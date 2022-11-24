ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Wheat and Barley Committee Hires Executive Vice President

The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee (MWBC) is pleased to announce Kent Kupfner has been chosen as the new Executive Vice President. “I’m excited to continue promoting Montana’s top commodities to the rest of the world,” said Kupfner. “The wheat and barley industry has been a part of my life for many years, and I’m thrilled to enter the next chapter in my career. Working on behalf of Montana’s wheat and barley growers has always been and will continue to be a top priority.”
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Yak ranch helps pave way for next generation of ranchers

KALISPELL, MONT. — From a cattle ranch in Mississippi to finding his forever home in the Flathead Valley, Jim Watson, the owner of Spring Brook Ranch, left his home to be closer to his wife’s family and help out around the ranch. “A horse trailer I bought as...
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

On the hunt: Scenes from the archives of the Montana Historical Society

For as long as the state of Montana has existed, and long before, its human inhabitants have hunted its wildlife. For thousands of years, Native Americans relied on hunting with primitive tools for subsistence. With European colonization, hunting’s evolution from sustenance to market and trophy hunting of the 1800s marked major changes for the landscape and game herds. Animals such as bison were decimated and predators poised for eradication.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Simms FFA Has Success At Montana FFA Ag Expo

BOZEMAN, MT – Simms FFA took 8 members to the Montana FFA Ag Expo sponsored by the John Deere Dealers. This event had over 1700 members from across the state compete in a variety of career and leadership events. Simms FFA had several finishes in the top half which is a major accomplishment in events with this many participants. A member of the Dutton-Brady chapter traveled with Simms for the weekend.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now

This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Forest Service Turns Back Holland Lake Proposal, For Now

A Utah-based developer is going to have to go back to the drawing board after the Flathead National Forest rejected its initial plan to expand and upgrade the Holland Lake Lodge in Condon. The plan had received significant opposition from locals in the Swan Valley who alleged that the expansion would negatively impact both the community and the environment there.
CONDON, MT
Daily Montanan

Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard

This is the story—correct that—legend, of a man named Les Webber who ranched and caroused in and around the town of Plains, Montana. When you are leaving Plains, headed to Missoula, you might notice on the right a weathered billboard with a narrow protective roof over it in front of a large Town Pump store. […] The post Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PLAINS, MT
Daily Montanan

Be thankful for Montana’s $1 billion surplus

As we gather with family and friends, trying to avoid a conversation about the election, gas prices, abortion, inflation, or global warming, there may be a bipartisan topic that can be celebrated: the next Montana budget. Our state, like many, is experiencing a one-time windfall, largely the result of the federal influx of cash from […] The post Be thankful for Montana’s $1 billion surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention

Sporting traditional blue jackets and winning medals, Shaun Billingsley and Gus Turner of Missoula County Public Schools got a round of applause this month for bringing home a first place award from the national FFA convention — a first for the Missoula FFA team and first Montana win in more than a decade, according to […] The post Montana team takes a national win at FFA convention appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities

The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
MONTANA STATE
hilinetoday.com

Montana Legislature

The final partisan breakdown in the Montana Legislature is official. 34 Republicans plus 16 Democrats in the State Senate and 68 republicans and 32 Democrats in the State House. That means Republicans hold a 102-48 Supermajority in the State Legislature and in both chambers for the first time. Last week,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy