Post Register
Winter weather headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Happy Saturday!. Expect clear skies today with temperatures in the low 40's to kick off your weekend. A series of troughs are headed our way which could bring snow to the mountain regions and the possibility of moisture to the area. The first will arrive tonight bringing cloudy skies to the region by Sunday. You can expect to see patchy fog in parts of south central Idaho tomorrow.
Post Register
Next weather maker to bring snow
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory Sunday night into Monday for mountain snow. Most of the snow will be in the higher elevations. However, the National Weather Service says lower elevations with a cold surface could see up to an inch of...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris
We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
Snow showers coming back into eastern ID starting this weekend.
We have snow showers back within the region as soon as we hit the weekend early on Saturday morning. The post Snow showers coming back into eastern ID starting this weekend. appeared first on Local News 8.
WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Second weekend storm forecast to hit East Idaho today through Tuesday morning
The second of two weeekend winter storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings to alert the public about the several inches of snow and 40 mph winds that are forecast to hit much of East Idaho late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. The hardest hit area is forecast to be Bear Lake County's Emigration Summit, where up to...
eastidahonews.com
Numerous slide-offs in eastern Idaho causing traffic delays; more snow on the way this weekend
POCATELLO – Numerous slide-offs throughout eastern Idaho have caused some delays for post-Thanksgiving travelers Saturday. EastIdahoNews.com was informed Saturday around noon that traffic was backed up on Interstate 15 near the 5th Avenue exit in Pocatello. “Search and rescue is here. Three trucks so far,” a witness reported.
Winter weather hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks
Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Freezing rain and a wintry mix falls on the Inland Northwest
Rain, snow, and ice return to the Inland Northwest Tuesday as an incoming storm sweeps the region. Winter Weather Advisories are in place in anticipation of the impacts of the storm. The worst of it will be Tuesday before slow improvements arrive in time for Thanksgiving day. The biggest impacts...
Snow taking toll on East Idaho, causing wreck that partially shut down I-15
The first of two winter storms forecast to hit East Idaho this weekend caused numerous wrecks on Saturday on Interstate 15. One of the crashes shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello for over an hour but did not result in any injuries. The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when a northbound 2019 Kenworth semi driven by a 24-year-old man from Franklin was passing a previous crash...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree lighting to be held Monday
BOISE (KIVI) — The public is invited to attend the lighting of the Idaho Capitol Christmas tree on Monday, Nov. 28. Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. from the 25th Army Band and complimentary cookies provided by the Walmart Bakery. Santa Claus and his elf will also be available for photos.
Post Register
No one hurt in Boise apartment fire
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - The Boise Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire. The fire started this morning in the complex on North Lakeharbor Lane. Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from a window on the first floor and blowing up the side of the structure. Crews...
New apartments are popping up everywhere; What this means for renters
New apartments everywhere. Don Day from BoiseDev has kept a close eye on this project he talks about new development with our Don Nelson.
Idaho Capitol tree lighting ceremony returns Monday
The lighting of the tree is expected sometime around 7 p.m. The post Idaho Capitol tree lighting ceremony returns Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho’s October unemployment rate up slightly to 2.9%
BOISE — Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from 2.8% in September to 2.9% in October – the ninth consecutive month the state rate has been below 3%. October’s labor force saw gains in both employed and unemployed workers. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 1,714 people (0.2%) to 961,441. Total employment increased by only 455 to 933,268. The total number of unemployed increased by 1,259 (4.7%) to 28,173.
Post Register
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters are at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic on Sunday night. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich Firefighters Union Local 892 shared a video on Facebook,...
ksl.com
Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West
SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho’s Snake River Plain: A tale of two basins
The Snake River flowing below the Teton Range. (Ansel Adams/public domain, https://catalog.archives.gov/id/519904) The Snake River Plain is a prominent river drainage that cuts a broad “smile” across southern Idaho, easily recognizable from satellite imagery. The geologic history of the Eastern Snake River Plain and the Yellowstone Hotspot track are closely intertwined, but the Western Snake River Plain has a different story to tell.
eastidahonews.com
‘Wildlife Express’ tries to catch up with the American pronghorn in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Pronghorn are unlike any other animal in the American West. Not to be confused with their African lookalikes — the antelope — pronghorn occupy a mix of landscapes across southern and eastern Idaho and into the central Idaho mountains (and grace the cover of this month’s Wildlife Express.)
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Boise, ID
The city of Boise is the state capital and largest city in Idaho. Located in Ada County, Boise has an area that covers around 64 square miles. It is popular with tourists because of its beautiful natural scenery. The snow-capped Rocky Mountains provide a gorgeous backdrop. The Boise River runs...
At least 10 deaths on Idaho roads prior to Thanksgiving
At least 10 people died and several others suffered injuries in wrecks across Idaho during the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Authorities are hoping that the remainder of the holiday season is less deadly on Idaho's roads and have launched a public safety campaign with that goal in mind. Idaho State Police announced that they have teamed up with over 40 law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the state...
