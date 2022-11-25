ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Vendors find weekend success at Flea Off Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Holiday shopping was in full force this weekend with many looking for ways to support local businesses and get the perfect gift. This included those who stopped by the Flea Off Market. Now spanning two buildings, the indoor holiday market hosted dozens of vendors for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hundreds of bikers take part in 40th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines Sunday for the Toys for Tots motorcycle run. This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. The event collects thousands of toys for kids in need. It started around 2 p.m. on Greenbelt Highway and ended at the Kentucky Expo Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
thepressboxlts.com

A Glimpse Inside: Louisville Thoroughbred Society Had Bountiful Thanksgiving

Here are a few photos from the bountiful fest that was supplied at this year’s Thanksgiving Day festivities at “The Louisville Thoroughbred Society.”. By all accounts, the food was spectacular and the drink was plentiful. And, most of all, the spread pleased those that made reservations to spend the day at Louisville’s best private club facility in the downtown area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Light Up Louisville kicks off holiday season in Jefferson Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season is officially underway in Louisville, kicking off Friday evening with the return of Light Up Louisville. There was plenty of fun for all ages at Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville. Hundreds filled the park, full of anticipation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Frankfort Lego enthusiast building sets to raise awareness for autism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Lego enthusiast is taking on a new challenge while raising awareness for autism. Nicholas Boswell, 21, started playing with Lego sets as a young child. After visiting Lego Land in California with his grandparents, his ultimate dream became working for Lego. The Frankfort resident...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

The Soul of Christmas gears up for Kentucky Center production

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas magic and melodies with a soul twist will soon be echoing throughout The Kentucky Center once again. The Faith Works & AMPED cast joined WDRB News in the Morning on Saturday to talk about this year's seventh annual showing of "The Soul of Christmas." The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Winter Woods Spectacular underway at Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Winter Woods Spectacular is now underway at Iroquois Park. The holiday light event kicked off Friday. Winter Woods features millions of twinkling lights and holiday displays set to festive music. It follows the same path has the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. This year, it's a walk-through...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Yahoo!

Curious how to use up leftover turkey? Try a historic 'hot brown' sandwich.

Each family has its own Thanksgiving traditions, from the handed-down recipe for the creamiest mashed potatoes to tips and tricks for the juiciest turkey, for most, the menu stays fairly consistent from year-to-year. But when one of the most adored meals of the year is over, there's always the question of what to do with leftovers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Storm/SnowTALK! Blog 11/25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long video today to discuss the next few systems and an update to the overall weather pattern shaping up for December. Watch for the strong wind gusts Sunday Morning especially.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares to switch to geothermal system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People traveling through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will notice major changes happening east of the terminal. The airport is building a geothermal well in an area that was once a grassy lot between the runway and the terminal. The build will allow the airport to use more renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint by 80%. Projections show it would also reduce HVAC operation costs by $400,000/year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Portion of E. Liberty Street closes for emergency sewer line repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MSD has closed Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel streets for emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement on E. Liberty Street. Officials say investigation of a "depression and hole in the pavement revealed a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the brick sewer pipe." They say this dates back to the 1800s.
LOUISVILLE, KY

