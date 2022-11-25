Read full article on original website
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
Hudson Valley City In Search Of Blue, 35-Foot Christmas Tree
When we think about getting a Christmas tree, do we think about what color we would get? Typically, we head to the store or a local Christmas tree farm and grab a Christmas tree in green. However, in stores there may be other options such as white or silver. It...
5 Things we Love in Rhinebeck, New York
Dutchess is one county in the Hudson Valley that is full of historic and charming towns. There are a handful of towns that seem to be the "in" town to visit and one of those towns is Rhinebeck, New York. Rhinebeck is Popular with Out-of-Towners. If I asked you what...
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
6 Outstanding Places in Orange County to Cut Your Own Christmas Trees
If this is the year you are going out to cut your own tree, here are six places to do it in Orange County. As the holidays approach many families across the Hudson Valley are making plans to cut down their own Christmas tree and if you live anywhere near Orange County, we found six great places to get this year's tree.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Five top-shelf gifts for the liquor cabinet, each made in Ulster County
When most Americans want a bottle of liquor, they reach for a mass-produced brand that’s available the world over. Many of us who indulge in such libations have yet to catch up with the explosion in local distilleries that has been happening. Every liquor you’re looking for can be...
capitalbnews.org
Traveling Oral Surgeon Meets Small-Town People Where They Live
This story originally appeared in The Daily Yonder. When Cesar Martinez started feeling the pain in his mouth, he knew his battle to get his wisdom teeth taken care of would be a tough one. Martinez lives in Newburgh, New York, a city of 29,000 residents about 40 miles north...
Kent Animal Shelter says half a dozen rescue dogs from Texas adopted on Long Island
The Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton is happy to announce that about half a dozen of the dogs they recently rescued from Texas have been adopted.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in New Jersey
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over New Jersey in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Sussex County tradition to your list.
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
Warning: Aggressive Rabid Fox Spotted In Hudson Valley, New York
Officials from the Hudson Valley issued a public health alert due to a rabid fox that was spotted acting aggressively in the region. On Monday, the Sullivan County Public Health warned the public to stay away from wild animals and be vigilant of their surroundings while camping, hiking or playing in area parks near wooded areas.
Justice For 2018 Tarrytown Murder of a Mother of Two
Members of the Tarrytown, New York community, and friends and family of Tarrytown resident Jessica Wiltse can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that justice has been served. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that after a four-week trial, a jury found New York City resident Cynell Brown guilty of the 2018 murder of mother of two, Jessica Wiltse.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night
BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
Soaring Staycation at Eagle Rock in Rhinebeck New York
Are you planning a winter getaway but are concerned that flying or the economy might have you stuck with only a few choices? Let me suggest that you save money and time by staying local. One of the biggest hassles these days when it comes to going away is planning...
Crowds Jam Downtown for Holiday Spectacular
The Huntington Holiday Spectacular returned to Wall Street on Saturday, welcomed by enthusiastic crowds who packed downtown for a parade and lighting of the 65-foot Christmas tree. Briefly considered for relocation to Heckscher Park after two years of appearances on Wall Street, the spectacular was Read More ...
Elvis Costello Coming to Kingston & Port Chester, New York
One of the most influential singer and songwriters from past few decades will be performing live in the Hudson Valley early next year. Elvis Costello is considered one of the founding fathers of new wave music ever since his first hit the scene. Costello is an accomplished actor as well as a Grammy and MTV Award winning musician.
CAR AND DRIVER
$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars
Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
Orange County Veterinarian and Trainer To Serve Time
The world of sports is a multi-billion dollar business. There is never a shortage of events to watch from the NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL and even after there's plenty of other incredibly popular sports like Golf, Nascar and we now even have E-Sports. One of the oldest sports in existence today though is horse racing. Recently a federal court case reached its conclusion with sentences being passed for individuals involved in a doping case for horse racing. Two of these individuals happen to be Orange County residents.
