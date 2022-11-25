Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Photos of Newly Discovered Deep-Sea Creatures Living in the Remote Ocean
These photos show newly discovered deep-sea creatures living in the far reaches of the Indian Ocean close to underwater volcanos. The bizarre fish were uncovered during an expedition to Austalia’s remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park by scientists from the Museums Victoria Research Institute. The team surveyed previously unknown...
Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans
Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
natureworldnews.com
70-Million-Year-Old Fossil of Car-Sized Giant Turtle Found in Spain, Scientists Speculate Use of New Strange Feature
One of the biggest turtles to have ever lived was fossilized 70 million years ago, and paleontologists have just discovered its remains. During the time of the dinosaurs, a giant turtle about the dimensions of a Volkswagen Beetle inhabited the European seas. The team of scientists also found a new strange feature.
Is There a Parallel Universe? The Truth Behind the Viral ‘NASA Parallel Universe' Discovery
What if there was a world where you and I exist? It's true! Your doppelganger might be out there. Call it superstition or fantasy, you and I may have our twinnies living somewhere on another planet.
104.1 WIKY
Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The powerful Jan. 15 underwater eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in the South Pacific produced a plume that soared higher into Earth’s atmosphere than any other on record – about 35 miles (57 km) – as it extended more than halfway to space, researchers said on Thursday.
Underwater volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean near Mariana Trench since mid-October, experts say
Scientists believe there is likely a volcanic eruption happening somewhere deep in the Pacific Ocean near the US Northern Mariana Islands, but because of its inaccessible location, they are unable to say for sure whether such an event is happening.The Northern Mariana Islands, also called Northern Marianas, is officially referred to as the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and is a self-governing commonwealth in association with the US.The region is made up of 22 islands and islets in the western Pacific Ocean and is part of a chain of volcanic mountain peaks and uplifted coral reefs, which included...
msn.com
'Planet killer' asteroid hidden by the sun may threaten Earth in a few thousand years
Astronomers discovered a "planet killer" asteroid that may pose a threat to Earth in future millennia. The discovery highlights a dangerous blind spot: it's hard to see anything coming from the direction of the sun. NASA is working on a plan to find and potentially divert any asteroids that could...
dailygalaxy.com
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
scitechdaily.com
As Never Seen Before: NASA’s Webb Reveals an Exoplanet Unlike Any in Our Solar System
Observations of Exoplanet WASP-39b show fingerprints of atoms and molecules, as well as signs of active chemistry and clouds. WASP-39 b is a planet unlike any in our solar system – a Saturn-sized behemoth that orbits its star closer than Mercury is to our Sun. When NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope initially began regular science operations, this exoplanet was one of the first to be examined. The exoplanet science community is buzzing with excitement over the results. Webb’s incredibly sensitive instruments have provided a profile of WASP-39 b’s atmospheric constituents and identified a plethora of contents, including water, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, sodium, and potassium. The findings bode well for the capability of Webb’s instruments to conduct a broad range of investigations of all types of exoplanets, including small, rocky worlds like those in the TRAPPIST-1 system.
Body of Missing Astronomy Professor Found in Chilean Desert Miles from Observatory After 2-Month Search
“We never lost hope that he could be found alive and reunited with his family,” one Warwick University official said of Professor Tom Marsh The body of a 60-year-old British astronomer and professor was found in the Chilean desert two months after he went missing. Warwick University Professor Tom Marsh was working as a visiting astronomer at the European Southern Observatory in the Atacama Desert, a "facility he had worked at many times before and was excited to return to," according to the school's provost, Chris Ennew.Then, on...
How the search for a downed plane led to a fallen space shuttle and vice versa
In the wake of the space shuttle Challenger tragedy, a salvage effort was organized to find the spacecraft. The search also led to an aircraft being found. Now it has happened again, only in reverse.
Questions answered, myths corrected: Porcupines can swim, mosquitoes play favorites
I really like getting emails from readers. And I also like it when I can help folks when they are believing things about fish and wildlife that isn’t true. Which brings me to today’s column that concerns a mixture of information on a wide variety of wildlife topics. And I hope to have more facts in future columns.
Phys.org
Scientists discover southward migration of Arctic Ocean species during the last glacial period
In order to survive, a species must find the most favorable habitat to pass on its genes. Therefore, learning how species migrated with climate change is very important for protecting species from environmental threats. In light of this, a research team led by Dr. He Wang and Dr. Moriaki Yasuhara...
Phys.org
Dieback of the Amazon rainforest under climate change in the latest Earth system models
Dieback of the Amazon rainforest has long been touted as a possible climate tipping point, even though only a small minority of Earth System Models were projecting dieback. A new study by researchers at the University of Exeter shows that this situation has now changed. Among the latest Earth System Models which simulate changes in forest carbon, most models now produce dieback events due to climate change in Amazonia.
Voice of America
Webb Space Telescope Finds Candidate for ‘Most Distant’ Galaxy
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope is finding bright, early galaxies that, until recently, could not be seen. One of these galaxies may have formed only 350 million years after the Big Bang – the event that explains the beginning of the universe. Researchers said recently that if the results...
Phys.org
What's the best mix of oceans to land for a habitable planet?
Earth is about 29% land and 71% oceans. How significant is that mix for habitability? What does it tell us about exoplanet habitability?. There are very few places on Earth where life doesn't have a foothold. Multiple factors contribute to our planet's overall habitability: abundant liquid water, plate tectonics, bulk composition, proximity to the sun, the magnetosphere, etc.
China tests novel 'lobster eye' X-ray telescope for observing cosmic events
A novel "lobster eye" telescope aboard a small Chinese satellite has delivered its first images, paving the way for more complex future missions using its technology.
SpaceNews.com
Rocket Lab to launch remaining NASA TROPICS satellites
WASHINGTON — NASA has selected Rocket Lab to launch the remaining four cubesats of a constellation to monitor tropical weather systems after the first two were lost in an Astra launch failure. NASA announced Nov. 23 that it awarded a task order to Rocket Lab through the agency’s Venture-class...
Ars Technica
The long, tangled journey of a European rover to Mars takes another twist
The more than two dozen nations that make up the European Space Agency concluded their high-level "ministerial" meeting on Wednesday, establishing a budget and priorities for the next three years. A German delegate chosen to chair the meeting, Anna Christmann, said the space agency's plans reflect a bold agenda for...
AccuWeather
Astronomer, eclipse expert Jay Pasachoff dies at 79
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Jay Pasachoff, the astronomer known for his expertise and fascination with solar eclipses, died Sunday at age 79. Pasachoff traveled the world to observe solar eclipses over the course of his 50-year-career. He witnessed 74 overall, writing about the celestial phenomena among other space and earthly topics in his commentary pieces for the New York Times.
