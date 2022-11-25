Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The police accuse the mother of killing her missing childkandelSavannah, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Amid Hyundai factory development in Bryan County, scientists to study Ogeechee River water quality
LISTEN: Researchers with Ogeechee Riverkeeper will monitor the watershed both upstream and downstream of the planned Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. An environmental nonprofit in Southeast Georgia plans to study whether development of the future Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County affects water...
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Tybee Island Beach, Georgia (with Map & Photos)
At Tybee Island Beach on Tybee Island just outside of Savannah, beachgoers should keep an eye out for seashells, dolphins, and historic sights. Visitors can seek out the 1736 lighthouse and Fort Screven Historic District fortifications from the late 19th century, and gaze at the 7,000-pound nuclear bomb lost offshore in 1958.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holiday lights exhibit returns
SAVANNAH — The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with its December Nights and Holiday Lights event. On select days in November and December, visitors can view nearly 5 acres of the gardens...
3 injured in South Carolina shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
WJCL
Popular Hilton Head Community Thanksgiving feeds 1500+
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — There are many Thanksgiving Day events, but one over in the Lowcountry has its own uniqueness about it. A live band is just one of the many things that makes the Hilton Head Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks unique.
wtoc.com
‘Free Lunch Baby meant a lot to him’: Celebration of life held for Kareem Smalls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot and killed. Kareem Smalls, knows as Free Lunch Baby, died on Nov. 23, 2020. Saturday his family held a celebration of his life at Connor’s Temple Baptist Church. WTOC has...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
911 calls, video released in incident where vehicle plunges into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Guests at an Airbnb called 911 after witnessing suspicious activity outside the home on Flynn Drive in North Charleston Friday morning. The guests tell police dispatch they noticed a vehicle outside the home. The callers describe the vehicle as a gray sedan. Soon after their call, police arrive. Callers say […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort County E911 experiencing interruptions
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is experiencing interruptions with telephone service, and this includes 911 lines. If you call 911 and it goes unanswered, you’re asked to call the direct dispatch line at 843-524-2777. WTOC will update you when the issue is resolved.
cbs17
SC parents left toddler alone while on trip to New York, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to police, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, 24-year-old Donald Gekonge, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.
Ohio man killed in South Carolina crash involving semi-truck
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire rescue officials said a multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Ohio man on Wednesday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the high-speed, two-vehicle crash just after 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of ACE Basin Parkway/US-17 and Hope Plantation Lane, according to officials. A man driving a 2014 Ford van headed […]
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
wpde.com
3 shot inside vehicle traveling on South Carolina road, deputies say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Police are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning in Beaufort County. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 5:08 a.m. of a vehicle that was shot while traveling on Burnt Church Road. When emergency services arrived in...
Early voting begins in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early voting kicked off in Chatham County Saturday ahead of the runoff election between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker on Dec. 6. Individual counties had the option to offer voting this Saturday after a lawsuit by Warnock’s campaign and Democratic groups. They challenged guidance from the Secretary of […]
WSAV-TV
Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah
A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah. A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another...
abcnews4.com
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina couple left 2-year-old child home while they were in New York, report says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina couple has been arrested after leaving their 2-year-old home alone while in New York, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police said they were called about 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 to a Folly Road apartment after someone called about a toddler alone in an apartment.
wtoc.com
Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
WJCL
Filming on Tybee Island to cause traffic delays Tuesday
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Filming will cause some traffic delays on Tybee Island on Tuesday. Drivers are told to expect three to five minute delays every ten minutes on US Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The City of Tybee Island said the Intermittent...
Richmond Hill residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the local area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said […]
