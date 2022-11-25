ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Oscar winning Flashdance and Fame singer Irene Cara dies aged 63

Oscar and Grammy winning musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 63, her publicist has said.Cara was best known for singing and co-writing the track Flashdance… What A Feeling, for which she won an Academy Award as well as two Grammy Awards.She also portrayed the character of Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical film Fame.Her publicist Judith Moose announced the news in a statement released on Cara’s official Twitter account on Saturday morning.This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your...
Loudwire

Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir

Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
A.V. Club

R.I.P. Irene Cara, the musical voice of Fame and Flashdance

Irene Cara has died. A Grammy and Oscar-winning singer, songwriter, and actor, Cara achieved international acclaim as one of the stars, and chief musical voices, of the 1980 film Fame. Cara’s career blossomed in the 1980s, reaching a peak in 1983, when she wrote and recorded “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” the theme song to the Jennifer Beals hit Flashdance. Although her career slowed down in subsequent years, Cara continued to perform throughout the rest of her life. She died this week, with no cause of death disclosed. Cara was 63.
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Country Thang Daily

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” By Brenda Lee Continues to Rock Our Holidays

Nothing signals the arrival of the holiday better than hearing the annual return of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee on the radio. It remains a favorite holiday tune decades after Little Miss Dynamite first recorded it. Johnny Marks, the Jewish songwriter behind the classic hits “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” was the one that wrote the song for Lee.
theaterpizzazz.com

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish Triumphs Returning to Off-Broadway

The highly-acclaimed National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish has returned to Off-Broadway with a limited engagement at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) and will run through January 1, 2023. The stage is set very simply with long parchment scrolls hanging from the rafters, the center one with the word Torah prominently displayed in Hebrew. The main props used throughout the show are chairs and tables used in a variety of ways. A grand set of Anatekva is not needed in this staging of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish; the magnificent acting, dancing, and music more than carries the show.
Deadline

‘Silent Night’ Musical Documentary Returning To The CW

The musical documentary Silent Night—A Song For The World will re-air on the CW on November 26 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. An encore presentation is set for December 8 at 8 p.m. ET. Narrated by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, Silent Night tells the story behind the titular song written and composed by Joseph Mohr and Franz Gruber in 1818. The special also features musical performances by Kelly Clarkson, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Joss Stone, Gavin Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Josh Groban, The Vienna Boys Choir, Anggun, Lina Makhoul, The Tenors, Rolando Villazon, among others. John Rhys-Davies will make an acting...
SuncoastPost

Sixth Annual Allman Family Revival Tour, Celebrating Life & Music of Gregg Allman, Comes to Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Sixth Annual Allman Family Revival, one of the year’s most anticipated Southern Roots/Rock tours celebrating the Life and Music of legendary Allman Brothers Band co-founder Greg Allman and led by Gregg’s son, Devon Allman, comes to Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Monday, November 28. Show: 8pm. Tickets: $60.-$94. Info: (941) 263-6799 or visit FACEBOOK to order tickets.
Slipped Disc

Handel and Hendrix are getting a £3 million facelift

George Frideric Handel lived at 25 Brook Street from 1723 until his death in 1759. It was here that Handel wrote and rehearsed his greatest works, including Messiah and its ever popular ‘Hallelujah chorus’ – perhaps the most famous piece of classical music ever written. His stirring anthem ‘Zadok the Priest’ was also written in Brook Street and has accompanied the coronation of every British monarch since George II (for whom it was written in 1727).

