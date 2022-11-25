ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

World Cup 2022: Large group of Wales fans miss Iran game due to Dubai airport "glitch"

By Alasdair Mackenzie
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlWvv_0jNDRaUh00

A large group of Wales fans were reportedly left stranded at Dubai airport and unable to reach Qatar in time for their second World Cup 2022 game against Iran.

Rob Page’s side face the Iranians in a crucial Group B game in Doha on Friday, after drawing their opener 1-1 against the USA.

However, BBC reporter Eleri Sion tweeted that 78 Welsh fans were turned away from a flight to Qatar in Dubai airport.

See more

The issue was that their Hayya cards, a permit required to enter the Middle Eastern state, weren’t accepted due to a “glitch in the system”.

Permits were still coming up as pending on an app, leaving them unable to board flights.

One fan told the BBC : "We got up at 02:30 this morning to travel in a taxi to the airport for a 06:30 flight, but when we got there we were told by officials that our Hayya cards had been rejected.

"It's hellish - there were 13 of us from Wales on that flight having the same issue and trying to prove that we had been approved to travel, even though the app still said the permit was pending.

"People have had emails saying that their cards were valid, only to find when they get to the airport that they have been refused entry".

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'

Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'are being targeted by the Saudi government in an audicious bid to bring both superstars to their domestic league'... with the Portugal forward available on a free transfer after his Man United exit

The Saudi Arabian government are eager for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join their domestic league according to the Mirror. Ronaldo is a free agent after a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. It came after he launched a scathing attack on the club, boss...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
The Independent

Unaccompanied 11-year-old boy ‘inconsolable’ after being kicked off Jetstar flight

An 11-year-old boy was “left inconsolable” after being kicked off a Jetstar flight, according to his mother.Jack Garland was due to travel with his 13-year-old sister Scarlett from Sydney to the Gold Coast in Australia for a long weekend in October when the incident occurred.The siblings were originally meant to be travelling with their father, but last-minute work engagements prevented him from taking the trip.The pair’s mother, Emma Garland, claims she checked beforehand with Qantas, through whom she’d booked the tickets, that the two could travel unaccompanied by an adult.But she alleges that, once they had boarded the plane,...
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
The Independent

Moment people ‘deliberately shake’ India bridge moments it before collapsed and killed 141

CCTV footage shows at least one person appearing to deliberately shake a bridge in India before it collapsed, killing at least 141 people.The colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat snapped, plunging the crowds gathered on it, most of them women, children and the elderly, into the river below.After months of renovations, the 230-metre bridge had just reopened last week. The death toll is expected to continue to rise.Rescue crews have been working at the scene in Morbi since the collapse on Sunday, 30 October.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More India: Emergency services help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 peopleIndia: Rescue teams help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 people11-foot python pulled from school bus in India
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy