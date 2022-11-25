Read full article on original website
Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages
Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
China has placed the 13 million people living in Guangzhou under stay-at-home orders as COVID cases rise
The National Health Commission reported 3,775 people were found infected in Guangzhou, China. This is a 3,030-people increase since Friday, according to the Associated Press.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Opinion: In zero-Covid China, a different death toll emerges
"While I fully agree that China's hard-line approach to Covid-19 containment has saved lives, the policy's impacts are beginning to seem worse than the disease," writes Matthew Bossons in Shanghai.
Chilling moment wall of Chinese ‘stormtroopers’ in hazmat suits block locked-down workers fleeing Chinese iPhone factory
THIS is the chilling moment a wall of Chinese stormtroopers blocked workers fleeing from the world's largest iPhone factory that has been forced into lockdown. Footage captured the moment hundreds of escaping employees were met by a wall of officials donning hazmat suits on Tuesday. Staff at the Foxconn factory...
At least 38 killed in fire at industrial wholesaler in central China
BEIJING — A blazing fire has killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province. Two other people were injured, the local government in part of Anyang city said in a statement Tuesday. The fire was reported late afternoon...
CNBC
Beijing grinds to a near halt as China's capital city battles Covid with more lockdowns
BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
This Is China’s Beastly New Air Defense Vehicle
Chinese internetShort-range air defenses are now top of mind, and China is moving fast in this space as highlighted by its new Type 625E system.
France 24
Maskless World Cup scenes spark anger in zero-Covid China
China is the last major economy still attempting to stamp out the domestic spread of Covid-19, and has continued to shut down entire cities, seal off neighbourhoods and impose mandatory tests on millions. Driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, daily cases in the country hit 29,157 on Wednesday -- low...
China's president Xi Jinping 'snubs' meeting with Rishi Sunak at G20 summit 'over Britain's support for Taiwan'
Xi Jinping snubbed a bilateral meeting with Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali due to Britain's support for Taiwan, it has been claimed. Global Times, a Chinese government-controlled newspaper, said in an editorial that the meeting did not go ahead as Sunak had not ruled out sending military aid to help defend Taiwan from the Communist country. The prime minister's stance reportedly irritated Beijing, who were also infuriated after minister of state for trade policy Greg Hands visited Taiwan.
China's 'iPhone city' under Covid lockdown after violent clashes
Six million people were on Friday under Covid lockdown in a Chinese city home to the world's largest iPhone factory, after clashes between police and workers furious over pay. The lockdown in Zhengzhou follows protests by hundreds of employees over conditions and pay at Foxconn's vast iPhone factory on the outskirts of the city, with images of fresh rallies emerging Friday.
AP PHOTOS: Beijing life on hold for lockdowns, COVID testing
BEIJING (AP) — As cases of COVID-19 hit record daily highs, China is reimposing a range of strict measures under its “zero-COVID” policy, including lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines for anyone suspected of having come into contact with the virus. The restrictions cover cities and towns from the southern manufacturing center of Guangzhou to Beijing in the north. While measures imposed in the Chinese capital have been less draconian than in other areas, normal life in the city has been severely disrupted, with no word yet on when restrictions will be lifted. Along with the closure of hundreds...
MedicalXpress
Beijing sees record Covid cases as China outbreak spirals
China's capital Beijing posted a record number of new Covid cases on Tuesday, with the city hunkering down under a tightening chokehold of restrictions that have sent schools online, closed many restaurants and forced employees to work from home. More than 28,000 new infections were reported nationwide—nearing the record high...
Why protesters in China are holding up white paper
Protests erupted across China, including at universities, in an unprecedented show of defiance against the country's zero-Covid policy.
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by the National...
Benzinga
Uyghur Activist Alleges Chinese Authorities 'Wasted' Time Checking COVID-19 Tests Instead Of Helping Xinjiang Fire Victims
After at least 10 people were killed and nine others injured in a fire in China‘s Xinjiang region. Now, a Uygur activist has alleged that the authorities wasted hours checking COVID-19 tests before saving the victims. What Happened: Tahir Imin, who works to promote Uyghur rights legislation,...
BBC
China Covid: Angry protests at giant iPhone factory in Zhengzhou
Protests have erupted at the world's biggest iPhone factory in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, according to footage circulated widely online. Videos show hundreds of workers marching, with some confronted by people in hazmat suits and riot police. Those livestreaming the protests said workers were beaten by police. Videos also...
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week. The Group of 20 members begin talks on the Indonesian resort island Tuesday under the hopeful theme of “recover together, recover stronger.” While Putin is staying away, Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and get to know new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. The summit’s official priorities of health, sustainable energy and digital transformation are likely to be overshadowed by fears of a sputtering global economy and geopolitical tensions centered on the war in Ukraine. The nearly 9-month-old conflict has disrupted trade in oil, natural gas and grain, and shifted much of the summit’s focus to food and energy security.
