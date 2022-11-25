ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things we Love in Rhinebeck, New York

Dutchess is one county in the Hudson Valley that is full of historic and charming towns. There are a handful of towns that seem to be the "in" town to visit and one of those towns is Rhinebeck, New York. Rhinebeck is Popular with Out-of-Towners. If I asked you what...
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town

There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
Traveling Oral Surgeon Meets Small-Town People Where They Live

This story originally appeared in The Daily Yonder. When Cesar Martinez started feeling the pain in his mouth, he knew his battle to get his wisdom teeth taken care of would be a tough one. Martinez lives in Newburgh, New York, a city of 29,000 residents about 40 miles north...
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
Justice For 2018 Tarrytown Murder of a Mother of Two

Members of the Tarrytown, New York community, and friends and family of Tarrytown resident Jessica Wiltse can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that justice has been served. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that after a four-week trial, a jury found New York City resident Cynell Brown guilty of the 2018 murder of mother of two, Jessica Wiltse.
Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night

BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
Crowds Jam Downtown for Holiday Spectacular

The Huntington Holiday Spectacular returned to Wall Street on Saturday, welcomed by enthusiastic crowds who packed downtown for a parade and lighting of the 65-foot Christmas tree. Briefly considered for relocation to Heckscher Park after two years of appearances on Wall Street, the spectacular was Read More ...
Elvis Costello Coming to Kingston & Port Chester, New York

One of the most influential singer and songwriters from past few decades will be performing live in the Hudson Valley early next year. Elvis Costello is considered one of the founding fathers of new wave music ever since his first hit the scene. Costello is an accomplished actor as well as a Grammy and MTV Award winning musician.
$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars

Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
Orange County Veterinarian and Trainer To Serve Time

The world of sports is a multi-billion dollar business. There is never a shortage of events to watch from the NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL and even after there's plenty of other incredibly popular sports like Golf, Nascar and we now even have E-Sports. One of the oldest sports in existence today though is horse racing. Recently a federal court case reached its conclusion with sentences being passed for individuals involved in a doping case for horse racing. Two of these individuals happen to be Orange County residents.
