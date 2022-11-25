The Washington Commanders’ rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. notched his first 100-yard rushing game on Sunday in the team’s Week 12 win over the Atlanta Falcons. After the game, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera presented the first-year back with the game ball. Robinson responded by thanking his teammates for their “unconditional love and support” since his attempted car-jacking and shooting incident this summer.

