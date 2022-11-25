ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Ruben Östlund Named Göteborg Film Fest Honorary President; Luca Guadagnino To Attend Red Sea Film Festival; UK Film & TV Charity Launches Behind The Scenes Week — Global Briefs

By Zac Ntim, Melanie Goodfellow and Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNSPt_0jNDSjTR00

Ruben Östlund Appointed Honorary President of Göteborg Film Festival
Ruben Östlund has been appointed as the new Honorary President of Göteborg Film Festival. Östlund will be an advisor for the festival, starting with the upcoming 2023 edition. The board of Göteborg Film Festival appoints the Honorary President for five years, at which point it will be renewed or concluded. In a statement, Östlund described his decision to accept the honorary role as “easy and a joyful.” Past presidents include Ingmar Bergman and Roy Andersson. Östlund will speak at the opening ceremony of the 2023 edition. Jonas Holmberg, Artistic Director at Göteborg Film Festival, said: “With two Palme d’Or wins and many unforgettable cinematic moments, the Gothenburg-born and loyal visitor of the festival Ruben Östlund has the artistic integrity, the intellectual playfulness, and the international luminescence that make him an excellent Honorary President for Göteborg Film Festival.”

Luca Guadagnino To Attend Saudi’s Red Sea For In-Conversation Event
Italy’s Luca Guadagnino has been announced as a special guest of the Red Sea International Film Festival, running December 1-10 in the port city of Jeddah. The director will participate in an In-Conversation ahead of a special screening of his latest film Bones and All . The Oscar nominee will discuss his career to date, spanning films such as A Bigger Splash, Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria , with a special focus on Bones And All . “With each successive film that he makes, Luca Guadagnino continues to defy expectations and push the boundaries of storytelling and filmmaking. His latest, Bones and All , is a testament to the dedication he has for his craft and the drive he has to expand his audiences’ minds,” said the festival’s CEO Mohammed Al Turki. “We could not be more honoured to host such a trailblazing director, and film at the Festival, as we continue to highlight pioneering talent and ground-breaking international films.”

UK Film & TV Charity Launches Behind The Scenes Week
The UK’s Film & TV Charity has launched its first ever Behind The Scenes Week celebrating the people who make TV and film. During the week, which kicks off Monday, the charity is calling on everyone across the industry to celebrate on social media via the #TurnTheCameraAround hashtag. Warner Bros. Studios, Banijay, Aardman, and the National Film and Television School are among 35 entities to have declared support for a cause that comes in the midst of the charity’s winter appeal. “We want the industry to take a moment to look around and to cheer and thank each other for the amazing contributions each and everyone makes to film, TV, and cinema,” said Alex Pumfrey, the charity’s CEO.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Nicole Kidman Steps Up At Charity Auction With Whopping Bid For Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Music Man’ Hat

They were passing the hat on Broadway, but Nicole Kidman wasn’t passing on the opportunity to do some good. At a charity fundraiser held on Saturday for the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS event at the Winter Garden Theatre, Kidman made an astonishing bid for the hat fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman wore in his run in the revived The Music Man. In a clip Jackman posted from the event, he and costar Nicholas Ward ask the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000. Kidman clearly shouts out “100,000.” “Nic! I just want to be clear, this is not Australian dollars,” an astonished Jackman said to...
Deadline

Antonio Banderas Reveals The Name Of The Actor He’d Pass The Torch To If ‘Zorro’ Reboot Happened

Antonio Banderas famously portrayed the masked vigilante in 1998’s film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro. Banderas recently opened up about being game for a third installment of the franchise and who he would like to pass on the torch to play the titular character. “Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas told ComicBook of starring in a third film. “Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for...
Deadline

‘Money Heist’ Star Alba Flores Leading Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Ulterior’ From Upgrade Productions & Morena Films

EXCLUSIVE: Money Heist star Alba Flores is leading and exec producing a sci-fi thriller from Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier’s Upgrade Productions and Spanish outfit Morena Films. Ulterior is created by Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo and Vida Perfecta’s Manuel Burque and follows a young singer and influencer who wakes up in a life that she does not recognize in a world where humans are given the opportunity to virtually connect to a simulation of their own lives. Protagonist Ada must play along with the game in order to return to her real life and, with the help of a...
Deadline

Peter Bart: ‘She Said’ Team Should Have Investigated Hiring Oscar-Winning ‘Spotlight’ Writer

Tom McCarthy is a very clever writer who has succeeded in drawing audiences to a difficult genre: thrillers about newspapers. He won an Original Screenplay Oscar for Spotlight, made in 2015, was a riveting movie about how the Boston Globe exposed a cover-up involving a defrocked priest. His new ABC series Alaska Daily focuses on a hot New York journalist (Hilary Swank) who is exiled into covering crime in Anchorage. Related Story Looking For Lessons In The ‘She Said’ Box-Office Beatdown Related Story 'She Said' Global Launch Boosts Former Harvey Weinstein Survivors' Campaign To Stop Misuse Of NDAs As Time's Up UK Gives Backing Related...
Deadline

Indian Film Biz Needs To Focus On Story-telling, Not Just Scale, To Get Audiences Back Into Cinemas, Say IFFI Goa Panelists

