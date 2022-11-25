ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Stalking super-complaint filed against police over ‘failure’ to protect victims

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245XYU_0jNDTzWs00

Anti- stalking campaigners have launched a super-complaint against police over what they say are failures in their approach to tackling the crime.

A group of 21 expert individuals and organisations, called the National Stalking Consortium, says there are systemic issues in how stalking is dealt with, with only 5 per cent of cases in England and Wales ending with a charge.

They say police are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims .

Suky Bhaker, CEO of the Suzy Lamplugh Trust that set up the consortium, said a significant number of stalking victims were being let down by the police.

The super-complaint, a measure used to highlight wider problems or trends in policing, is being brought 10 years on from a change to the law that made stalking a specific offence.

In a recent case, Gracie Spinks, 23, was killed in Derbyshire by a former colleague who stalked her. Sellers was found dead nearby and an inquest into their deaths is expected to look at police failings.

Ms Spinks had complained to the police about her stalker, Michael Sellers, before her death and her family believe that if the police “had done their job properly, Gracie would still be alive today”.

Ms Bhaker said: “We support thousands of victims every year across our National Stalking Service and a significant number of them tell us that they are being let down by the police and the courts at every step of their journey to justice.

“Failure to identify and investigate stalking at the earliest possible opportunity results in an increasing risk of physical and psychological harm to the victim.

“We hope that the outcome of this super-complaint will result in robust recommendations to improve the police response to stalking across the country which is so vitally needed.”

It comes as GB news presenter Ellie Costella revealed that she was left fearing for her safety after a former Airline star stalked her - even turning up at her TV studio when she wasn’t there.

Ms Costello told the Daily Mail that the ordeal has made her nervous getting out of cars and going to places by herself.

“I have a security officer to make me feel safe at work,” she said.

Leo Jones, 41, started sending Ms Costello inappropriate messages after she interviewed him on Zoom for a segment on travel disruption on GB News.

He has now been given a 26-week custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

“The last 16 months have been ones of constant worry, constant stress and constant strain on my life,” Ms Costello told the court during his sentencing.

She later added: “All I wanted out of this was a restraining order because then I can feel safe. So the fact I’ve got one for five years is fantastic.”

Figures from the year up to March 2022 show that only five per cent of stalking reports end up in someone being charged by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Campaigners claim police are failing to identify patterns of behaviour and often treat incidents as lower-level crimes such as malicious communications or criminal damage.

They say they are “highly concerned” that reports of stalking are not properly investigated due to officers incorrectly believing there is not enough evidence, and that stalking protection orders are not used often enough.

Claire Waxman, victims commissioner for London and herself a victim of stalking, said: “Too many stalking victims are being let down by the police and wider justice system - with stalking behaviours being ignored or minimised, and breaches of restraining orders not taken seriously enough.

“I fully support the National Stalking Consortium’s super-complaint, which highlights a number of failures in the way stalking cases are being dealt with, leaving victims at risk of further harm and causing unnecessary distress.

“While I hoped the revised stalking legislation would lead to better protections and justice for victims, ten years on the charge rate remains unacceptably low.

“It is clear the justice system is still struggling to identify and tackle stalking robustly, leaving too many victims suffering and at risk. Change is well overdue as stalking victims deserve to be protected.”

Once the super-complaint is submitted, a watchdog will decide whether it is eligible for investigation.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for stalking and harassment, Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills, said: “Harassment and stalking are serious crimes which can have a devastating effect on the lives of victims and their friends and family.

“Stalking is a crime which goes to the very heart of violence against women and girls, removing their feeling of safety.

“It is recognised there is more to do to improve the criminal justice system outcomes for victims of stalking and we are working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service to understand the progression of cases before the point of charge and court.”

Police in England and Wales issued more than 400 stalking protection orders in 2020 and expect the number to increase.

The number of stalking crimes recorded by forces has also risen, which chiefs claim is due to improved awareness of offending behaviour.

Press Association contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Met Police chief: We have 100 officers who are not trusted to speak to public

The head of the Metropolitan Police said it is “completely mad” the force has around 100 officers not trusted to speak to the public.Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the officers are working under “very restrictive” conditions because “frankly we don’t trust them to talk to members of the public”.The chief of the UK’s biggest police force has been pushing for new powers to allow force bosses to reopen misconduct cases against officers and staff.He previously estimated hundreds of officers on the force have been getting away with misconduct or criminal behaviour – but has no way of sacking them.A report...
The Independent

‘Thousands’ of corrupt and ‘predatory’ officers recruited as police after vetting failures, damning report warns

Hundreds if not thousands of police officers who should have failed vetting checks may be in the job in England and Wales, a damning report has found. HM Inspectorate of Constabulary’s latest report concluded a culture of misogyny and predatory behaviour towards members of the public, female police officers and staff is also pervasive in many forces.Inspectors found police are not adopting high enough standards when screening potential officers and warned it is too easy for the “wrong people” to join or remain in the force.The watchdog, which analysed hundreds of police vetting files, discovered many cases where individuals should...
Popculture

Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest

Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘laying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says independence essential for Scotland to escape ‘disaster’ of BrexitNurses to strike in December in dramatic escalation of NHS pay rowMoment Illinois police officers rescue drowning nine-year-old from frozen pond
The Independent

Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free

Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
The Independent

Man charged with murders of mother and two children who died after flat fire

A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and two children, aged three and one, who died following a flat fire in Nottingham.Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh all died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at their home in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday.Nottinghamshire Police said officers had charged Jamie Barrow, also of Fairisle Close, on Thursday, four days after he was arrested.The 31-year-old will be kept in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family at...
BBC

Supreme Court: India shocked as men sentenced to death for rape freed

Ten years ago when a 19-year-old Delhi woman was found gang raped and murdered in the fields of the neighbouring state of Haryana, it was described as a "rarest of rare" case. Indians were shocked by news reports which detailed the brutality to which the teenager - named Anamika in court documents as her real name could not be revealed under Indian law - had been subjected.
The Independent

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
The Independent

Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges

Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
The Independent

Almost 1,700 suspects, including drug dealers, arrested over six weeks by Met

Almost 1,700 suspects – including violent criminals, drug dealers and sex offenders – have been arrested in London over the past six weeks during a surge in operations, the Metropolitan Police has said.As part of Operation Yamata, an off-shoot of the force’s county lines response, officers have charged a high-risk sex offender who had been on the run for more than four years, and closed 27 drugs lines over the course of one week.Commander Alexis Boon, who leads on the project, said the Met has been taking a “much more precise and strategic” approach to tackling crime.It comes after new...
The Independent

Colombian judge caught smoking in bed in her underwear during Zoom hearing

A controversy-courting Colombian judge who was caught smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing has been suspended, according to local news.The incident was brought to the attention of Colombia’s National Commission of Judicial Ethics after one of the solicitors on the call reported Judge Vivian Polania’s alleged impropriety.The 33-second video clip appears to show the judge from Cucuta dressed in a top and her underwear as she puffs on a cigarette and debates during the virtual hearing over whether a man who was being held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.The judge has repeatedly...
The Independent

The Independent

942K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy