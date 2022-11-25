Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Rishi Sunak is urged to get tough on China by ripping out hundreds of thousands of smart meters which could allegedly be used to shut down the UK's power supplies
Rishi Sunak is facing calls to get tougher with China by potentially ripping out hundreds of thousands of ‘Chinese smart meters’ which could be allegedly used to shut down UK power supplies. On the eve of the G20 summit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister was urged to remind...
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
BEIJING (AP) — Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple’s iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases. Foxconn, the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other electronics, is struggling to fill orders for the iPhone 14 after thousands of employees walked away from the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou last month following complaints about unsafe working conditions. China’s status as an export powerhouse is based on factories such as Foxconn’s that assemble the world’s consumer electronics, toys and other goods. The ruling Communist Party is trying to contain the latest wave of outbreaks without shutting down factories and the rest of its economy as it did in early 2020. Its tactics include “closed-loop management,” under which workers live in their factories with no outside contact.
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies
The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously...
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI investigating ‘outrageous’ Chinese police stations in US
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. authorities are investigating claims that Chinese police are operating clandestine foreign stations in the United States, FBI director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing on Thursday. Safeguard Defenders, a watchdog that tracks disappearances of critics...
FBI director ‘very concerned’ by reports of secret Chinese police stations in US
The United States is deeply concerned about the Chinese government setting up unauthorised “police stations” in US cities to possibly pursue influence operations, FBI director Christopher Wray has said. “I’m very concerned about this. We are aware of the existence of these stations,” Wray told a US Senate...
Chinese-made drones are flying in restricted DC airspace, sparking new spying fears in the nation's capital
There are rising concerns that the Chinese-made drones could be manipulated or hacked for purposes of espionage.
msn.com
FBI chief says shadowy Chinese police stations in the US are 'outrageous' and he's 'very concerned'
Slide 1 of 33: There are currently 32 countries that allow same-sex couples to marry. The latest country to pass legislation was Slovenia, which did so on October 4, 2022. Most countries have legalized same-sex marriage via legislation, but some were through court decisions. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. People fighting for same-sex marriage rights around the world have seen global support increase in recent years. Australia, Malta, and Germany legalized same-sex marriage in 2017, and Taiwan made history in 2019, becoming the first government in Asia to welcome legislation on marriage equality. Slovenia became the first post-communist country to legalize it on October 4, 2022, after the Constitutional Court of Slovenia overturned a prior ban on same-sex marriages in July, arguing that it violated the country's constitution. The court gave the Slovenian government six months to pass legislation to rectify it. "With these changes, we are recognizing the rights of same-sex couples that they should have had for a long time," State Secretary Simon Maljevac told lawmakers at the time. There are currently only 32 countries that allow same-sex couples to marry.Keep scrolling to read the full list:
Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West
NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal
BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, a decision that comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the 85 million-euro (dollar) sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB of Sweden would likely be prohibited. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. Although the deal announced in December wasn’t very significant financially and the technology involved apparently wasn’t new, it raised concerns over the wisdom of putting German IT production capacity in Chinese hands.
americanmilitarynews.com
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Major funds exposed to companies allegedly engaged in Uyghur repression in China
Many of the world’s largest asset managers and state pension funds are passively investing in companies that have allegedly engaged in the repression of Uyghur Muslims in China, according to a new report. The report, by UK-based group Hong Kong Watch and the Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice...
The Verge
The FCC just banned these Chinese cameras and telecom hardware from reaching the US
Huawei, ZTE, Hikvision, Hytera, and Dahua all sell telecommunications equipment and video surveillance technology into the United States, but many of their future security cams and radio hardware will no longer be welcome. The Federal Communications Commission has just announced it’ll no longer authorize some of their equipment — which is a big deal, because companies can’t legally import or sell anything with a radio in the US without that authorization.
BBC
UK government bans new Chinese security cameras
Government departments have been told to stop installing surveillance cameras made by Chinese companies on "sensitive sites" because of security concerns. The new policy applies to "visual surveillance systems" made by firms required by Chinese law to co-operate with Beijing's security services. The government announced the move amid concerns among...
UK condemns China for BBC journalist's arrest at Covid demo
Britain's government on Monday condemned Chinese police after the BBC said one of its journalists was arrested and beaten while covering Covid protests in Shanghai, the latest incident to test relations between the countries. The BBC said it was "extremely concerned", after Lawrence was filmed being hauled away at one of the protests in Shanghai.
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to consent. It said a combined 13-year sentence was agreed on and Wu would be immediately deported after serving his time.
CNBC
Foreign students to reportedly be barred from UK unless studying at top universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
Comments / 0