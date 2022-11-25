ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cartoonists honor ‘Peanuts’ creator in Saturday funny pages

NEW YORK (AP) — Cartoonists across the nation are celebrating the 100th birthday of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz as only they can — with cartoons. More than 75 syndicated cartoonists have tucked tributes, Easter eggs and references to “Peanuts” in Saturday’s funny papers to honor the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and company.
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
DoYouRemember?

Don Knotts’ Daughter Continues His Acting And Comedy Legacy

Remember Sheriff Deputy Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show? He was, of course, played by Don Knotts. From his first marriage to Kathryn Metz, Knotts had a daughter, Karen, who has spent years following her father’s path by enjoying a career in comedy. Karen’s stage show, Tied Up In Knotts!, serves a tribute to her father, who died of lung cancer.
Herbie J Pilato

Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and Career

According to Factinate.com, "Joan Crawford was born a Southern belle in San Antonio, Texas, but her life was nothing like the glamorous romp we know it as today. The star’s real birth name was the far more modest “Lucille Fay LeSueur,” and her parents Thomas and Anna struggled to make ends meet for their young family. Before long, the young girl would know immense tragedy."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Kirkus Reviews

Composer and Author Ned Rorem Dies at 99

Ned Rorem, the Pulitzer Prize–winning composer who became a literary sensation in the 1960s and 1970s after publishing volumes of his diaries, has died at 99, the New York Times reports. Rorem, a native of Indiana, began playing piano as a child, and studied music at Northwestern University, the...
INDIANA STATE
QuadCities.com

“A Christmas Carol” Brings the Laughs to The Mockingbird

The Mockingbird’s new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” will bring the world of Charles Dickens to life with a new whacky experience!. It’s time for KSTT Davenport’s annual radio presentation of “A Christmas Carol” and a snow storm is about to ruin everything! If it can go wrong it does as two former vaudeville stars and a frazzled stage manager stumble to finish the world’s most beloved holiday tale!
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy