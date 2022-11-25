ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parris Island, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Amid Hyundai factory development in Bryan County, scientists to study Ogeechee River water quality

LISTEN: Researchers with Ogeechee Riverkeeper will monitor the watershed both upstream and downstream of the planned Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. An environmental nonprofit in Southeast Georgia plans to study whether development of the future Hyundai electric vehicle plant in Bryan County affects water...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Tybee Island Beach, Georgia (with Map & Photos)

At Tybee Island Beach on Tybee Island just outside of Savannah, beachgoers should keep an eye out for seashells, dolphins, and historic sights. Visitors can seek out the 1736 lighthouse and Fort Screven Historic District fortifications from the late 19th century, and gaze at the 7,000-pound nuclear bomb lost offshore in 1958.
SAVANNAH, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens holiday lights exhibit returns

SAVANNAH — The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, operated by University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, will soon be spreading holiday cheer with its December Nights and Holiday Lights event. On select days in November and December, visitors can view nearly 5 acres of the gardens...
SAVANNAH, GA
Action News Jax

3 injured in South Carolina shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Three people in South Carolina were wounded early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in was fired upon, authorities said. According to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the scene at about 5:08 a.m. Police arriving at the scene found a red Dodge Charger that had been damaged by gunfire, according to The Island Packet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Popular Hilton Head Community Thanksgiving feeds 1500+

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — There are many Thanksgiving Day events, but one over in the Lowcountry has its own uniqueness about it. A live band is just one of the many things that makes the Hilton Head Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks unique.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Beaufort County E911 experiencing interruptions

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Communications Center is experiencing interruptions with telephone service, and this includes 911 lines. If you call 911 and it goes unanswered, you’re asked to call the direct dispatch line at 843-524-2777. WTOC will update you when the issue is resolved.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
cbs17

SC parents left toddler alone while on trip to New York, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to police, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A witness told officers that the child’s father, 24-year-old Donald Gekonge, sent a text saying he was in New York for business.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Ohio man killed in South Carolina crash involving semi-truck

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire rescue officials said a multi-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Ohio man on Wednesday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to the high-speed, two-vehicle crash just after 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of ACE Basin Parkway/US-17 and Hope Plantation Lane, according to officials. A man driving a 2014 Ford van headed […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSAV News 3

Early voting begins in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Early voting kicked off in Chatham County Saturday ahead of the runoff election between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker on Dec. 6. Individual counties had the option to offer voting this Saturday after a lawsuit by Warnock’s campaign and Democratic groups. They challenged guidance from the Secretary of […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah

A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah. A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another...
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Construction in downtown Savannah starting Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will be starting field work for a major project this Monday. The construction is set to be between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Ogelthorpe Avenue between East Broad and Randolph Streets. The city does warn that you could feel the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Filming on Tybee Island to cause traffic delays Tuesday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Filming will cause some traffic delays on Tybee Island on Tuesday. Drivers are told to expect three to five minute delays every ten minutes on US Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The City of Tybee Island said the Intermittent...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy