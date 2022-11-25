ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New Yorkers serve elaborate Thanksgiving meal from dinner table inside Subway carriage

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7hNl_0jNDTu7F00

A catering team surprised New York commuters with an elaborate Thanksgiving spread served from the middle of a subway carriage.

This video, filmed by one of the delighted passengers, shows the festive scene as turkey, sweet potato, and macaroni and cheese was dished out.

The scene unfolded during the evening commute on the L train on Tuesday, 22 November.

Haylee Pentek said in her TikTok post that the "mac and cheese was fire."

The Independent

The Independent

