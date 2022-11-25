ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Ozark Sports Zone

Lady Bears fall to Middle Tennessee in Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Missouri State women’s basketball fell to 2-3 following a 79-54 loss to Middle Tennessee to close out the Las Vegas Invitational on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee took advantage of Missouri State turnovers today and controlled the paint. MTSU (3-2) scored 24 points off 19 MSU turnovers in a 25-point contest, while also outscoring the Lady Bears 30-20 in the paint.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders hold off Hofstra in Northern Classic opener

LAVAL, Quebec — Middle Tennessee men's basketball started off the Northern Classic with a 64-54 win over Hofstra at Place Bell on Friday. DeAndre Dishman's emphatic slam dunk and Elias King's three-pointer in front of the Blue Raider bench put the exclamation points on the victory in the closing seconds.
fiusports.com

Comeback Falls Just Short for FIU Football in 33-28 Loss to Middle Tennessee

MIAMI – FIU redshirt freshman quarterback Haden Carlson matched the FIU single-game record with four touchdown passes and sophomore tight end Rivaldo Fairweather also tied a program best with three touchdown receptions in a 33-28 loss to Middle Tennessee in the regular-season finale for both programs on Saturday night in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
q30tv.com

Bobcats Stunned in Brisk Burlington Thriller

When looking back at this team in a few years, we will remember a group of young men from wildly different backgrounds coming together to achieve a goal that some had been working towards for the entirety of their college careers. And a freezing cold night in Burlington, Vt. “We...
HAMDEN, CT
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joe Milton III makes a 60-yard throw look effortless in warmups ahead of Tennessee-Vanderbilt

Joe Milton III is getting his first start of the season for Tennessee against Vanderbilt following the injury of Hendon Hooker. But that’s not as huge of a problem as some may believe. Milton has shown several times this season he has the talent to sling it. He’s thrown for 6 touchdowns this season in garbage time of Tennessee’s blowout wins.
NASHVILLE, TN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Woman killed after being hit by car. Woman killed after being hit by car. Metro police identify man shot and killed near...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Legend Custom Home in College Grove, TN Hits Market for $3.79M

The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home designed with effortless flows for an ideal entertainment now available for sale. This home located at 7231 Shagbark Ln, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,266 square feet of living spaces. Call Grant Leaver – Century 21 Wright Realty (615 895-9710, 931 628-2909) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
WKRN

Missing Vanderbilt student found dead

Google trends break down most wanted gifts for 2022. Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
TENNESSEE STATE

