Flat Rock, NC

ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
hendersonville.com

Mills River Santa Tour Returns on Saturday, Dec. 10th

The Mills River Fire Department, in partnership with the Mills River Parks and Recreation Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, is bringing Santa Claus to Mills River neighborhoods on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 9:00 am. Santa will be traveling through town on a big red fire truck...
MILLS RIVER, NC
hendersonville.com

Kiwanis Club of Hendersonville Kicks Off 2022-2023 Club Year

For more than one hundred years, the Kiwanis Club of Hendersonville has been serving the children and youth of Henderson County. As the premier international service organization dedicated to changing the world, one child at a time, this local hometown service club supports the following projects: a Shoes and Socks program that provides these much-needed items to children in our community. Due to a longstanding partnership with Sherman’s Sports and Army Store on Main Street in Downtown Hendersonville, any dollars raised or gifted to support this initiative goes further.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor

Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Abagail Cantrell, a missing 16-year-old from Rutherford County. Deputies said Cantrell was last seen on Race Path Church Road wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Deputies described Cantrell as around 5...
wnctimes.com

Arrests in "Round Three" by APD Targeting Larceny

Asheville -- November 27, 2022: The Asheville Police Department's third special operation this week to target theft and repeat offenders led to the filing of more. than a dozen charges. A small group of Asheville police officers and detectives offered to handle concerns from the locals in east Asheville. Ten...
ASHEVILLE, NC

