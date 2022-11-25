Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears fall to Middle Tennessee in Vegas
LAS VEGAS – Missouri State women’s basketball fell to 2-3 following a 79-54 loss to Middle Tennessee to close out the Las Vegas Invitational on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee took advantage of Missouri State turnovers today and controlled the paint. MTSU (3-2) scored 24 points off 19 MSU turnovers in a 25-point contest, while also outscoring the Lady Bears 30-20 in the paint.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders hold off Hofstra in Northern Classic opener
LAVAL, Quebec — Middle Tennessee men's basketball started off the Northern Classic with a 64-54 win over Hofstra at Place Bell on Friday. DeAndre Dishman's emphatic slam dunk and Elias King's three-pointer in front of the Blue Raider bench put the exclamation points on the victory in the closing seconds.
fiusports.com
Comeback Falls Just Short for FIU Football in 33-28 Loss to Middle Tennessee
MIAMI – FIU redshirt freshman quarterback Haden Carlson matched the FIU single-game record with four touchdown passes and sophomore tight end Rivaldo Fairweather also tied a program best with three touchdown receptions in a 33-28 loss to Middle Tennessee in the regular-season finale for both programs on Saturday night in Miami.
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea talks 'painful' blowout loss to Tennessee, gives thoughts on 2022 season
A return to the postseason will have to wait at least one more year for Vanderbilt, as the Commodores fell flat Saturday in a 56-0 loss to in-state rival Tennessee. As a result, Vanderbilt ended the 2022 season with a record of 5-7 in its second year under coach Clark Lea.
q30tv.com
Bobcats Stunned in Brisk Burlington Thriller
When looking back at this team in a few years, we will remember a group of young men from wildly different backgrounds coming together to achieve a goal that some had been working towards for the entirety of their college careers. And a freezing cold night in Burlington, Vt. “We...
Lady Raiders Beat McMinn County in Blowout; Raiders Win Twice
After jumping to a halftime lead of 43-17, Coffee County went on to defeat the Lady Cherokees on Saturday afternoon at Bradley Central in Cleveland, 82-29. A majority of the second half was played under the mercy rule (running clock). Sophomores Olivia Vinson and Channah Gannon led the Lady Raiders...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joe Milton III makes a 60-yard throw look effortless in warmups ahead of Tennessee-Vanderbilt
Joe Milton III is getting his first start of the season for Tennessee against Vanderbilt following the injury of Hendon Hooker. But that’s not as huge of a problem as some may believe. Milton has shown several times this season he has the talent to sling it. He’s thrown for 6 touchdowns this season in garbage time of Tennessee’s blowout wins.
Josh Heupel Discusses Importance of Coming Weeks With Recruiting, Bowl Prep on Horizon
Tennessee handled business in the regular season finale against Vanderbilt tonight in Nashville to improve to 10-2 on the season. Following the outing, Volunteer Country asked Heupel the importance of the coming weeks with the transfer portal, recruiting and bowl prep on the horizon. You can watch ...
Clinton High School 3-star player makes dream come true after committing to Vanderbilt
CLINTON, Tenn. — A Clinton High School student chose Vanderbilt over 30 other schools on Friday, committing to a school he has been dreaming of attending. Barrett Maddox is an offensive tackle for the Dragons. He said once he got the offer from Vandy, his decision was made. "Thank...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dee Williams unleashes 73-yard punt return TD, busts out stanky leg celebration
Dee Williams ran like he’d wanted to score on a punt return all season, and the Tennessee speedster delivered on Saturday at Vanderbilt. Williams returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown, and then busted out a stanky leg celebration with teammates. That was Tennessee’s first punt return for...
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Nashville Predators games postponed as Bridgestone experiences flooding
The Nashville Predators said Bridgestone Arena is experiencing flooding due to the water line break and are assessing the situation about games scheduled this evening.
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
WKRN
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Woman killed after being hit by car. Woman killed after being hit by car. Metro police identify man shot and killed near...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Legend Custom Home in College Grove, TN Hits Market for $3.79M
The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home designed with effortless flows for an ideal entertainment now available for sale. This home located at 7231 Shagbark Ln, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,266 square feet of living spaces. Call Grant Leaver – Century 21 Wright Realty (615 895-9710, 931 628-2909) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
WKRN
Missing Vanderbilt student found dead
Google trends break down most wanted gifts for 2022. Inflation is affecting food pantries during the holidays. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to identify a man who was hit by a truck Saturday morning on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. Williamson County agents arrest drug suspect once …. In...
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
Tennessee Tribune
Reporter Dragged From Meet Sues TN Justice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., — A journalist has filed a lawsuit against Tennessee’s chief justice alleging that he conspired to have him falsely imprisoned and arrested covering a judicial conference. David Tulis of NoogaRadio Network and 96.9 FM is demanding a jury trial in U.S. District Court in Nashville to...
