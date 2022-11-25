Read full article on original website
onlyinbridgeport.com
Weldon Explains Resignation: School Board ‘Corrupted In The Interest Of Race Politics’
John Weldon, who served five years as chair of the Board of Education, shares this commentary on why he resigned his elected position. A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has painted the picture that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new Superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m okay with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics / integrity in the process of selecting a Superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics / integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
Former state senator Eric Coleman schedules ‘special announcement’
Former state senator Eric Coleman has scheduled an announcement about his upcoming plans in Hartford, per release. “After careful consideration of the challenges our community faces, and conferring with many friends and supporters, I have decided to make a special announcement about my commitment to the city of Hartford,” Coleman said in a statement. The […]
Volunteers clean up New Haven park
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
westportjournal.com
Recreational pot sales nearly ready to roll … but not in Westport
Since Connecticut approved recreational marijuana over a year ago, the process of licensing and building out the state’s market has been a slow burn. But regulators said last week that approved marijuana businesses are on track to launch retail sales within the next few months — delayed from their original timeline, but in keeping with more recent estimates.
trumbulltimes.com
Global lunch program exposes Norwalk students to new foods and cultures
NORWALK — Students at one local elementary school have traveled the world to broaden their palates and awareness of other cultures without leaving their cafeteria. Naramake Elementary School was among nine selected nationwide to participate in a pilot global dining experience program this year. The Global Eats program was offered through Chartwells, which is the food service provider for Norwalk Public Schools, and gave students a taste of foods from Mexico, Italy, India and China.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Two Shot
2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
City of New Haven, Officers in Randy Cox case on the defensive
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of New Haven and the officers being sued by the family of Randy Cox filed documents with the court defending themselves and their involvement in the case. Cox’s own actions are being cited as leading to his severe injuries while in custody. Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officers Oscar […]
trumbulltimes.com
Residents fights for light repairs at underpasses in Greenwich; 'the responsibility keeps getting passed around'
GREENWICH — Bob Sacco, a Byram resident who frequently goes for nighttime walks and runs in Greenwich, says the lack of working lights in two railroad underpasses in town poses a serious safety hazard to pedestrians and drivers alike. Sacco said he has been trying unsuccessfully since April to...
Connecticut man accused of dragging officer by door after racing
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of drag racing and then pulling a state trooper who tried to stop him along the road, authorities said Saturday. Nathan Delvalle, 18, of Ansonia, was arrested and charged with violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, illegally striking an officer with a motor vehicle, illegal racing on a highway, interfering with officer/resisting arrest, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police Trooper Preston Zdrojeski told The Middletown Press.
News 12
Bridgeport family honors grandmother who died at 101
A family in Bridgeport is remembering their grandmother who died a week ago at the age of 101. Beloved matriarch Ruth Jackson came to Connecticut from South Carolina when she was young. She lived a full life, built a family and always showed kindness to others. A week after her...
Journal Inquirer
CT Department of Transportation to get a new leader
The administration of Gov. Ned Lamont chose a railroad station Wednesday to say goodbye to Joseph J. Giulietti, the railroad lifer lured out of retirement four years ago to run the Department of Transportation, and ratify his choice of a successor, Garrett Eucalitto. Giulietti, 70, who went to work on...
News 12
Bridgeport organization raises money for man in need of a prosthetic arm
A Bridgeport man who was training to be a police officer when he lost his right arm in a motorcycle accident spoke out Sunday about the ordeal. Andre Coulter, 33, lost his arm in August after being in an accident near his home at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Iranistan Avenue.
Man Charged With DUI After North Haven Resident Killed In Wrong-Way I-95 Crash In Milford
A Fairfield County man has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a fatal, head-on, wrong-way crash on a stretch of I-95 in New Haven County. The "head-on style collision" happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on the northbound side in Milford in the area of Exit 34 when a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, Connecticut State Police said.
trumbulltimes.com
Alma Rutgers (opinion): Sacrificing health care for a pretend neighborhood
I do live in a residential neighborhood — Glen Road, Carleton Street, Skylark Road — that is right behind Greenwich Hospital and self-contained. I take frequent, but not-quite-daily, walks on Greenwich Hospital’s nearby streets: Lake Avenue, Lafayette Place, two blocks of East Putnam Avenue, Church Street, William Street, Sherwood Place, Northfield Street, Division Street, Perryridge Road. On these walks I pass by, or through, some other self-contained residential neighborhoods, notably Division Street that dead ends at the medical building across from the hospital’s Perryridge Road entrance; the Glen Court cul-de-sac across from the Lake Avenue side of the hospital; and most of Perryridge Road, which is residential except for the area immediately surrounding the hospital.
darientimes.com
Stamford marijuana dispensary, approved for recreational sale, looks to hire 40 more employees
STAMFORD — Fine Fettle Dispensary plans to hire about 40 more people to work at its location in the city as Connecticut moves closer to allowing recreational marijuana sales. The state Department of Consumer Protection announced earlier this week that Fine Fettle Stamford, which opened in February, was one...
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport man dies after crash on I-95 south in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man has died after a crash on I-95 southbound in West Haven. Police say a Dodge Challenger with three occupants in the car was traveling on the highway when a speeding Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the rear of their vehicle. The impact caused...
vineyardgazette.com
Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut
Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process
Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
trumbulltimes.com
With rates set to skyrocket, Greenwich is promoting programs that help with heating costs
GREENWICH — With the rising costs of energy a concern to many in Greenwich, the town is reaching out to make sure residents know that several programs can offer help paying electric bills. Eversource Energy has proposed a rate increase that it expects will result in a 48 percent...
