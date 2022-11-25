ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best TV and electronics deals of Black Friday 2022

By Cody Stewart, BestReviews
Black Friday is the best time to treat yourself to top-notch products at deep discounts. Name-brand TVs, phones and other electronics are often sold at their lowest prices of the year. This year, we’re seeing cut-rate costs on popular items like the 2021 Apple TV 4K , Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet and the JBL Tune Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones .

Trending deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vKXl0_0jNDaP8900

Sony Extra Bass Noise-canceling Headphones : 51% off

These feature a special bass duct that enhances low-end frequencies. The battery lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge. The touch controls on the headphones’ outer casing make it easy to adjust the volume, skip songs and turn on the noise cancellation feature.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0Wot_0jNDaP8900

JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker : 20% off

This waterproof speaker doubles as a power bank, letting you charge your phone while listening to music. It lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge. The sound quality is impressive, whether listening to music or taking a phone call.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkv1C_0jNDaP8900

Blink Outdoor And Indoor Six-Camera Kit : 27% off

This handy kit comes with three outdoor cameras and three indoor cameras. You can control them with voice commands using Amazon Alexa. They only take a few minutes to set up.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJPdi_0jNDaP8900

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet : 47% off

When you buy this tablet, you’ll get a free year of Amazon Kids+. You can easily set up parental controls to restrict specific sites. It includes a slim case to keep it safe.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

Best home entertainment deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36SfEv_0jNDaP8900

2021 Apple TV 4K : 50% off

This streaming device supports Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive viewing experience. The user interface is intuitive. The streaming device and remote are made from aluminum for added durability.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ND1vx_0jNDaP8900

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV : 31% off

This smart TV has all your favorite streaming apps. The screen’s excellent color contrast makes scenes stand out. The sound is more crisp and clear than previous Sony models.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOuh5_0jNDaP8900

Fire TV Stick : 50% off

This affordable streaming device supports 4K video and Dolby Atmos audio. The remote has numerous streaming service shortcuts and Alexa voice command capabilities.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfhDa_0jNDaP8900

LG 42-inch OLED 4K Smart TV : 10% off

The built-in Nvidia GeForce Now app lets you access hundreds of games via the cloud. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Voice Assistant, Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IN1Gz_0jNDaP8900

Samsung Bass-Boosted Soundbar And Subwoofer : 48% off

It’s compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual 3D Surround Sound. You can connect up to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The bass-boost feature is easy to use, and you can turn the bass down with the night mode feature.

Sold by Amazon , Best Buy and Samsung

Other top home entertainment deals

Best deals on computers and accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRMWS_0jNDaP8900

Dell XPS 15 Laptop : ADD TO WISHLIST

This laptop is lightweight and durable. It features up to 2 terabytes of storage. You can log on using the fingerprint reader or facial recognition.

Sold by Dell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GPbC_0jNDaP8900

Nest Wi-Fi Router Three-pack : 50% off

This system can extend and improve your Wi-Fi connection throughout your home. Each one features a built-in Google Assistant smart speaker.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199lEH_0jNDaP8900

ASUS VivoBook 15 : 21% off

It has an impressive 12 gigabytes of random access memory, making it easy to run numerous programs simultaneously. The built-in fingerprint reader lets you sign in quickly without remembering passwords.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJe0r_0jNDaP8900

Amazon Basics Dual Mount Arm : 14% off

This stand is easy to set up and lets you adjust multiple monitors’ viewing angles. It’s ideal for monitors 32 inches and smaller.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0buv57_0jNDaP8900

Samsung Bar Plus Flash Drive : 56% off

It can transfer files quickly and has 256GB of storage. The durable aluminum casing is waterproof and magnet-proof.

Sold by Amazon and Dell

Other top computer deals

Best deals on gaming, tablets and phones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPTWp_0jNDaP8900

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet : 40% off

Its speeds are impressive, thanks to its 3GB of RAM and an octa-core processor. You can approve which contacts your kids can call via phone and video.

Sold by Amazon , Best Buy and Dell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KoWUe_0jNDaP8900

Google Pixel 6a : 33% off

This phone’s magic eraser feature lets you remove unwanted objects and people from your photos. You can translate messages into over 50 languages.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSQr4_0jNDaP8900

Asus ROG Strix G10 Gaming Desktop : 24% off

It has a transparent side panel, letting you see the internal components. It features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46k42w_0jNDaP8900

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset : 42% off

This headset lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge. It’s comfortable and durable. You can mute the microphone by flipping it up.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1pFj_0jNDaP8900

JBL Quantum 100 Gaming Headset : 50% off

These are compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS4 and PC. The ear cushions are made with soft memory foam for enhanced comfort.

Sold by Amazon and Dell

Other top deals on gaming, tablets and phones

Best deals on headphones and speakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sz8S3_0jNDaP8900

JBL Tune Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones : 50% off

These last around 40 hours on a single charge and have multiple microphones for phone calls. They’re water- and sweat-resistant, making them an ideal choice for listening to music while you work out.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHGOv_0jNDaP8900

Skullcandy Indy ANC True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds : 62% off

These earbuds feature digital active noise cancellation and last around 32 hours on a single charge. You can create a personal sound profile on the Skullcandy app.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMbXf_0jNDaP8900

Beats Studio Buds : 40% off

These earbuds have top-notch active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that lets you hear the world around you. You’ll get a six-month subscription to Apple Music at no cost.

Sold by Amazon , Kohl’s and Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsePh_0jNDaP8900

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker : 20% off

This compact speaker is perfect for taking on the go. The durable design is waterproof and dustproof.

Sold by Best Buy , Kohl’s and Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YF1r1_0jNDaP8900

Anker Soundcore Noise-canceling Headphones : 26% off

These feature impressive bass and around 40 hours of battery on a single charge. The memory foam ear cushions make for a comfortable fit.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals on headphones and speakers

Best deals on smart devices and other electronics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSS5U_0jNDaP8900

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD : 38% off

This durable solid-state drive has 1TB of storage space. It’s compatible with numerous devices, including PCs, Macs and Androids.

Sold by Amazon and Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7LT1_0jNDaP8900

Echo (4th Gen) : 50% off

The multi-room-audio feature lets you pair multiple Echo devices to fill your home with music. It’s compatible with numerous smart devices, letting you create helpful daily routines.

Sold by Amazon , Kohl’s and Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Mtwx_0jNDaP8900

TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System : 37% off

This system has a 5,800-square-foot range. The setup is straightforward, and it includes easy-to-use parental control features.

Sold by Amazon and Lenovo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AC1mY_0jNDaP8900

Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus : 21% off

This tablet features a large display and Dolby Atmos speakers for impressive sound. The Kids Mode feature has plenty of child-friendly content.

Sold by Lenovo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UoYCd_0jNDaP8900

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop : ADD TO WISHLIST

The 360-degree hinge lets this laptop double as a tablet. It features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space.

Sold by Dell

Other top electronics deals

