 1951 the journal Factory Management and Maintenance referred to the day as "Black Friday," when referencing workers who called in sick the day after Thanksgiving in order to have a four day weekend. This meaning of the phrase didn't stick, but soon afterwards the phrase began being used by police in Philadelphia and Rochester to refer to the large crowds of shoppers, and the huge amount of vehicle traffic on the day. From that time forward, the phrase gained the meaning it has today. It first appeared in the New York Times in 1975, and by the early 1980's it was popular across the United States.

Source: Checkiday.com