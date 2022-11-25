Read full article on original website
KMZU
Two injured in rollover crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO - Highway Patrol attended the scene of a single vehicle accident that caused injuries in Lafayette County Saturday night. Officers say the vehicle, driven by Dylan Distefano, 29, traveled off northbound 13 Highway near Page City Road and overturned. Distefano and passenger, Mary McNabb, both of the...
KMZU
Route 13 intersection site of fatal collision
kttn.com
Kirksville teenager injured in crash north of La Plata
A Kirksville teenager was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck he was driving overturned off a road in Macon County. The 16-year-old boy was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Missouri Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened on Igloo Trail one mile north of La Plata...
kttn.com
Passengers flee two-car crash in Chillicothe before police arrive on scene
Witnesses say several passengers in a vehicle fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe on Friday night, November 25th before police officers arrived. Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel, reports the driver of that vehicle was from Mexico and was treated for injuries at the Hedrick Medical Center.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
kttn.com
Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash
Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
kmmo.com
THREE INJURED IN CARROLL COUNTY CRASH
Pedestrian dies in crash on US 40 Highway in Independence, Missouri
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
Two JoCo Residents Injured in Head-on Collision
Two Johnson County residents were injured in a crash that occurred early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2023 Hyundai, driven by 31-year-old James W. Bryant of Warrensburg, was on Missouri 13 at SW 21st Road around 4 a.m., when the driver fell asleep and crossed the center of the roadway. Bryant, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, a southbound 1992 Honda, driven by 60-year-old Andrew S. Binder of Knob Noster, swerved to avoid impact. However, both vehicles struck head-on.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
KSIS Radio
Sedalia Man Killed in Cass County Motorcycle Crash
A Sedalia man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred in Cass County last night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 62-year-old Lewis W. Laughlin of Sedalia, was the driver of a southbound 2020 Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra at 211th Street, west of Route J around 6:30 p.m., when he made a right turn on 211th Street and overturned and ran off the left side of the roadway. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia Police Reports For November 23, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sedalia Police responded to Sumner Insurance, 2414 West Broadway Boulevard Monday morning for a property damage report. On arrival, Officers made contact with Caleb Sumner. Sumner reported damage to the north side of the building, where it had been spray painted. The front glass also had a liquid substance on it, causing damage to the window wrap. At the time of the report, a suspect has not been identified.
kttn.com
Trenton woman faces multiple charges after fleeing from Trenton police, leading county and state authorities on high-speed pursuit
Three felony counts and two misdemeanors have been filed against a woman who eluded Trenton Police early Sunday but was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Caldwell County approximately one hour later. Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Nevels has been charged in Grundy County with...
MISSING: 18-year-old last seen Wednesday in Liberty
The Liberty Police Department is looking for an 18-year-old man last seen on Wednesday, November 23.
kmmo.com
CITY OF BLACKBURN HIRES NEW POLICE OFFICER
The Blackburn City Council met recently and announced that the city has hired a new police officer. Officer Cody Kay was sworn in and began work. Kay will be working full time and the office is located at the old fire house. In other news, forms are available for the...
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for possessing methamphetamine
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on November 23rd on felony possession of a controlled substance. Fifty-year-old Sean Edward Ward’s bond was set at $15,000 cash only with a special condition of North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 13th.
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
