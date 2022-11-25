ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

A Penn State offense missing Parker Washington turns to its tight ends vs. Michigan State, and Theo Johnson delivers

STATE COLLEGE – Theo Johnson’s emergence as a big-play weapon in the Penn State offense is one of the big storylines of the Nittany Lions’ stretch run. There was never much question about the third-year tight end’s physical skills, which were on display throughout No. 11 Penn State’s 35-16 victory over Michigan State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Watch: Penn State’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith connects with Theo Johnson for trick-play TD vs. Michigan State

Penn State dug into its bag of tricks to open up a two-touchdown lead early in the second quarter against Michigan State. The offense picked up a pair of first downs on four straight touches for Nick Singleton, then quarterback Sean Clifford delivered a backwards pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who caught it and delivered a pretty pass to a wide-open Theo Johnson for a 48-yard touch and run for a touchdown. That score was Johnson’s second of the game, both coming with plenty of green grass around him.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State pulls away late, downs Michigan State, 35-16; Scenes from the game

Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday, pulling away from Michigan State in the fourth quarter for a 35-16 win on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions were led by sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford who went 19-24 for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Theo Johnson had two touchdown catches while Tyler Warren, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Running back Nick Singleton each had one.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

No. 11 Penn State holds off Michigan State for 10th win of the season: Final updates, key stats, analysis

No. 11 Penn State pushed back a late comeback bid from visiting Michigan State to separate for a 28-16 victory that marked the program’s 10th of the season. The Lions scored a decisive fourth-quarter touchdown catch by Nick Singleton and put the game away with an interception and Clifford’s fourth touchdown toss of the game to KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

For Penn State’s seniors, earning 10th win vs. Michigan State ‘would mean the world’

When PJ Mustipher arrived at Penn State, the Nittany Lions appeared to be pushing toward the College Football Playoffs. But after a 11-win campaign in 2019, the state of the program took a step back. Penn State fell flat in 2020 and fell apart in 2021 after being ranked as high as No. 4. The Nittany Lions were a combined 11-11 the last two years, leading to questions around when it would rediscover success.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle man missing after leaving home in the middle of the night

Carlisle Police are attempting to locate a man who left his home in the middle of the night, causing his family to be concerned for his safety. John Gannon, 54, left his residence on Buchannon Drive and was discovered missing about 4 a.m. He is 6′4″ tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants and a black and red shirt, according to police.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

