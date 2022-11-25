On this day, when so many of us are spending time with relatives, we wanted to revisit a conversation I had earlier this year with the author Anne Tyler. Tyler has returned to family relationships in her work time and time again. In fact, the majority of her 24 books are about just that. And the majority of Anne's Tyler's 24 books are set in Baltimore. Now, if we were talking about any other writer, you would be excused for wondering if they might be stuck in a rut. But Tyler's gift is that each story, each character is distinct, even as she builds on themes from one book to the next. The novel we spoke to Tyler about is her most recent, "French Braid." It is set, you guessed it, in Baltimore. And it tracks one family, the Garretts, across decades and generations.

3 DAYS AGO