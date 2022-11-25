Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Vendors find weekend success at Flea Off Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Holiday shopping was in full force this weekend with many looking for ways to support local businesses and get the perfect gift. This included those who stopped by the Flea Off Market. Now spanning two buildings, the indoor holiday market hosted dozens of vendors for the...
Old Louisville 'Holiday Home Tour' returns; here's where to get tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For decades, the first weekend in December marks the start of the holiday season in Old Louisville. The neighborhood's annual holiday home tour is back next week. This self-guided walking tour gives visitors a rare glimpse inside Victorian mansions and townhouses decorated for the holidays. Officials...
wdrb.com
Hundreds of bikers take part in 40th Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines Sunday for the Toys for Tots motorcycle run. This marks the 40th year that the St. Matthews Police Department has hosted the toy drive. The event collects thousands of toys for kids in need. It started around 2 p.m. on Greenbelt Highway and ended at the Kentucky Expo Center.
thepressboxlts.com
A Glimpse Inside: Louisville Thoroughbred Society Had Bountiful Thanksgiving
Here are a few photos from the bountiful fest that was supplied at this year’s Thanksgiving Day festivities at “The Louisville Thoroughbred Society.”. By all accounts, the food was spectacular and the drink was plentiful. And, most of all, the spread pleased those that made reservations to spend the day at Louisville’s best private club facility in the downtown area.
wdrb.com
Louisville Better Business Bureau offers tip to avoid Cyber Monday scams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Online shopping surged over Black Friday weekend, and it's expected to continue on Cyber Monday. That means scammers will be ready to pounce on anyone who lets their guard down, but the Better Business Bureau has some tips to keep you from becoming a victim. Whitney...
WLKY.com
Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
wdrb.com
Light Up Louisville kicks off holiday season in Jefferson Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season is officially underway in Louisville, kicking off Friday evening with the return of Light Up Louisville. There was plenty of fun for all ages at Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville. Hundreds filled the park, full of anticipation...
wdrb.com
Frankfort Lego enthusiast building sets to raise awareness for autism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Lego enthusiast is taking on a new challenge while raising awareness for autism. Nicholas Boswell, 21, started playing with Lego sets as a young child. After visiting Lego Land in California with his grandparents, his ultimate dream became working for Lego. The Frankfort resident...
wdrb.com
The Soul of Christmas gears up for Kentucky Center production
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas magic and melodies with a soul twist will soon be echoing throughout The Kentucky Center once again. The Faith Works & AMPED cast joined WDRB News in the Morning on Saturday to talk about this year's seventh annual showing of "The Soul of Christmas." The...
wdrb.com
Winter Woods Spectacular underway at Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Winter Woods Spectacular is now underway at Iroquois Park. The holiday light event kicked off Friday. Winter Woods features millions of twinkling lights and holiday displays set to festive music. It follows the same path has the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. This year, it's a walk-through...
wdrb.com
Hank the Horse to visit New York City for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's own Hank the Horse is embarking on a journey to New York City. The horse hit the road on Sunday morning from his family's farm in Paris, Ky. He will be visiting Times Square in New York City to support Salvation Army's National Red Kettle Campaign.
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March, with no requirements for how the money is spent.
Yahoo!
Curious how to use up leftover turkey? Try a historic 'hot brown' sandwich.
Each family has its own Thanksgiving traditions, from the handed-down recipe for the creamiest mashed potatoes to tips and tricks for the juiciest turkey, for most, the menu stays fairly consistent from year-to-year. But when one of the most adored meals of the year is over, there's always the question of what to do with leftovers.
Wave 3
Storm/SnowTALK! Blog 11/25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Long video today to discuss the next few systems and an update to the overall weather pattern shaping up for December. Watch for the strong wind gusts Sunday Morning especially.
Wave 3
Local family donates meals to cancer patients at UofL for Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tommy and Alex Gift have been providing Thanksgiving meals for patients and their families for the past eight years in memory of their mother, Mary Jane. She died of cancer in 2010. Tommy Gift said his family established the Mary Jane Gift Quality of Life Fund...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
WLKY.com
Juice Bowl returns to Shawnee Park with hundreds taking part to watch the games and fellowship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Juice Bowl is a long standing tradition in west Louisville, from watching football games to enjoying delicious food. "It's not cold and it's not raining," said Nicole Hayden, a west Louisville resident. And that's just another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving Day, according to...
wdrb.com
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares to switch to geothermal system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People traveling through the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will notice major changes happening east of the terminal. The airport is building a geothermal well in an area that was once a grassy lot between the runway and the terminal. The build will allow the airport to use more renewable energy and reduce its carbon footprint by 80%. Projections show it would also reduce HVAC operation costs by $400,000/year.
WLKY.com
Butchertown bar is changing its business practices after early morning incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Butchertown bar says they're changing the way they do business after an incident early Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department says responding officers did not locate any victims and tells WLKY there was no 'active trouble' when they responded to Story Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
Portion of E. Liberty Street closes for emergency sewer line repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MSD has closed Liberty Street between Campbell and Wenzel streets for emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement on E. Liberty Street. Officials say investigation of a "depression and hole in the pavement revealed a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the brick sewer pipe." They say this dates back to the 1800s.
