Bryan College Station Eagle
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA HOSTING “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”
The City of Navasota invites the public to their “Home for the Holidays” celebration. The free family event will be held on Saturday, December 10, in downtown Navasota. It all begins with the Navasota Farmers Market from 9am-1pm located at the Navasota Public Library. From 1-5pm, they are...
houstononthecheap.com
Guide to Santa’s Wonderland 2022 – Hours, Tickets, Prices and More!
Santa’s Wonderland Texas is not just about dazzling lights. It’s a full Texas Christmas Experience. It’s a happy place that exists to protect and perpetuate the actual essence and “Spirit” of Christmas! There is a reason why people return yearly with their families. Just enough changes each year to make it fresh. However, the traditional attractions are still there, like Texas Santa, Marshall Frostbite (a 7-foot tall snowman mascot), and the hayride.
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $257,030
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Pleasant Hill from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Alpine offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with separate tile shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Quiet subdivision conveniently located just minutes to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, Historic Downtown Bryan, and a quick jaunt to the heart of Bryan/College Station. Don't forget the tile flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours! Ready for Early 2023 move-in!
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
KBTX.com
Gloria Kennard, volunteers serve Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal to Brazos Valley residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard and community volunteers served a hot, homemade Thanksgiving meal to those in need. The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church was packed early Thursday as guests were excited for their free and delicious meal. Although before anyone could be fed and preparations started, Gloria Kennard led her crew to a song and prayer.
wtaw.com
Driver Whose Car Struck A College Station Apartment Building Several Times Is Arrested For DWI With A Prior Conviction
College Station police responded Thanksgiving night to the report of a car hitting an apartment building multiple times. According to the CSPD arrest report, the driver’s breath alcohol level was around three times the legal limit at .256 and .238. 45 year old Salvador Lorenzo-Monterrozo of College Station was...
Robinson Police arrest two men for vehicle robbery
ROBINSON, Texas — Robinson Police arrested two robbery suspects after a motorcycle was reported stolen the day after Thanksgiving. Eighteen-year-old Stephon Lucas from Waco, TX and Paul Williams III, 19, from Lott, TX, were arrested and taken to McLennan County jail. Both men were charged with three counts of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, College Station council candidates release campaign finance reports
With the 2022 midterm elections in the rearview mirror, the candidates for Bryan and College Station city councils have reported a majority of their political contributions and their campaign expenditures through reports they filed with the city secretary. Bryan. According to the campaign finance reports, the breakdown is as follows...
KBTX.com
Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
kwhi.com
BURTON SETS REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WITH GRANGER
The Burton Panther Football Team has set their Regional Championship Game against Granger. They will face off Friday night at 7pm at Memorial Stadium in Bastrop. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:30pm. The Panthers are 12-0 on the season, and coming off of a 7-0...
Bryan College Station Eagle
How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
kagstv.com
Texas A&M-LSU midnight yell moved up to 7 p.m. due to forecasted heavy rain, lightning
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ahead of the final Fall football game of the 2022 season, Texas A&M has announced that midnight yell will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 due to forecasted heavy rain and lightning later in the evening. The Aggies are set to host...
kwhi.com
PNG ENDS CUBS SEASON 38-28 AT NRG STADIUM
The season came to an end for the Brenham Cub Football Team as they fell to Port Neches Groves 38-28 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Cubs got things started on a good note as they marched down the field and scored on a two yard run by Ricky Brown. Grant Mayfield added the extra point to make it 7-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M defender, former 4-star recruit, reportedly set to enter transfer portal
Texas A&M is expected to lose a former 4-star recruit and linebacker who was from the 2022 recruiting class. Ish Harris, a 6-foot-3 and 210-pounder from Pilot Point, Texas, announced to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports that he would enter the portal. Harris thanked God, his family, coaches and teammates, and then said his recruitment is open.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU faces backlash from fans and media as Texas A&M upset dashes Playoff hopes
Brian Kelly and LSU saw their College Football Playoff hopes go up in smoke at Kyle Field on Saturday night as Texas A&M delivered its biggest win of the season. The Aggies prevailed 38-23 to finish the season 5-7. LSU fell to 9-3 with the SEC Championship Game on deck next week in Atlanta against Georgia.
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Texas A&M
While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
