People in China: tell us about the zero-Covid policy protests
We would like to speak to people in China about their views on the protests and what daily life is like with Covid restrictions
Global markets fall after protests erupt in China over Covid lockdowns
Global markets fell on Monday after widespread protests in China against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions roiled investor sentiment. European markets opened broadly lower, tracking the performance of Asian shares. The FTSE 100 dropped 0.7%, the CAC 40 fell 0.6%, and the DAX was down 0.5%.
Rare protests are spreading across China. Here's what you need to know
From Shanghai to Beijing, protests have erupted across China in a rare show of dissent against the ruling Communist Party sparked by anger over the country's increasingly costly zero-Covid policy. As numbers swelled at demonstrations in multiple major cities over the weekend, so too have the range of grievances voiced...
China eases COVID rules after protests, keeps wider strategy
Chinese authorities have eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe "zero COVID" strategy after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades
At the heart of China's protests against zero-Covid, young people cry for freedom
For the first time in decades, thousands of people have defied Chinese authorities to protest at universities and on the streets of major cities, demanding to be freed not only from incessant Covid tests and lockdowns, but strict censorship and the Communist Party's tightening grip over all aspects of life.
BBC journalist 'beaten and kicked by the police' as protests spread across China
Edward Lawrence, a journalist at the BBC, was arrested by police in Shanghai at the scene of protests on Sunday night, according to the BBC and as captured on what appears to be mobile phone footage of the arrest. While he has since been released, a BBC spokesperson has expressed...
Apple Stock Slides On Report of 6 Million Hit to iPhone Shipments Amid China Covid Chaos
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares extended declines Monday amid reports that the tech giant could see a 6 million shortfall in iPhone production from disruptions at its key China manufacturing plant. Bloomberg reported Sunday that the turmoil could lop around 6 million Phone 14 Pro and Pro Max...
Layoffs, ultimatums, and an ongoing saga over blue check marks: Elon Musk's first month at Twitter
Sunday officially marks one month since the world's richest man took the helm at Twitter. In that time, Elon Musk initiated mass layoffs and gave remaining staffers a cryptic ultimatum, reinstated the accounts of controversial figures including former President Donald Trump, and launched -- then punted -- a plan to charge for Twitter's iconic blue checkmarks.
