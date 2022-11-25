Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Being able to get an ultra-high-end smartphone like the Galaxy S22+ for free is obviously the dream for many Christmas shoppers on super-tight budgets, but while Verizon and T-Mobile have both made such a killer early Black Friday 2022 deal possible in the last couple of weeks, Walmart is today kicking off a festive sale that some bargain hunters may find even more compelling.
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
Samsung's slashed the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra – and Black Friday deals are even cheaper
Save over £300 on Samsung's best Android phone, but you'll need to move very fast
laptopmag.com
Wow! Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with 256GB drops $200 in bargain Black Friday deal
With Black Friday deals rolling out, we're seeing all kinds of major price cuts. Now, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with a $200 price drop at Amazon (opens in new tab) — and that's with a 256GB storage upgrade and S Pen included. Down from $779,...
Two for one! Buy a Galaxy S22 for Black Friday, get a free smartwatch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The smallest of the S22 series has been the old one out for so much of this year when it comes to deals, so it should be no surprise that the discounts on it vary dramatically between retailers. If you grab it at Amazon, the black is $553 while the other colors are around $675, whereas Best Buy has a flat $100 off all colors.Then Samsung only has $75 off, but enhanced trade-in can get it down to $225 and you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for free with purchase.
Digital Trends
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
This Black Friday 1TB SSD deal is almost too cheap not to buy
For $50, this capable 1TB SanDisk Plus SSD is a great option to replace an old hard drive
CNET
These Walmart Black Friday Deals Are Still Live Ahead of Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over, but deals are still flowing at Walmart ahead of Cyber Monday . You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys. You might even see savings on PS5 bundles. We'll continue to round up the best deals still available below.
ComicBook
LEGO Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals and Free Sets
Black Friday proper is just around the corner, and LEGO has a big event planned for November 25th – 28th that includes the debut of the 10307 Eiffel Tower set, which will measure 4.8-feet tall when complete – a record for LEGO. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $629.99 tonight November 24th / 25th at 9pm PT/12am ET, and will include a 228-piece set of Gustave Eiffel's apartment as a free gift. At that time, you will also be able to shop their collection of Black Friday 2022 deals with the following freebie offers:
T3.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite from Samsung is a $100 Black Friday tablet from a brand you can trust
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a cheap tablet but Samsung is supporting it like any other. This MediaTek-powered tablet has an Android 12 update ready to install and comes with 3GB of RAM.
Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch and fitness tracker deals of 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday may have come and gone, but the deals haven't ended: Cyber Monday is here. We've been tracking the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for phones and several other categories for weeks, and our main hub includes a variety of gadgets for your wrist. If you're looking specifically for smartwatch or fitness tracker deals, you're in the right place.
Android Authority
Save up to $450 in the latest Samsung tablet and laptop Black Friday deals
There are new low prices on everything from the Galaxy Tab A8 to the Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops right now. With just hours until Black Friday, some of the best devices on the market are at unbeatable prices. We’re immediately looking at you, Samsung, with a huge array of unprecedented tablet and laptop deals to choose from right now. There’s as much as 39% off these popular devices in discounts that are befitting of the sales.
Pick up the stylish Skagen Falster Gen 6 or Galaxy Watch 4 for less than $200 this Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday is a great time to pick up a Wear OS 3 smartwatch for your Android phone. Almost all the best Android smartwatches are heavily discounted during the shopping event, making them hard to ignore. Samsung makes some of our favorite Android smartwatches, with the Skagen Falster Gen 6 also making it to the list thanks to its stylish aesthetic. All these smartwatches are massively discounted for Black Friday: the Skagen Falster Gen 6 is down to its lowest-ever price after over $100 off, while the Galaxy Watch 4 can be yours for as low as $150.
Save $80 off the stylish Garmin Venu Sq at Amazon ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday is still a week away, but you don't have to wait that long to grab a cheap Garmin
Cyber Monday Motorola deals make them finally worth buying
We've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Motorola phones we could find, including the Moto G Stylus, Power, Edge, Edge+, and Razr 5G.
The best Cyber Monday deals 2022: discounts for Android, Google & Amazon users
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. After months of early deals and discounts, Cyber Monday has finally arrived, and it may be your last opportunity to get some of these great gadgets at their lowest prices. What once was a single day of sales has exploded like The Thing and absorbed the weekend and Cyber Monday into a four-day, free-for-all for deals, discounts, and doorbusters. Now that Cyber Monday is here, you can save a lot of money on tech.
Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. S21 FE: Which value phone is the real value?
Samsung is making more value phones than ever these days, but only one phone can claim 2022's value crown.
