Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Are Not All Right in Noah Baumbach’s Apocalyptic ‘White Noise’ Trailer
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are not OK in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 satire about an Airborne Toxic Event that threatens an already tenuous community. Netflix releases the dark comedy in select theaters on November 25 before it streams December 30. Watch the new trailer below. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when that aforementioned toxic omen takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family,...
Greta Gerwig Says She Was “Terrified” That ‘Barbie’ Might Be “A Career-Ender”
Three-time Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig has opened up about the combination of excitement and terror she felt in taking on Warner Bros’ upcoming feature Barbie as co-writer and director. “It was terrifying. I think there’s something about starting from that place where it’s like, ‘Well, anything is possible,'” Gerwig tells singer-songwriter Dua Lipa in an episode of her podcast At Your Service published on Friday. “It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?” Gerwig went on to say that she took the film on given the sense that the “terror” it...
Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex
Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
Lauren Graham Opens Up About Reason Behind 'Sad' Peter Krause Split
The "Gilmore Girls" star and the "9-1-1" actor called it quits last year after more than decade together.
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
‘Downton Abbey’ Star Michelle Dockery Joins Steven Knight Drama ‘This Town’
Michelle Dockery, best know for playing Lady Mary Crawley on the hit period drama Downton Abbey, has landed the lead role in This Town, an upcoming BBC drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. According to Deadline, the six-part series (formerly known as Two Tone) revolves around an extended family...
Iconic 'New York New York' song was rewritten because Robert De Niro didn't think it was good enough
When John Kander and Fred Ebb first played their songs from New York, New York for Robert De Niro, his response provoked a 'you talkin' to me?' level of annoyance in them. In the midst of adapting the 1977 Martin Scorsese film for Broadway, Kander shares the story of how he and longtime writing partner, Fred Ebb, wrote the now iconic title song — and it involves some notes from the Oscar winner.
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant to reunite with Love Actually co-stars for TV special
Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and some of their Love Actually co-stars have reunited after 20 years for a TV special. Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, a one-hour ABC News special, features some of the cast of the 2003 festive romantic comedy chatting to the broadcaster about the Christmas movie.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
How Much Is Leonardo DiCaprio Worth?
Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio long has been a household name - thanks to his work on the big screen and paparazzi photos that show up in the tabloids. This American actor, producer,...
Daniel Craig Didn't Want to Make 'Song and Dance' of Benoit's Sexuality in Knives Out 2
"I don't want people to get politically hung up on anything," Daniel Craig said of the casual reveal that his detective character Benoit Blanc is queer in the sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery This post contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Daniel Craig has quite the unexpected love interest in his latest film. After reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Golden Globe nominee, 54, told Deadline he doesn't want viewers to "get politically hung up"...
Will Smith Fans Upset He's on 'Personal Baggage' List With Brad Pitt
The Hollywood Reporter listed Will Smith and Letitia Wright on a list with Brad Pitt and several others whose alleged behavior might affect their Oscar success.
‘Causeway’ Producer Justine Ciarrocchi On Why Jennifer Lawrence Sparked To Film’s War Veteran Lead – Contenders New York
Jennifer Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver producing partner Justine Ciarrocchi said the Oscar-winning actress was “itching to do something small and intimate” after years of doing bigger studio movies when she signed on to make Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway. “We were submitted the original draft of the [Causeway] script...
Gilmore Girls Almost Featured Jess In His Own Spin-Off
"Gilmore Girls" is the gift that should have kept on giving. The turn of the century introduced the world to Amy Sherman-Palladino's quippy and banter-heavy series, with audiences tuning in by the millions (via Entertainment Weekly) during its debut season, making it a runaway success for The WB (now The CW). The momentum on the quaint mother-daughter dramedy continued for seven seasons, when the brass behind Stars Hollow decided to call it curtains on the Gilmore family's exploits.
A conversation with Elegance Bratton, director of 'The Inspection'
JEREMY POPE: (As Ellis French) Most of my friends are dead or in jail. The streets was going to kill me no matter what. So if I die in this uniform, I'm a hero, somebody. DEGGANS: Elegance Bratton knows this story all too well. He's the writer and director of "The Inspection," which is inspired by his life. He joins us now. Welcome to the show, Elegance.
Greta Gerwig thought ‘Barbie’ would end her career
Greta Gerwig thought that directing Barbie might be a “career-ender” and became “terrified” of helming the movie. The American actor, writer and director said that she was filled with an equal sense of dread and excitement before production kicked off. Speaking on Dua Lipa‘s podcast At Your Service [as per EW], the Lady Bird writer said: “It was terrifying.
Author Anne Tyler on writing her 24th novel and why she writes about families
On this day, when so many of us are spending time with relatives, we wanted to revisit a conversation I had earlier this year with the author Anne Tyler. Tyler has returned to family relationships in her work time and time again. In fact, the majority of her 24 books are about just that. And the majority of Anne's Tyler's 24 books are set in Baltimore. Now, if we were talking about any other writer, you would be excused for wondering if they might be stuck in a rut. But Tyler's gift is that each story, each character is distinct, even as she builds on themes from one book to the next. The novel we spoke to Tyler about is her most recent, "French Braid." It is set, you guessed it, in Baltimore. And it tracks one family, the Garretts, across decades and generations.
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
Why the key change has disappeared from top-charting tunes
WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) My lonely heart calls. Oh, I wanna dance with somebody. CHRIS DALLA RIVA: Changing the key is just a tool. And like all tools in music, the idea is to evoke emotion, to make the listener feel a certain way. SHAPIRO: Chris Dalla Riva is a musician...
Fresh Air Weekend: 'Weird Al' Yankovic; To retire, or not to retire?
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Weird Al' Yankovic wants to 'bring sexy...
