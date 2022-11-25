Read full article on original website
Kirksville teenager injured in crash north of La Plata
A Kirksville teenager was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck he was driving overturned off a road in Macon County. The 16-year-old boy was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Missouri Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened on Igloo Trail one mile north of La Plata...
Passengers flee two-car crash in Chillicothe before police arrive on scene
Witnesses say several passengers in a vehicle fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe on Friday night, November 25th before police officers arrived. Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel, reports the driver of that vehicle was from Mexico and was treated for injuries at the Hedrick Medical Center.
One injured in 4 vehicle crash on Highway 10
Four vehicles were involved in an accident late Wednesday afternoon on Highway 10 in Carroll county. The only person listed with an injury was one of the drivers, 54-year-old Michele Thompson of Norborne. She was taken by EMS to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Thompson was driving...
Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash
Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend of Friday, November 25, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-five-year-old David McGary of Maryville was arrested early Saturday morning in Nodaway County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold. Twenty-five-year-old Decotas Powell of...
Crash on Thanksgiving day at Kirksville city limits claims the life of a man from Forsythe, Georgia
A Forsyth, Georgia man died as the result of a one-car accident at the north city limits of Kirksville on Thursday morning, November 24th. The driver, 39-year-old Timothy Chambliss, was taken by the Adair County Coroner to the Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville. The car traveled south on Highway 63...
Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt
HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe he was shot at a The post Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested for firing shots into duplex, no injuries reported
A Columbia man is arrested for firing shots into a duplex on the city’s west side. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports Nicholas Brunda, 39, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, fourth-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a modified weapon.
Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia
A semi-truck fire Tuesday afternoon caused Interstate 70 traffic to slow to a standstill near Columbia. The post Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two dead, 10-year-old child injured in crash on Highway 6
Two individuals died as the result of an accident involving a sports utility vehicle and a Freightliner truck one mile north of Amity on Friday evening, November 18th. The Highway Patrol reports the driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Tonya Maize of Union Star, and the truck driver, 46-year-old Michael Burnett of Maysville, were pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner. Both were transported to Turner Funeral Home in Maysville.
Mercer County resident scammed out of $7,000
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department continues an investigation into a Mercer County resident being scammed for $7,000 from a grandkid scam. The sheriff’s office reports the resident was contacted by individuals claiming the resident’s grandchild had been involved in an accident and needed bail money. Residents are...
Trenton woman faces multiple charges after fleeing from Trenton police, leading county and state authorities on high-speed pursuit
Three felony counts and two misdemeanors have been filed against a woman who eluded Trenton Police early Sunday but was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Caldwell County approximately one hour later. Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Nevels has been charged in Grundy County with...
Trenton man arrested for possessing methamphetamine
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on November 23rd on felony possession of a controlled substance. Fifty-year-old Sean Edward Ward’s bond was set at $15,000 cash only with a special condition of North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 13th.
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Obituary & Services: Warren Henry White
Warren Henry White, 87, of Newtown, Missouri, passed away Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022, at Sullivan County Hospital in Milan. The son of Henry Clay and Virginia (Brinkley) White, he was born July 14, 1935, in Monticello, Missouri. In 1958 he married Maxine Ellis, and two sons were born into the union. In September 1980 he married Willa Morris.
CITY OF BLACKBURN HIRES NEW POLICE OFFICER
The Blackburn City Council met recently and announced that the city has hired a new police officer. Officer Cody Kay was sworn in and began work. Kay will be working full time and the office is located at the old fire house. In other news, forms are available for the...
Audio: Trenton R-9 school officials on Rissler Elementary School, District Safety, and school delays or cancellations due to weather
Rissler Elementary School Principal Sue Gott reports this year’s Veterans Day assembly at the school in Trenton had a good turnout. There were about a dozen more veterans that attended than last year. She says it was an opportunity for students to serve veterans. The fourth grade served muffins...
Obituary: Montana Ray Akers
Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two bookings into area jails following arrests by local agencies. Monday, Deputies arrested 29-year-old Katelan Marie Chase for alleged stealing. She is held at the Macon County Jail with bond set at $5,000. Sunday, Deputies arrested 52-year-old Shawn M Geary. He is held...
Winterfest set for December 3rd in Unionville
Winterfest will be held on the Unionville Square on December 3rd. A children’s story time will be at the library from 4:30 to 5 pm. The lineup for the Parade of Lights will start at the park at 4:30. Judging will be at 5 o’clock. There will be trophies for first through third place. The Putnam County R-1 band will lead the parade at 5:15. It will travel south to Highway 136, go east to the square, exit onto 17th Street, go north on Oak, and come back to the park. Entries are invited to circle back and park on the square for viewing.