A group of leading Indian filmmakers and producers discussed strategies for bringing local audiences back into cinemas following the huge rise in OTT consumption in India, at a panel at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. “The platforms existed before the pandemic and people flirted with them, but when the pandemic happened they took OTT home and started consuming content across different languages and genres,” said Vivek Krishnani, CEO of IN10 Media Network and former Sony India head. “When cinemas opened again, people were shy to return, but the choice of content that drives them to cinemas can’t...
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Deadline

Irene Cara Dies: ‘Flashdance’ Oscar-Winner & Star Of ‘Fame’ Was 63

Sad notice on a Thanksgiving weekend. Irene Cara has died at age 63, per her publicist. The Oscar-winning singer was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for starring in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Her cause of death hasn’t yet been divulged. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song for the Flashdance tune “What A Feeling,” and also won two Grammys for a lively chart topper that perfectly captured the underdog journey of the welder-turned-dancer played by Jennifer Beals. Wrote Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose on Twitter, “It is with profound sadness that...
FLORIDA STATE
IndieWire

Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win

As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
Deadline

Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And Fans

Irena Cara was considered a trailblazer in her career. Best known for her work in “Fame” and “Flashdance,” she was a veteran of Broadway, TV, music and film, and an inspiration to generations who saw a bit of themselves in her performances and aspired to greater things. Some reactions to news of her death: More from DeadlineFreddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85Irene Cara Dies: 'Flashdance' Oscar-Winner & Star Of 'Fame' Was 63Charles Koppelman Dies: Hit-Making Record Executive And Martha Stewart Living Chairman Was 82Best of DeadlineHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery50 Years Of Thanksgiving-Themed TV - Photo GalleryQuentin Tarantino's Career In Directing Film Gallery: From ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ & ‘Kill Bill’ To ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ And More
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Hugh Grant Says ‘Love Actually’ Dance Scene Was “Excruciating” And Didn’t Want To Do It

One of the most remembered scenes from Love Actually is Hugh Grant’s dance scene. Although many remember this sequence with nostalgia, Grant recently recalled it was quite “excruciating” for him. “I saw it in the script and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll hate doing that,'” Grant told Diane Sawyer in the ABC News special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later. “I didn’t fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it.” In the 2003 British holiday film, Grant plays the prime minister and he dances around 10 Downing Street as The Pointer Sisters’ “Jump” plays in the background. Richard...
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner

What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Deadline

Jennifer Lopez Unveils New Music Project ‘This Is Me…Now’ On 20th Anniversary Of Her ‘This Is Me…Then’ Album

Jennifer Lopez’s social media blackout has been lifted with the performer-actress-producer announcing a new music project called This Is Me…Now. The announcement comes on the 20th anniversary of her album, This Is Me…Then, on which she wrote and produced. Heralding a new era of music for Lopez, This Is Me…Now will chronicle the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades. It is billed as being an emotionally raw and honest project, with a lineup of songs about her life and experiences.  In addition, the autobiographical stories informed by the album will result in other very personal...
Deadline

CBS Broadcasters Slammed For Mocking Native American Basketball Player’s Name

Wichita State Men’s basketball player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler isn’t pleased with how his culturally significant name was mocked by CBS Sports broadcasters. The basketballer is half Native American from the Oglala Lakota tribe and grew up on a reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. CBS Sports broadcasters Chris Walker and Chick Hernandez joked that “Poor-Bear” was “Pooh Bear” during their coverage of Monday’s Wichita state win over Grand Canyon University When word got back to Poor Bear-Chandler, he responded on Twitter. “So it’s okay to make fun of my last name?” Poor Bear-Chandler wrote on Twitter. “Just shows your ability to be serious in a professional...
WICHITA, KS
Deadline

Keke Palmer Is “Thrilled To The Moon” About Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ & Amy Schumer Is Helping Her Prep

Saturday Night Live is returning until Dec. 3 when Keke Palmer will take over Studio 8H as host of the long-running late-night sketch show. The Nope star is preparing for the gig and revealed that Amy Schumer is helping her. “I’m thrilled to the moon. I just can’t wait,” Palmer said in an interview with CNN. “I know it’s gonna be so much fun. I’m really excited about it and just looking forward to doing it. I think it’s gonna be a unique experience, but also some familiar territory. And then it’ll just be fun seeing how they do it, you...
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
Deadline

‘A Most Wanted Man’: The Ink Factory Behind TV Version Of John Le Carré Novel With ‘Snabba Cash’ Writer Oskar Söderlund

The Night Manager producer The Ink Factory is forging a TV version of John Le Carré’’s A Most Wanted Man almost a decade after making a feature film version, with Snabba Cash writer Oskar Söderlund attached as showrunner. The TV version will see The Ink Factory reunite with German All Quiet on the Western Front indie Amusement Park, with both having produced the 2014 feature that was directed by Anton Corbijn and starred Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Willem Dafoe, Rachel McAdams and Daniel Brühl, the latter of whom is an Amusement Park partner. No broadcaster is attached as of yet and Söderlund’s version...
Deadline

Deadline

142K+
Followers
39K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy