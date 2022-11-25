Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Winterfest set for December 3rd in Unionville
Winterfest will be held on the Unionville Square on December 3rd. A children’s story time will be at the library from 4:30 to 5 pm. The lineup for the Parade of Lights will start at the park at 4:30. Judging will be at 5 o’clock. There will be trophies for first through third place. The Putnam County R-1 band will lead the parade at 5:15. It will travel south to Highway 136, go east to the square, exit onto 17th Street, go north on Oak, and come back to the park. Entries are invited to circle back and park on the square for viewing.
mycouriertribune.com
Ridgeview 3rd-graders cleverly disguise turkeys to save them from Thanksgiving
As part of an annual Thanksgiving tradition in the Courier-Tribune, we asked third-graders in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville to color a disguise on a tricky turkey to help keep the turkey off the Thanksgiving dinner table. Here's some of our favorites from Ridgeview Elementary in Liberty. For more, stop by the Courier-Tribune office at 104 N. Main St. in Liberty, where all of the creative artwork is on display in our windows.
Saline County teen girl safely located
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri State Highway Patrol safely located a missing 14-year-old girl on Tuesday, Nov. 22, two days after she was reported missing. An endangered person advisory was issued for Jamiah Brooks on Sunday, Nov. 22, after she was reported to have left her grandparents' home with an unknown Black man. The endangered The post Saline County teen girl safely located appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Audio: Changes coming to Trenton R-9 School District regarding Student Information Systems; Three positions open on R-9 Board of Education
Changes are coming to the Trenton R-9 School District regarding the phone and student information systems. Superintendent Daniel Gott reports the phone system will be changed in January. He says the change should be in effect the day after Martin Luther King, Junior Day and when the district comes back...
kttn.com
Passengers flee two-car crash in Chillicothe before police arrive on scene
Witnesses say several passengers in a vehicle fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe on Friday night, November 25th before police officers arrived. Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel, reports the driver of that vehicle was from Mexico and was treated for injuries at the Hedrick Medical Center.
kttn.com
Crash on Thanksgiving day at Kirksville city limits claims the life of a man from Forsythe, Georgia
A Forsyth, Georgia man died as the result of a one-car accident at the north city limits of Kirksville on Thursday morning, November 24th. The driver, 39-year-old Timothy Chambliss, was taken by the Adair County Coroner to the Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville. The car traveled south on Highway 63...
kttn.com
Kirksville teenager injured in crash north of La Plata
A Kirksville teenager was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck he was driving overturned off a road in Macon County. The 16-year-old boy was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Missouri Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened on Igloo Trail one mile north of La Plata...
kttn.com
Mercer County resident scammed out of $7,000
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department continues an investigation into a Mercer County resident being scammed for $7,000 from a grandkid scam. The sheriff’s office reports the resident was contacted by individuals claiming the resident’s grandchild had been involved in an accident and needed bail money. Residents are...
kmmo.com
CITY OF BLACKBURN HIRES NEW POLICE OFFICER
The Blackburn City Council met recently and announced that the city has hired a new police officer. Officer Cody Kay was sworn in and began work. Kay will be working full time and the office is located at the old fire house. In other news, forms are available for the...
kttn.com
Obituary: Montana Ray Akers
Montana Ray Akers, age 19, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Montana was born the son of Maria Fletcher Akers and Daniel Akers on November 25, 2002, in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Lita Pelton on October 22, 2022, she survives of the home. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, riding 4-wheelers, playing cards, watching football on Sundays, and spending time with his family. He was a huge Chiefs fan.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Liberty to raise electric rates
Liberty electric customers in Stone and Taney counties will see an increase in their bills starting on Dec. 1. The Missouri Public Service Commission said there will be an increase to the Fuel Adjustment Clause charge on bills. PSC officials say Liberty filed for an adjustment to reflect their actual...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
ktvo.com
Suspect from Kirksville caught in act trying to steal catalytic converter
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators say a northeast Missouri suspect was caught in the act trying to steal a catalytic converter off a vehicle in Putnam County. Landon Michael Hubbard, 33, of Kirksville, was arrested this week by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say in court documents the...
kttn.com
Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash
Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for possessing methamphetamine
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on November 23rd on felony possession of a controlled substance. Fifty-year-old Sean Edward Ward’s bond was set at $15,000 cash only with a special condition of North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on December 13th.
kttn.com
One injured in 4 vehicle crash on Highway 10
Four vehicles were involved in an accident late Wednesday afternoon on Highway 10 in Carroll county. The only person listed with an injury was one of the drivers, 54-year-old Michele Thompson of Norborne. She was taken by EMS to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries. Thompson was driving...
KMZU
Two injured in rollover crash
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO - Highway Patrol attended the scene of a single vehicle accident that caused injuries in Lafayette County Saturday night. Officers say the vehicle, driven by Dylan Distefano, 29, traveled off northbound 13 Highway near Page City Road and overturned. Distefano and passenger, Mary McNabb, both of the...
