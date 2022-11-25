ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Science Focus

Best robot toys to keep your children entertained in 2022

Buckle your seat belts, the invasion is upon us. This is our list of the best robot toys on the market. There’s nothing quite like the curiosity robots manage to instil in us all. There's something fascinating about the way they move, the sounds they make and how they evolve.
The Verge

The Genki Covert Dock Mini lets me put an entire gaming system in my purse

Friday afternoons growing up meant a trip to the video store. It was an utter thrill, like a little weekly Christmas, where my mom would turn my sister and me loose among the laminated, empty VHS boxes to pick out something to rent for the weekend. And as a rare treat, she would sometimes relent to our whining and let us take home the Holy Grail of rentals: a Sega console. A teenage Video Update employee would retrieve it for us and make sure that the controllers and cords were all accounted for in a massive, nuclear-code-style suitcase.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy