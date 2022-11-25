Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
south Carolina boy, 14, dead in the hotel on week before police notifiedcreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
Related
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
hendersonville.com
Mills River Santa Tour Returns on Saturday, Dec. 10th
The Mills River Fire Department, in partnership with the Mills River Parks and Recreation Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, is bringing Santa Claus to Mills River neighborhoods on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 9:00 am. Santa will be traveling through town on a big red fire truck...
hendersonville.com
Kiwanis Club of Hendersonville Kicks Off 2022-2023 Club Year
For more than one hundred years, the Kiwanis Club of Hendersonville has been serving the children and youth of Henderson County. As the premier international service organization dedicated to changing the world, one child at a time, this local hometown service club supports the following projects: a Shoes and Socks program that provides these much-needed items to children in our community. Due to a longstanding partnership with Sherman’s Sports and Army Store on Main Street in Downtown Hendersonville, any dollars raised or gifted to support this initiative goes further.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
tribpapers.com
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
hendersonville.com
Investors Acquire The Hendersonville Honeycrisps of the Old North State Baseball League
The Old North State Baseball League (ONSL) announces the sale of one of its original teams to an Investment group. The Hendersonville Honeycrisps, based in Hendersonville, NC, has been purchased by Third Street Sports, LLC, an ownership group made up of Kyle Aldridge, Doug Roper III, and Brad Morrison who are all childhood friends.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teenager in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Abagail Cantrell, a missing 16-year-old from Rutherford County. Deputies said Cantrell was last seen on Race Path Church Road wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Deputies described Cantrell as around 5...
2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child.
wnctimes.com
Arrests in "Round Three" by APD Targeting Larceny
Asheville -- November 27, 2022: The Asheville Police Department's third special operation this week to target theft and repeat offenders led to the filing of more. than a dozen charges. A small group of Asheville police officers and detectives offered to handle concerns from the locals in east Asheville. Ten...
860wacb.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To Set Off Bomb At Morganton WalMart
A Morganton man has been charged with threatening to set off a bomb at a WalMart store the day before Thanksgiving. 29-year old Tyler Matthew Elliott is charged with felony false report concerning a destructive device, according to the Morganton Department of Public Safety. Officers responded to the Morganton Walmart...
Comments / 0