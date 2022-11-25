Read full article on original website
'Battle-hardened' food banks and pantries are already struggling to cope even before the recession finally arrives
"Families and food banks are facing a perfect storm," said Stephanie Sullivan of Omaha-based Food Bank for the Heartland. It's a "scary situation."
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Amazon Workers Walk Off the Job On the Biggest Shopping Day Of the Year
Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job on one of the busiest shopping days of the year to demand higher wages and better working conditions from the online retail giant. The strike was organized under “Make Amazon Pay,” an international campaign coordinated among trade unions, climate justice groups, and labor rights organizations. It calls upon Amazon to increase worker pay and stop busting warehouse employees’ efforts to unionize, as well as improve its environmental impact. Friday’s actions include walkouts, strikes, and forms of protest from thousands of Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries and five continents on Black Friday,...
ABC News
Kroger holds off passing turkey costs onto consumers, outlook for prices through new year
Americans may be feeling the pinch at grocery store checkouts, but the largest chain in the country has shared some positive news ahead of the holiday season. "Our turkey costs are up about 20%, but we decided early on to not pass that cost increase through to try to help somebody stretch their budget," Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen told "Good Morning America."
Majority of food banks helping new people in cost of living crisis
Most food banks are now helping people who have never turned to them for support before as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll, a new survey has found. Two thirds of Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) members polled said they had been helping people who are completely new to food banks over the last few months.
Inflation is killing Americans’ habit of tipping 20%
Tipping is down in the U.S., making the nation even more similar to Europe. When the tablet swivels around at the coffee shop, are you leaving a 20% tip?. Maybe you were in late 2020 and early 2021, but inflation running at a 40-year high all year has had a way of changing that in 2022. Fewer people are now tipping the standard amount. It doesn’t help that the average cup of joe has now reached almost $5.
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
Make the most of your budget this holiday shopping season
It's the holiday season, and, for a lot of people, that means parties, spending time with loved ones and, yes, shopping. KRISTIN O'KEEFFE MERRICK: I think it can be really overwhelming, and you almost feel a compulsion to go and buy the things that maybe you don't even need. Oh, well, if this store's having a massive 70% off sale, I must go buy all the things at that store that I didn't even know that I needed before.
Big Changes at Whole Foods for 2023
Photo byhttps://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42981603. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) – Amazon is planning on becoming the latest tech giant to see mass layoffs, according to a report in the New York Times, which states that approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers could be laid off as soon as this week. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge of the matter,” […]
Cities are losing trees — fast. But it's not too late to change that
Trees are struggling to survive in many cities, right at a time when the benefits of trees are needed most. Research published recently in the Journal of Forestry shows the number of urban trees has dropped in the U.S. David Nowak is one of the authors of that study. He's an emeritus senior scientist at the United States Forest Service, joins us from Albany, N.Y.
A family recipe for a beloved Bosnian dish
Every family has that one dish, the recipe that takes you back to childhood. Starting this month, NPR's sharing your kitchen gems in a series called All Things We're Cooking. We asked our audience to send us their special family recipes, and we're sharing those favorites along with the stories behind them. Today, we're hearing from Miriam Madetovic (ph), who shares a silly name her family uses for a beloved Bosnian dish.
Motley Fool
13% of Americans Think They'll Spend $1,000 More on the Holidays This Year Than Last
That's a pretty dangerous move, though. The holidays might cost you more this year due to inflation. Spending extra to keep up could land you in debt, and cost you money on interest as a result. Inflation has been wreaking havoc on consumers for well over a year, to the...
WAAY-TV
What Alabama shoppers should expect on Black Friday
Friday is once again Black Friday, which sees retailers offer some of the biggest deals of the year. This year, the National Retail Federation predicts about 115 million people will shop these sales, either in person or online. They are also predicting people will spend up to 8% more than they did last year.
Crimped Consumers Tap Their Inner Pilgrim to Fight Inflation
The bird’s likely a bit smaller. The pies, store bought. The sides? Maybe potluck — and your aunt’s trial-and-error adventures in cranberry sauce are known for being both an error and a trial. Thursday’s a day of thanks, and yes, it’s a day of gathering. But as...
Nearly half of people ‘concerned about how their family will afford Christmas’
Two-thirds (66%) of people would rather go without a Christmas present this year if the gift-giver is worried about money, a survey has found.Just over a fifth (21%) said they would encourage people to buy a cheaper gift, research by credit provider Vanquis said.More than seven in 10 (72%) women surveyed said they would rather go without a Christmas present this year if they know the person giving it to them is worried about money, as would six in 10 (60%) men.Nearly half (47%) of people surveyed said they are concerned about how their family will afford Christmas and nearly...
A full-time caretaker reflects on living and caring for her ailing mom
In her latest look at folks living in multigenerational households, NPR's Claire Murashima brings us the story of a woman in Healdsburg, Calif., who has questioned what it means to be living with her mom as a 34-year-old. CLAIRE MURASHIMA, BYLINE: Lauren Ahlgren is a swim instructor. She's also a...
BBC
Cost of Living: Crawley navy veteran misses meals to save money
A Royal Navy veteran said he skips meals to make ends meet. Lee Patmore, from Crawley, West Sussex, left the forces due to a chronic back condition, and in October had to give up his civilian job because of mental health issues. It comes as a survey of former service...
People of Color Disproportionately Targeted by Unhealthy Food Advertising
U.S. food and beverage companies spend millions to disproportionately target Black and Latino customers by advertising high-calorie, low-nutrient products, such as candy, sugary drinks, and snacks, according to a new study. Researchers at the Rudd Center for Food Policy & Health at the University of Connecticut analyzed TV advertising created...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
