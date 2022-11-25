For more than one hundred years, the Kiwanis Club of Hendersonville has been serving the children and youth of Henderson County. As the premier international service organization dedicated to changing the world, one child at a time, this local hometown service club supports the following projects: a Shoes and Socks program that provides these much-needed items to children in our community. Due to a longstanding partnership with Sherman’s Sports and Army Store on Main Street in Downtown Hendersonville, any dollars raised or gifted to support this initiative goes further.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO