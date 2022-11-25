ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors holiday concert Thursday

Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University. The Texas Tribune will host a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce at noon Thursday in Texas State Technical College’s Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, 605 Operations Road.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: November 25, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Knights are moving on to the 3rd round of State Football playoffs. They beat the Royce City Bulldogs 38 to 17. The next game is tonight against Dekaney at 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium. Shout out to Copperas Cove ISD, they helped us...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woodway arboretum open as work starts on new Family Center

The buzz of construction equipment is not ready to leave the corner of Bosque Boulevard and Estates Drive in Woodway just yet. As work wraps up on the Carleen Bright Arboretum, crews have broken ground across the street on a new Woodway Family Center building. Finishing touches remain for the arboretum, but the public is now welcome to explore the grounds overhauled after a behind-schedule sewer project cut a swath through the site.
WOODWAY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers

The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
WACO, TX
KWTX

10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor Law Veterans Clinic honors advocates of the year

Baylor Law Veterans Clinic recognized Curtis Brown and Dominic Braus (JD ’09) as the 2022 Advocates of the Year at the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association luncheon Nov. 4. The annual award honors a lawyer or lawyers who go above and beyond in providing pro bono legal service to veterans and their spouses via the Baylor Law Veterans Clinic throughout the year.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Church calendar: Nov. 26-Dec.2

100th Homecoming celebration, 3:30 p.m., New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne St. Pastor’s aid program, 4 p.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Supt. Allen Dixon, Greater Harvest Church of Christ. Call: 254-749-2441 or 254-867-1109. Celebrate Advent event, 4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Dr Pepper Museum holiday event set for Friday

Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt, will present its annual Celebrate Advent event at 4 p.m. Sunday. Some of the featured performers are the Peace Brass Quartet with Dale Caffey, Lucas Cantu, Brenna Shelton and Jessica Shelton. Sue Ann Roesing and Linda Royals will play a piano duet. Barrett Shelton will play “Toccata in D Minor” on organ, and Jamie Espen will accompany the choir on flute.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Copperas Cove home total loss in fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to a home on fire Friday night, according to a post they made on Facebook. Several agencies helped in the response including Fort Hood Fire, Killeen EMS and Hamilton EMS. They say thankfully no one was injured. Unfortunately, the...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins

This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Robinson Police arrest two men for vehicle robbery

ROBINSON, Texas — Robinson Police arrested two robbery suspects after a motorcycle was reported stolen the day after Thanksgiving. Eighteen-year-old Stephon Lucas from Waco, TX and Paul Williams III, 19, from Lott, TX, were arrested and taken to McLennan County jail. Both men were charged with three counts of...
ROBINSON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Outdoors: That special gift for the outdoorsman

The leftover turkey sandwiches weren’t even digested before the onslaught of Christmas shopping season barged in, and if you were on the roads Friday, it probably seemed more like you were in Dallas than Waco. Black Friday Weekend is going full-blast, and people like me who need something normal...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

One hospitalized after Harker Heights fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Harker Heights, according to The Harker Heights Fire Department. A dog also reportedly did not make it out of the building. The department reported that they responded to a commercial structure fire at 203 Oak...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Smaller stores enjoy big Black Friday crowds in Waco

Sure, shoppers swarmed Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and other big boxers on Black Friday, but small and independently owned shops around Waco also had good stories to tell on a misty day some consider the unofficial start of Christmas. The term pent-up demand often is used to explain robust spending...
