ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Global markets fall after protests erupt in China over Covid lockdowns

Global markets fell on Monday after widespread protests in China against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions roiled investor sentiment. European markets opened broadly lower, tracking the performance of Asian shares. The FTSE 100 dropped 0.7%, the CAC 40 fell 0.6%, and the DAX was down 0.5%.
Albany Herald

Rare protests are spreading across China. Here's what you need to know

From Shanghai to Beijing, protests have erupted across China in a rare show of dissent against the ruling Communist Party sparked by anger over the country's increasingly costly zero-Covid policy. As numbers swelled at demonstrations in multiple major cities over the weekend, so too have the range of grievances voiced...
Albany Herald

At the heart of China's protests against zero-Covid, young people cry for freedom

For the first time in decades, thousands of people have defied Chinese authorities to protest at universities and on the streets of major cities, demanding to be freed not only from incessant Covid tests and lockdowns, but strict censorship and the Communist Party's tightening grip over all aspects of life.
Albany Herald

BBC journalist 'beaten and kicked by the police' as protests spread across China

Edward Lawrence, a journalist at the BBC, was arrested by police in Shanghai at the scene of protests on Sunday night, according to the BBC and as captured on what appears to be mobile phone footage of the arrest. While he has since been released, a BBC spokesperson has expressed...
Albany Herald

Layoffs, ultimatums, and an ongoing saga over blue check marks: Elon Musk's first month at Twitter

Sunday officially marks one month since the world's richest man took the helm at Twitter. In that time, Elon Musk initiated mass layoffs and gave remaining staffers a cryptic ultimatum, reinstated the accounts of controversial figures including former President Donald Trump, and launched -- then punted -- a plan to charge for Twitter's iconic blue checkmarks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy