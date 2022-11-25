Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Baylor Singing Seniors holiday concert Thursday
Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University. The Texas Tribune will host a conversation on educating Texas students for the workforce at noon Thursday in Texas State Technical College’s Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, 605 Operations Road.
KWTX
Good News Friday: November 25, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Knights are moving on to the 3rd round of State Football playoffs. They beat the Royce City Bulldogs 38 to 17. The next game is tonight against Dekaney at 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium. Shout out to Copperas Cove ISD, they helped us...
WacoTrib.com
Woodway arboretum open as work starts on new Family Center
The buzz of construction equipment is not ready to leave the corner of Bosque Boulevard and Estates Drive in Woodway just yet. As work wraps up on the Carleen Bright Arboretum, crews have broken ground across the street on a new Woodway Family Center building. Finishing touches remain for the arboretum, but the public is now welcome to explore the grounds overhauled after a behind-schedule sewer project cut a swath through the site.
WacoTrib.com
Waco police aim to add gunshot detectors, license plate readers
The Waco Police Department is on track to soon buy and install an acoustic gunshot detection system and automated license plate readers in two areas that include pieces of the Sanger Heights, Brook Oaks and Carver neighborhoods. Companies from across the country submitted bids last month to install the systems...
KWTX
13,000 wreaths laid at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - From the sound of Taps, to hundreds of volunteers laying 13,000 silk wreaths on veteran tombstones, every American soldier was honored Saturday morning at the 16th annual ‘Wreaths for Vets’ wreath laying ceremony. “I just think it’s such a moving tribute, and such a...
KWTX
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: Nov. 26-27
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking to get the family out of the house after Thanksgiving, we have you covered with 10 things to do in Central Texas!. Click the links below to find out more information:. The Annual Homestead Fair- 35th Annual Homestead Fair. Christmas at the...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor Law Veterans Clinic honors advocates of the year
Baylor Law Veterans Clinic recognized Curtis Brown and Dominic Braus (JD ’09) as the 2022 Advocates of the Year at the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association luncheon Nov. 4. The annual award honors a lawyer or lawyers who go above and beyond in providing pro bono legal service to veterans and their spouses via the Baylor Law Veterans Clinic throughout the year.
WacoTrib.com
Church calendar: Nov. 26-Dec.2
100th Homecoming celebration, 3:30 p.m., New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne St. Pastor’s aid program, 4 p.m., New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Supt. Allen Dixon, Greater Harvest Church of Christ. Call: 254-749-2441 or 254-867-1109. Celebrate Advent event, 4 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Dr Pepper Museum holiday event set for Friday
Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt, will present its annual Celebrate Advent event at 4 p.m. Sunday. Some of the featured performers are the Peace Brass Quartet with Dale Caffey, Lucas Cantu, Brenna Shelton and Jessica Shelton. Sue Ann Roesing and Linda Royals will play a piano duet. Barrett Shelton will play “Toccata in D Minor” on organ, and Jamie Espen will accompany the choir on flute.
KWTX
Copperas Cove home total loss in fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to a home on fire Friday night, according to a post they made on Facebook. Several agencies helped in the response including Fort Hood Fire, Killeen EMS and Hamilton EMS. They say thankfully no one was injured. Unfortunately, the...
WacoTrib.com
Those Who Make a Difference: Eric Hawkins
This is a monthly feature on someone who makes a difference in other people’s lives. To submit someone for consideration, email ken.sury@wacotrib.com. Eric Hawkins says being part of Waco Police’s NET (Neighborhood Engagement Team) aligns perfectly with his belief that law enforcement needs to meet people where they are in life.
Fallen soldiers get holiday honors
Hundreds gathered to honor the soldiers laid to rest at the cemetery in Killeen, laying the wreaths has helped many families get through their grieving process.
Robinson Police arrest two men for vehicle robbery
ROBINSON, Texas — Robinson Police arrested two robbery suspects after a motorcycle was reported stolen the day after Thanksgiving. Eighteen-year-old Stephon Lucas from Waco, TX and Paul Williams III, 19, from Lott, TX, were arrested and taken to McLennan County jail. Both men were charged with three counts of...
KWTX
Two local central Texas organizations feeds over 400 homeless people for Thanksgiving
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two local central Texas organizations fed those in need this holiday. Both the Salvation Army Community Kitchen and Mission Waco were packed with people and the thanksgiving favorites. The goal is to feed hundreds of people who are less fortunate, like Ray Sanchez. “I see all...
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: That special gift for the outdoorsman
The leftover turkey sandwiches weren’t even digested before the onslaught of Christmas shopping season barged in, and if you were on the roads Friday, it probably seemed more like you were in Dallas than Waco. Black Friday Weekend is going full-blast, and people like me who need something normal...
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
One hospitalized after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — One person is in the hospital after a fire in Harker Heights, according to The Harker Heights Fire Department. A dog also reportedly did not make it out of the building. The department reported that they responded to a commercial structure fire at 203 Oak...
realitytitbit.com
Did someone buy the Fixer Upper castle after Chip and Jo’s renovation?
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines buy a castle and did someone buy the amazing Fixer Upper property once they’d finished? These are just two of the questions fans have on their minds as the Gaines release a new show. HGTV fans fell in love with Joanna, Chip and their...
Texas teen charged with murder gets 15 years in prison
A teenager charged with murder in a Belton shooting has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
WacoTrib.com
Smaller stores enjoy big Black Friday crowds in Waco
Sure, shoppers swarmed Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and other big boxers on Black Friday, but small and independently owned shops around Waco also had good stories to tell on a misty day some consider the unofficial start of Christmas. The term pent-up demand often is used to explain robust spending...
