Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying that her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is "a dying language."
Queen Sonja of Norway claims Americans have ‘no idea’ about importance of monarchy as daughter steps down
Queen Sonja of Norway claimed that Americans do not understand the importance of a monarchy while addressing her daughter Princess Märtha Louise’s decision to step back from her royal role and marry her American fiancé. On Tuesday, the Royal House of Norway announced in a statement on...
These Cities are Over 400 Years Old
A look at the history and charm of our nation's longest-standing settlements. ( Iulia Laslea on Unsplash) The United States is a country with a rich history, and some of its towns and cities are older than others. Most of these settlements were founded by European explorers from Spain, France, and England.
Parents hit by bills crisis making ‘impossible choices between nappies and food’, charity warns
Alice had her phone at the ready, waiting for the NHS to call back about her dental problems. The 37-year-old from Wembley, who relies on benefits, was in excruciating discomfort and hoping the NHS could provide a dentist to sort it out. She prided herself, though, on being appreciative for what she had despite going days without food and sitting in the dark at night to cut down on bills. Yet today she was tearful because of what her seven-year-old daughter had been saying.The single mother, who worked as a manager at McDonald’s and quit her job to have a...
I Almost Couldn't Believe My Eyes When I Read These 19 "Nightmare Customer" Stories, Like Is Anyone OK??
"She took the pickles off and threw them at my face, demanding a new burger...the kitchen remade her order... She then opened the new burger and asked where the pickles were. I kid you not."
Lost about which country is the biggest in world? Here's your answer.
According to World Atlas, Russia is the biggest country in the world, followed by Canada and the U.S. in total area.
People Are Revealing The Opinions And Behaviors That Immediately Give Them The Ick, And A Lot Of Them Are Pretty Fair
"Referring to their ex-girlfriends as 'psycho' or 'crazy.'"
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
15 Egregious Bridezillas Who Made Me Feel Disgusted By Wedding Culture
I wouldn't be surprised if divorce is in the near future for these bridezillas.
L.A. Affairs: Mom said, 'When love calls, go.' So I traveled 7,260 miles for a first date
When I was in my 30s and working as a fashion editor in Hong Kong, a friend in Los Angeles called. He said, 'I've met your soul mate. I've met the man you're going to marry.'
Climate change gave a Kenyan youth a 'crazy' idea: Become a world-class ice sculptor
Ice sculpting and tropical heat don't usually go together. Kenyan journalist Michael Kaloki tells of his ... unusual ... journey into global snow and ice carving.
