Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Penn State-Michigan State wrap-up: Five Lions of interest heading into December
Yes, Senior Day was a successful one for the Penn State program. Quarterback Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes in the Lions’ 35-16 win over Michigan State.
Penn State-Michigan State game balls, turning point: Fourth-down decision, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, more
STATE COLLEGE — It got dicey there for a bit, but Penn State prevailed. The Nittany Lions finished off Michigan State in the fourth quarter, beating the Spartans, 35-16, on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. Penn State’s win secured a 10-win season for the fourth time in the last seven years.
Penn State football arrives for matchup against Michigan State: video
Coach James Franklin and the Penn State football team arrived to Beaver Stadium around 2 p.m. to host the Michigan State Spartans for their final game of the season. The Nittany Lions are coming off a huge, dominant road win over Rutgers last weekend, defeating the Scarlet Knights 55-10. Going...
A Penn State offense missing Parker Washington turns to its tight ends vs. Michigan State, and Theo Johnson delivers
STATE COLLEGE – Theo Johnson’s emergence as a big-play weapon in the Penn State offense is one of the big storylines of the Nittany Lions’ stretch run. There was never much question about the third-year tight end’s physical skills, which were on display throughout No. 11 Penn State’s 35-16 victory over Michigan State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
No. 11 Penn State holds off Michigan State for 10th win of the season: Final updates, key stats, analysis
No. 11 Penn State pushed back a late comeback bid from visiting Michigan State to separate for a 28-16 victory that marked the program’s 10th of the season. The Lions scored a decisive fourth-quarter touchdown catch by Nick Singleton and put the game away with an interception and Clifford’s fourth touchdown toss of the game to KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
Watch: Penn State’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith connects with Theo Johnson for trick-play TD vs. Michigan State
Penn State dug into its bag of tricks to open up a two-touchdown lead early in the second quarter against Michigan State. The offense picked up a pair of first downs on four straight touches for Nick Singleton, then quarterback Sean Clifford delivered a backwards pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who caught it and delivered a pretty pass to a wide-open Theo Johnson for a 48-yard touch and run for a touchdown. That score was Johnson’s second of the game, both coming with plenty of green grass around him.
Penn State pregame: Joey Porter Jr. back in the lineup, Senior Day at Beaver Stadium, more
STATE COLLEGE – Greetings from the Beaver Stadium press box. It’s Senior Day here today and No. 11 Penn State and Michigan State are going through pregame warmups. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions (9-2) are heavy favorites against an MSU team that is trying to get to 6-6.
Penn State pulls away late, downs Michigan State, 35-16; Scenes from the game
Penn State continued its winning ways Saturday, pulling away from Michigan State in the fourth quarter for a 35-16 win on Senior Day at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions were led by sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford who went 19-24 for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Theo Johnson had two touchdown catches while Tyler Warren, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Running back Nick Singleton each had one.
Penn State’s Sean Clifford bids farewell in final game at Beaver Stadium: video
Penn State quarterback, Sean Clifford would face off against the Michigan State Spartans for his final college career game inside Beaver Stadium. Today was also Senior Day for the Penn State football team and Clifford would end his time with the Nittany Lions throwing for 202 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-16 final over the Spartans.
Sights and sounds from Penn State-Michigan State game day: video
The Penn State football team hosted Michigan State today at 4 p.m. for the final game at Beaver Stadium for the 2022-2023 season. Penn State finished off their away game matchups last weekend after a 55-10 win over Rutgers. Today, was also Senior Day for the Penn State football team...
Penn State-Michigan State takeaways: Sean Clifford gets his Senior Day sendoff and more
STATE COLLEGE — Sean Clifford isn’t a big crier. But he couldn’t help but tear up when he emerged from the south end zone tunnel to applause and saw his family waiting for him during Saturday’s Senior Day ceremony. Hours later, the sixth-year senior quarterback and...
Penn State’s versatile tight-end loaded T was right formation at right time to beat resilient Michigan State | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – Of the various oh-geez moments that may occur at pivotal junctures in a football game, one of the most common is what might be called the power outage. It’s when a heavily favored team that appears to be cruising to an easy win suddenly finds itself in a game they might not have anticipated.
Michigan State football's suspended players not at Penn State; several others out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan State football traveled a skeleton roster to Beaver Stadium for its regular-season finale against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. Needing one win to get bowl eligible, the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are without a number of key players in the secondary and along the offensive and defensive lines:
No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Free Live Stream (11/26/22): How to watch college football, channel, time, odds
It’s one of college football’s greatest rivalries, and there is plenty of payoff for Saturday’s revival of Michigan vs. Ohio State. With a high noon kickoff at Ohio Stadium, which Big Ten power will not only qualify for the conference championship but also keep its national championship hopes in gear?
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer, FOX's postgame broadcast serenaded with 'We want Urban' chants from Buckeyes faithful
Urban Meyer was serenaded with some interesting chants as Ohio State fans are not happy about losing to Michigan for the 2nd year in a row. After the 45-23 upset, the hosts of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff were set to reveal their analysis of the game. However, when Urban Meyer began speaking, Buckeye fans in the crowd began chanting “We want Urban.”
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
The Story Behind Pennsylvania ‘s Abandoned Turnpike
If you've called the Keystone State home for awhile, you may already be familiar with the long lost turnpike of south central PA near Breezewood. This abandoned stretch of road has been closed to vehicle traffic for decades but many outdoor enthusiasts have been using it as a bike and hiking trail ever since its completion.
Carlisle man missing after leaving home in the middle of the night
Carlisle Police are attempting to locate a man who left his home in the middle of the night, causing his family to be concerned for his safety. John Gannon, 54, left his residence on Buchannon Drive and was discovered missing about 4 a.m. He is 6′4″ tall, weighing approximately 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants and a black and red shirt, according to police.
Duncannon’s Old Sled Works closing, but historic building will stay in use
Old Sled Works, a Duncannon staple on North Market St., will be closing on Dec. 31. Owner Jimmy Rosen says not to look at the closing as an ending, but instead to view it as an “Intermission, that’s a good word for it. The next act is getting ready to be performed, though we’re not sure when that will start.”
Pa. woman behind bars for neglecting horses, causing one to have a miscarriage: police
According to 6WJAC, state police in Bedford County have arrested a Claysburg woman, who faces numerous charges related to animal cruelty after neglecting to care for four horses. Troopers said the investigation into 20-year-old Katlyn Weyant began in early October, when police were dispatched to a residence in Kimmel Township.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0