All 32 teams have now made their debuts at the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the tournament’s sixth day draws to a close.Wales were deflated with a 2-0 loss to Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, leaving them winless ahead of their match against England next week.Elsewhere in Group B, the Three Lions failed to score against the USA, dampening their dreams of security a victory over the Americans for the first time at a World Cup.In Group A, Senegal secured a 3-1 win over the host nation.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022England squad sings national anthem before facing USA in Group B clash

2 DAYS AGO