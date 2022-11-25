Winterfest will be held on the Unionville Square on December 3rd. A children’s story time will be at the library from 4:30 to 5 pm. The lineup for the Parade of Lights will start at the park at 4:30. Judging will be at 5 o’clock. There will be trophies for first through third place. The Putnam County R-1 band will lead the parade at 5:15. It will travel south to Highway 136, go east to the square, exit onto 17th Street, go north on Oak, and come back to the park. Entries are invited to circle back and park on the square for viewing.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO