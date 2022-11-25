BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking to shop smart for the holidays? You’re in luck. For the next two Sunday’s “smatterings market” will be open at the Burlington beer company. They’re doing this in partnership with a vintage inspired lifestyle marketplace. The flea market is filled with local artists and vendors. The two businesses thought it would be a good opportunity for small business owners to get their products out there for the holidays.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 9 HOURS AGO