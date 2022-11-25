ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD officers rescue malnourished dog, seven puppies in Queens; arrest owner

QUEENS (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Queens rescued a severely malnourished Great Dane and her seven puppies during a traffic stop on Saturday night, according to the 104th Precinct. Officers spotted the dogs during a vehicle stop on Woodhaven Boulevard. They were “in a confined plastic container,” police said. The mom and puppies were brought […]
QUEENS, NY
Gothamist

Fallen debris in Brooklyn subway tunnel causes major delays

Riders waited in long lines for buses after an incident involving fallen debris disrupted service for three hours on Saturday. Part of the ceiling in a subway tunnel collapsed in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a three-hour service suspension and long lines awaiting buses. [ more › ]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule

New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC psychotherapist killed as fire tears through Queens apartment, FDNY says

A longtime psychotherapist who worked with both criminal offenders and trauma survivors was killed after a fire tore through her Queens apartment, the FDNY said Saturday. Firefighters responding to the blaze inside a six-story apartment building on 71st Ave. near 112th St. in Forest Hills found 64-year-old Faith Rudbarg inside the burning fifth-floor apartment at 8:15 a.m. Friday, FDNY ...
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
