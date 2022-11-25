ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WETM 18 News

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
wdiy.org

Pennsylvania Is Still Not Doing Enough to Reduce Chesapeake Bay Pollution

Pennsylvania is still falling short in reducing pollution flowing to the Chesapeake Bay, in spite of budgeting millions in new money for clean-up. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the federal government says it will continue heightened enforcement in the state indefinitely. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/21/pa-chesapeake-bay-cleanup-plan-falls-short-for-third-time-epa-says/. (Original air-date:...
PennLive.com

Do not water down the importance of PA water companies | PennLive letters

I am part of an important industry in Pennsylvania that many people know very little about. This industry serves 4.4 million Pennsylvanians each day and invests hundreds of millions of dollars every year into the Commonwealth’s critical infrastructure. This industry employs more than 2,000 Pennsylvanians just like me and has the highest track record of delivering the safest product to its customers.
abc27.com

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
therecord-online.com

Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation

HARRISBURG, PA – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
PennLive.com

PennLive explores Pa. fentanyl crisis, its human toll, stories of recovery and how to get help

PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned with a vengeance to Pennsylvania as it has the rest of the country. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should be done. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies.
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Times Leader

Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season underway

WILKES-BARRE — It’s one thing to dream of winning the lottery — it’s another to base your entire financial future on the long odds of it actually happening. The wiser course is to seek out an investment offering reliable, consistent returns. Something that’s as stable as,...
abc27.com

Weis Markets recalling ice cream sold in Pa. due to undeclared allergens

SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that it has issued a recall on Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. According to the company, some of the containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have a severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens run the risk of serious allergic reactions if this product is consumed.
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
