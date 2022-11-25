ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “ Islamophobic ” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.

The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.

Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”

“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

Comments / 256

smh ... constantly ...
2d ago

.... except at this world cup alcohol is allowed to be served to the elite ( rich ) people who are sitting in the expensive box seats and suites in the stadium ... seems incredibly hypocritical ...

Reply(13)
49
Guest
2d ago

the world knew what the Islam people are like and their rules so why would you have a world soccer match in this country

Reply(16)
93
RobertMarsha Farrell
2d ago

If your going to have a world event for all countries, then that area itvis held in is a neutral area. That is the way it should be but Qatar is not meeting that expectation. rff

Reply(15)
38
