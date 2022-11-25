Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Kirksville teenager injured in crash north of La Plata
A Kirksville teenager was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck he was driving overturned off a road in Macon County. The 16-year-old boy was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Missouri Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened on Igloo Trail one mile north of La Plata...
KMZU
Two injured in rollover crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO - Highway Patrol attended the scene of a single vehicle accident that caused injuries in Lafayette County Saturday night. Officers say the vehicle, driven by Dylan Distefano, 29, traveled off northbound 13 Highway near Page City Road and overturned. Distefano and passenger, Mary McNabb, both of the...
Missouri woman killed in two-vehicle accident Saturday
JOHNSON COUNTY — A Missouri woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident at 10:36 a.m. Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Ecosport driven by Linda K. Ridge, 69, Warrensburg, was southbound on Missouri 13 at NE 600 Road when the vehicle turned into the path of a 2017 Ford Transit driven by Caleb J. Henry, 22, Blue Springs.
kttn.com
Passengers flee two-car crash in Chillicothe before police arrive on scene
Witnesses say several passengers in a vehicle fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe on Friday night, November 25th before police officers arrived. Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel, reports the driver of that vehicle was from Mexico and was treated for injuries at the Hedrick Medical Center.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian crash kills 1 in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian who police said was walking across 40 Highway was struck and killed Saturday night in Independence, Missouri. According to the Independence Police Department, a crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of 40 Highway west of Washington Avenue. IPD said an eastbound...
KMZU
Route 13 intersection site of fatal collision
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO - A Warrensburg driver died Saturday in a fatal car collision. Highway Patrol says Linda Ridge, 69, was the driver of a vehicle that was turning left onto northbound 13 Highway in Johnson County at 600 Road. A southbound SUV attempted to swerve, but hit the vehicle. Ridge was listed as not wearing safety equipment.
Pedestrian dies in crash on US 40 Highway in Independence, Missouri
A pedestrian died in a crash Saturday evening on eastbound U.S. 40 Highway, near Washington Avenue, in Independence, Missouri.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on November 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Linda Ridge turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Caleb Henry. Henry’s vehicle swerved and impact occurred of the right side of the roadway.
kttn.com
One injured in 4 vehicle crash on Highway 10
Four vehicles were involved in an accident late Wednesday afternoon on Highway 10 in Carroll county. The only person listed with an injury was one of the drivers, 54-year-old Michele Thompson of Norborne. She was taken by EMS to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Thompson was driving...
Three Windsor residents Injured in JoCo Crash
A Windsor family was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thanksgiving night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Travis D. Hurd of Windsor, was on Route WW, one-quarter mile east of Missouri 23 around 8 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
Two JoCo Residents Injured in Head-on Collision
Two Johnson County residents were injured in a crash that occurred early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2023 Hyundai, driven by 31-year-old James W. Bryant of Warrensburg, was on Missouri 13 at SW 21st Road around 4 a.m., when the driver fell asleep and crossed the center of the roadway. Bryant, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, a southbound 1992 Honda, driven by 60-year-old Andrew S. Binder of Knob Noster, swerved to avoid impact. However, both vehicles struck head-on.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
KMZU
Two hospitalized in Cass County accident
CASS COUNTY, Mo. - Two Pleasant Hill residents are hospitalized early this morning after an accident in Cass County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 12:55 a.m. on Country Club Drive at Lexington Road. 18-year-old David Uithoven, of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Samantha Stoner.
Elderly Missouri Man Rescued from Icy Creek by Good Samaritan
It was an accident that could have ended tragically, but thanks to a Good Samaritan an elderly man in Missouri was rescued after his vehicle slid into an icy creek in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff's Office shared this detailed description providing the backstory for what you're about to...
Sheriff: Woman accused of selling meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug distribution allegations. Just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Chevrolet Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for speeding, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop resulted in the search...
Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Two dead, 10-year-old child injured in crash on Highway 6
Two individuals died as the result of an accident involving a sports utility vehicle and a Freightliner truck one mile north of Amity on Friday evening, November 18th. The Highway Patrol reports the driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Tonya Maize of Union Star, and the truck driver, 46-year-old Michael Burnett of Maysville, were pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner. Both were transported to Turner Funeral Home in Maysville.
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
kttn.com
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
