BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
NBC Sports
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings After Draw Vs. England
Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Friday. Heavyweight England entered the match as the favorite, but it was the...
Spain v Germany - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E
All the key details as a number of Liverpool targets could take to the field as Spain take on Germany in a crucial Group E encounter.
NBC Sports
How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country’s largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Iran pulls away 2-0 after Wales keeper is sent off
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Iran shutting out Wales 2-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. The red card right before stoppage time to Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey gave Iran a man advantage and helped them push across the late goal by Roozbeh Cheshmi and earned Iran its first points of the tournament.
Watch: Lionel Messi Stunning Goal For Argentina v Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi has produced a moment of magic to give Argentina the lead against Mexico in the World Cup, watch the goal here.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal shows strength with 3-1 win vs. Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Senegal earning a 3-1 win over Qatar at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. A strong second half propelled Senegal as it scored two goals late, ultimately winning by that same number and capturing a well-earned three points. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a...
Fifa World Cup: Results and reaction from day six
All 32 teams have now made their debuts at the Qatar World Cup 2022 as the tournament’s sixth day draws to a close.Wales were deflated with a 2-0 loss to Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, leaving them winless ahead of their match against England next week.Elsewhere in Group B, the Three Lions failed to score against the USA, dampening their dreams of security a victory over the Americans for the first time at a World Cup.In Group A, Senegal secured a 3-1 win over the host nation.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandFans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022England squad sings national anthem before facing USA in Group B clash
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
World Cup Odds: Brazil vs. Switzerland prediction, odds and pick – 11/28/2022
Brazil will look for another win as they face off with Switzerland in an intense group-stage battle with plenty on the line. It’s time to examine our World Cup odds series and execute a Brazil-Switzerland prediction and pick. Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 to take their first match of the...
2022 FIFA World Cup: England vs USA Player Ratings
The player ratings from the 0-0 draw between England and the USA in the final game of the day in the FIFA World Cup.
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
Today at the World Cup: Portugal looking to advance with Uruguay win
Portugal look to book their round of 16 berth on Monday with a Group H win over Uruguay, while Brazil will need to cope without Neymar as they take on Switzerland in Group G.Elsewhere in that group, opponents Cameroon and Serbia could see their campaigns ended while South Korea face Ghana in the early afternoon Group H match-up.On Sunday, Germany avoided an early exit after salvaging a late 1-1 draw with Spain and Morocco stunned Belgium to end the evening second in the Group F table. Elsewhere, Canada became the second team after hosts Qatar to exit after Croatia handed...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Roozbeh Cheshmi breaks deadlock with stunning goal against Wales
Watch as Roozbeh Cheshmi scores a stunning late goal against 10-man Wales as Iran take control of their Group B game at the 2022 World Cup. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Croatia v Canada - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F
All the key details as Liverpool target Marcelo Brozovic and Croatia face Canada in a Group F encounter.
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Bukari on copying Cristiano Ronaldo goal celebration
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Ghana striker Osman Bukari says he did not disrespect Cristiano Ronaldo when he...
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group D - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings
All the key details from Group D which includes Australia, Denmark, France, and Tunisia.
BBC
Africa Live: Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon
Election materials destroyed in Nigeria arson attack. Unknown assailants have razed the offices of the National Electoral Commission (Inec) in the Izzi local government area of south-east Nigeria's Ebonyi State amid concerns poll violence could mar the February 2023 presidential vote,. Inec national commissioner Festus Okoye said no one was...
BBC
Prince William and Kate to visit US for climate change prize
In their first international trip since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine will visit the US this week for an environmental prize. The royal couple will show their support for finding ways to tackle climate change, at the second annual Earthshot Prize awards in Boston. Billie Eilish,...
