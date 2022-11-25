Read full article on original website
Christmas music: Pentatonix 'Holidays' album
The singing group's new Christmas album is out now, along with holiday sounds from Scott Weiland and The Linda Lindas. Rick Damigella reports.
Irene Cara: 5 Things About The ‘Flashdance…What A Feeling’ Singer Dead At 63
Irene Cara died at the age of 63, her publicist reported on Nov. 26, 2022. The singer lent her iconic voice to two huge title tracks with 1980’s ‘Fame’ and 1983’s ‘Flashdance’. Irene, who won an Oscar and Grammy for the song ‘Fame… What a...
Oscar winning Flashdance and Fame singer Irene Cara dies aged 63
Oscar and Grammy winning musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 63, her publicist has said.Cara was best known for singing and co-writing the track Flashdance… What A Feeling, for which she won an Academy Award as well as two Grammy Awards.She also portrayed the character of Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical film Fame.Her publicist Judith Moose announced the news in a statement released on Cara’s official Twitter account on Saturday morning.This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your...
Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir
Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
R.I.P. Irene Cara, the musical voice of Fame and Flashdance
Irene Cara has died. A Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, and actor, Cara achieved international acclaim as one of the stars, and chief musical voices, of the 1980 film Fame. Cara’s career blossomed in the 1980s, reaching a peak in 1983, when she wrote and recorded “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” the theme song to the Jennifer Beals hit Flashdance. Although her career slowed down in subsequent years, Cara continued to perform throughout the rest of her life. She died this week, with no cause of death disclosed. Cara was 63.
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” By Brenda Lee Continues to Rock Our Holidays
Nothing signals the arrival of the holiday better than hearing the annual return of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee on the radio. It remains a favorite holiday tune decades after Little Miss Dynamite first recorded it. Johnny Marks, the Jewish songwriter behind the classic hits “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” was the one that wrote the song for Lee.
Irene Cara Owned ‘Fame’ Ballad ‘Out Here On My Own’ – ‘I Sound Like Me,’ Not Donna Summer
Irene Cara, who rose to fame starring in 'Fame' and singing and writing the 'Flashdance' theme song 'What a Feeling' recalled how 1 song in 'Fame' felt authentic.
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Triumphs Returning to Off-Broadway
The highly-acclaimed National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish has returned to Off-Broadway with a limited engagement at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) and will run through January 1, 2023. The stage is set very simply with long parchment scrolls hanging from the rafters, the center one with the word Torah prominently displayed in Hebrew. The main props used throughout the show are chairs and tables used in a variety of ways. A grand set of Anatekva is not needed in this staging of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish; the magnificent acting, dancing, and music more than carries the show.
‘Silent Night’ Musical Documentary Returning To The CW
The musical documentary Silent Night—A Song For The World will re-air on the CW on November 26 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. An encore presentation is set for December 8 at 8 p.m. ET. Narrated by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, Silent Night tells the story behind the titular song written and composed by Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber in 1818. The special also features musical performances by Kelly Clarkson, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Joss Stone, Gavin Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Josh Groban, The Vienna Boys Choir, Anggun, Lina Makhoul, The Tenors, Rolando Villazon, among others. John Rhys-Davies will make an acting...
Sixth Annual Allman Family Revival Tour, Celebrating Life & Music of Gregg Allman, Comes to Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
The Sixth Annual Allman Family Revival, one of the year’s most anticipated Southern Roots/Rock tours celebrating the Life and Music of legendary Allman Brothers Band co-founder Greg Allman and led by Gregg’s son, Devon Allman, comes to Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Monday, November 28. Show: 8pm. Tickets: $60.-$94. Info: (941) 263-6799 or visit FACEBOOK to order tickets.
Handel and Hendrix are getting a £3 million facelift
George Frideric Handel lived at 25 Brook Street from 1723 until his death in 1759. It was here that Handel wrote and rehearsed his greatest works, including Messiah and its ever popular ‘Hallelujah chorus’ – perhaps the most famous piece of classical music ever written. His stirring anthem ‘Zadok the Priest’ was also written in Brook Street and has accompanied the coronation of every British monarch since George II (for whom it was written in 1727).
The Grateful Dead thrive in a venue they never intended to play
A hefty Record Store Day hefty document from the Grateful Dead’s Europe ‘72 tour
