State College, PA

PennLive.com

A Penn State offense missing Parker Washington turns to its tight ends vs. Michigan State, and Theo Johnson delivers

STATE COLLEGE – Theo Johnson’s emergence as a big-play weapon in the Penn State offense is one of the big storylines of the Nittany Lions’ stretch run. There was never much question about the third-year tight end’s physical skills, which were on display throughout No. 11 Penn State’s 35-16 victory over Michigan State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

No. 11 Penn State holds off Michigan State for 10th win of the season: Final updates, key stats, analysis

No. 11 Penn State pushed back a late comeback bid from visiting Michigan State to separate for a 28-16 victory that marked the program’s 10th of the season. The Lions scored a decisive fourth-quarter touchdown catch by Nick Singleton and put the game away with an interception and Clifford’s fourth touchdown toss of the game to KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Watch: Penn State’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith connects with Theo Johnson for trick-play TD vs. Michigan State

Penn State dug into its bag of tricks to open up a two-touchdown lead early in the second quarter against Michigan State. The offense picked up a pair of first downs on four straight touches for Nick Singleton, then quarterback Sean Clifford delivered a backwards pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who caught it and delivered a pretty pass to a wide-open Theo Johnson for a 48-yard touch and run for a touchdown. That score was Johnson’s second of the game, both coming with plenty of green grass around him.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State pulls away late, downs Michigan State, 35-16; Scenes from the game

Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday, pulling away from Michigan State in the fourth quarter for a 35-16 win on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions were led by sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford who went 19-24 for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Theo Johnson had two touchdown catches while Tyler Warren, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Running back Nick Singleton each had one.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer, FOX's postgame broadcast serenaded with 'We want Urban' chants from Buckeyes faithful

Urban Meyer was serenaded with some interesting chants as Ohio State fans are not happy about losing to Michigan for the 2nd year in a row. After the 45-23 upset, the hosts of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff were set to reveal their analysis of the game. However, when Urban Meyer began speaking, Buckeye fans in the crowd began chanting “We want Urban.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike

If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
BREEZEWOOD, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle man missing after leaving home in the middle of the night

Carlisle Police are attempting to locate a man who left his home in the middle of the night, causing his family to be concerned for his safety. John Gannon, 54, left his residence on Buchannon Drive and was discovered missing about 4 a.m. He is 6′4″ tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants and a black and red shirt, according to police.
CARLISLE, PA
