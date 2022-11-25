Read full article on original website
Car careens through fence in Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Emergency personnel responded to a car that careened through a fence in Dongan Hills on Sunday night. The accident occurred around 8 p.m., at the corner of Jefferson Street and Buel Avenue.
NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
NYPD officers rescue malnourished dog, seven puppies in Queens; arrest owner
QUEENS (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Queens rescued a severely malnourished Great Dane and her seven puppies during a traffic stop on Saturday night, according to the 104th Precinct. Officers spotted the dogs during a vehicle stop on Woodhaven Boulevard. They were “in a confined plastic container,” police said. The mom and puppies were brought […]
Staten Island Ferry to run modified service Sunday night into Monday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Sunday, Nov. 27, at 11 p.m., until Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour, and from...
Fallen debris in Brooklyn subway tunnel causes major delays
Riders waited in long lines for buses after an incident involving fallen debris disrupted service for three hours on Saturday. Part of the ceiling in a subway tunnel collapsed in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a three-hour service suspension and long lines awaiting buses. [ more › ]
‘Trash Walker’ documents troubling finds in NYC garbage piles
Anna Sacks is an environmental activist living in Manhattan, but she's better known on social media as "The Trash Walker."
MTA’s Holiday Nostalgia train rides return to the rails to ring in the 2022 holiday season
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Following a 2-year hiatus, MTA New York City Transit has announced the return of its annual tradition of Holiday Nostalgia Rides on the New York Transit Museum’s vintage fleet. In honor of the exhibit “Reign of the Redbirds,” the Holiday Nostalgia Train will feature...
Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says
A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
norwoodnews.org
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
NYC psychotherapist killed as fire tears through Queens apartment, FDNY says
A longtime psychotherapist who worked with both criminal offenders and trauma survivors was killed after a fire tore through her Queens apartment, the FDNY said Saturday. Firefighters responding to the blaze inside a six-story apartment building on 71st Ave. near 112th St. in Forest Hills found 64-year-old Faith Rudbarg inside the burning fifth-floor apartment at 8:15 a.m. Friday, FDNY ...
Milling, paving schedule for Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) will be working on roads throughout Staten Island next week. There may be temporary road closures as the maintenance crews pave and mill streets. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved or milled are posted...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
Worker, 27, dies in fall from Staten Island ShopRite building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old male succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon after a fall or jump from a building in New Dorp, police said. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual at 2656 Hylan Blvd., a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
Off-duty NYPD officer found dead in LI home: report
An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead at his home on Long Island. The 44-year-old officer’s wife found him dead in their Suffolk County home Saturday, according to the sources.
Tenants: Bed-Stuy apartment building has not had heat for several winters
The Department of Buildings has received several complaints and three boiler violations listed for the building
Home Heavily Damaged After Fire Breaks Out In Blauvelt
A house was heavily damaged after an overnight fire in the Hudson Valley. The blaze broke out at around 8:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 in Rockland County, at Regina Court in the hamlet of Blauvelt. Emergency responders found the house to be fully involved in flames upon arriving at the...
It’s time to fix NYC’s broken, unfair property tax system | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Islanders have historically paid a higher property tax rate for less expensive homes when compared to homeowners in other parts of New York City. That has to change. A plan from the New York City Property Tax Commission could slash Staten Islanders’ property taxes...
Recent dorm intrusions leave NYU students on high alert for their safety at school
Even with security measures in place at the NYU dorms, there have allegedly been two separate intrusions in the past few weeks. NYU students are on high alert.
Where did you eat on Thanksgiving? | From the editor
Hope you can squeeze me in between the turkey (about 41 bucks for a 16-18 pound Butterball, up about 24 percent from last year), and mashed the Idaho (about $1.49 a pound, up about 20 percent) leftovers. That’s if you could afford a turkey, or even cook it. Don’t...
Worker, 31, dies when pinned between pallet and forklift in Brooklyn
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who died after becoming pinned pinned between a pallet and a forklift in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.
