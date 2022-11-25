Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Lacks Siting Specifics for Solar Projects, Putting Farmland at Risk
As talk of large-scale solar projects continues to be on the minds of many Pennsylvania farmers and landowners, one question remains before the industry can expand: Where is it going to go?. During a Solar Law Symposium hosted by Penn State Extension on Nov. 16, Brook Duer, staff attorney with...
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week
(STACKER) – Demand for gasoline fell as Americans prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that fewer people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The […]
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania Is Still Not Doing Enough to Reduce Chesapeake Bay Pollution
Pennsylvania is still falling short in reducing pollution flowing to the Chesapeake Bay, in spite of budgeting millions in new money for clean-up. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the federal government says it will continue heightened enforcement in the state indefinitely. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/21/pa-chesapeake-bay-cleanup-plan-falls-short-for-third-time-epa-says/. (Original air-date:...
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Do not water down the importance of PA water companies | PennLive letters
I am part of an important industry in Pennsylvania that many people know very little about. This industry serves 4.4 million Pennsylvanians each day and invests hundreds of millions of dollars every year into the Commonwealth’s critical infrastructure. This industry employs more than 2,000 Pennsylvanians just like me and has the highest track record of delivering the safest product to its customers.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season.
The Best Place To Live In Pennsylvania
Moving to a new state can be stressful, but learning the best place to live can help guide your home search. Here's the best place to live in Pennsylvania.
therecord-online.com
Report: Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
HARRISBURG, PA – A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That’s according to a new report, “Poisonous Coverup,” published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, “nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup” of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
As Western Pa. hospitals expand, fears grow over higher health care costs
Western Pennsylvania’s two health care giants have jumped into a controversial nationwide hospital building boom, spending billions on glitzy, state-of-the-art facilities that critics say patients ultimately will pay for through higher medical bills. Officials from UPMC and Allegheny Health Network say the end result of their race to build...
PennLive explores Pa. fentanyl crisis, its human toll, stories of recovery and how to get help
PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned with a vengeance to Pennsylvania as it has the rest of the country. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should be done. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season underway
WILKES-BARRE — It’s one thing to dream of winning the lottery — it’s another to base your entire financial future on the long odds of it actually happening. The wiser course is to seek out an investment offering reliable, consistent returns. Something that’s as stable as,...
Retiring Rep. Brian Sims finds next act with LGBTQ business, policy group
'Discrimination and violence against LGBTQ people are on the increase because it is fueled, in part, by legislative attacks in local, state, and national governments,' Sims said. The post Retiring Rep. Brian Sims finds next act with LGBTQ business, policy group appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
abc27.com
Weis Markets recalling ice cream sold in Pa. due to undeclared allergens
SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that it has issued a recall on Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream. According to the company, some of the containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have a severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens run the risk of serious allergic reactions if this product is consumed.
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Pennsylvania’s Bear Hunting Numbers This Season Are Incredible
New Pennsylvania bear hunting numbers show hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader, and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that concluded on Nov. 22. According to a preliminary report from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in...
Deer season opens in Pennsylvania
EXETER TWP. — It’s a Pennsylvania tradition. Saturday marked the opening of rifle-hunting (“regular firearms&rdqu
Pa. counties are using decades-old assessments for property taxes. It’s inequitable. | Opinion
One of the most significant sources of revenue for public schools and local governments in Pennsylvania is property taxes. As homeowners across the Commonwealth know, property tax bills greatly affect the budgets of many households, from middle-class families to single parents to older adults on fixed incomes. Despite the huge...
