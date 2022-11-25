Read full article on original website
Related
Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through
Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Burberry Shoes and Bags Are About to Be Everywhere
Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said will leverage the brand’s “Britishness” and connection with British design, craft and culture to become a true powerhouse in luxury. The company want sales of higher margin accessories including handbags and shoes to account for more than half of the total in the near term. In a Nutshell: “Burberry has an extraordinary legacy, a unique British heritage and a very strong platform to build on, as shown in our half-year results. Our focus in this next phase is on growth and acceleration,” Akeroyd said on Thursday when the company reported first half results. Akeroyd joined the fashion...
hypebeast.com
RIOT HILL Continues Its Subversive Outlook With Its Latest Capsule Collection
Returning with another capsule, RIOT HILL has put together another limited range for Fall/Winter 2022. Comprised of 14-pieces, the latest capsule collection sees the label draw from its expansive graphic archive for a continuation of its subversive outlook. The capsule collection features hoodies, crewnecks, T-shirts, cropped tanks, shorts, trucker hats...
tatler.com
Prada makes its first foray into fine jewellery with sustainable Eternal Gold collection
Prada has long been a byword for ultimate luxury. Now the Italian house is making a foray into fine jewellery for the first time in its 109-year history, giving high fashion fans even more to enjoy. The 48-piece collection, Eternal Gold, is the brainchild of Miuccia Prada and her fellow...
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
sneakernews.com
This Upcoming adidas Shadowturf Recalls The Underrated Response Hoverturf
A little over three years ago, adidas Consortium tapped into the outdoors trend with the “Gardening Pack,” which served as the introduction for two brand new styles: the Novaturbo and the Response Hoverturf. And while both silhouettes didn’t garner much attention following their release — swiftly hitting the sale section at over 70% off — the latter is seeing a spiritual successor in this newly-surfaced Shadowturf.
In Style
Skims’ Highly Anticipated Sale Has Prices Starting at $22, but Items Are Selling Out by the Minute
If you’re like me, you’re on your phone or computer right now, urgently shopping all of the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals. I’ve already found savings on extremely cozy Uggs, ultra-comfortable walking slides, Amazon best-sellers, and more. But one opportunity stands out from the rest: the Skims bi-annual sale; which is conveniently happening during today’s internet-wide Black Friday sales.
At Gucci, Personal Vision, Business Opportunities at Crossroads
MILAN — The dust has settled on the news of Alessandro Michele’s sudden exit from Gucci — and his parting thoughts are telling. Thanking Gucci and the company’s team in a statement issued last Wednesday evening, Michele emphasized that his “most sincerest wish [for them is to] continue to cultivate your dreams, the subtle and intangible matter that makes life worth living. May you continue to nourish yourselves with poetic and inclusive imagery, remaining faithful to your values. May you always live by your passions, propelled by the wind of freedom.”More from WWDSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering...
hypebeast.com
HALO Embraces the Wilderness With Its FW22 “Expedition” Collection
HALO has launched its Fall/Winter 2022 “EXPEDITION” collection of innovative yet highly functional apparel, inspired by the planet’s most extreme environments. Reiterating the campaign’s raw and icy backdrop, the collection features a muted blend of cool tones as its central color scheme. “EXPEDITION” also marks HALO’s commitment to sustainability with the use of GRS-certified recycled down, organic cotton, and fluorine-free linings. The label also continues its partnership with fabric specialist, Cordura® to ensure the durability and high performance of its garments.
hypebeast.com
IDA Is The New UK Label With Family Ties At Its Core
Spending his time working as a creative consultant for the likes of Nike and Chelsea FC while DJ’ing around the world, Jordan Vickors is a man who has his finger firmly on the pulse of contemporary culture. While still working as a creative consultant with his tribe over at...
hypebeast.com
Pearson Lloyd's Desk Accessories Look After the Planet as Well as Your Pens
London-based design studio Pearson Lloyd has teamed up with furniture brand Bene to create a range of desk objects which have been 3D-printed from a bioplastic material. Named “Bfriends”, the range was first introduced back in November 2021, when the studio developed 21 products in 10 colors. Now, they are adding a further 12 designs, expanding the collection to range from office objects to more lifestyle-based pieces, such as vases, and ornamental animals.
hypebeast.com
Alessandro Michele Is Reportedly Exiting Gucci
Change is in the air at Gucci. WWD has recently reported that “well-placed sources” have indicated that creative director Alessandro Michele is slated to exit the Italian luxury brand and that the brand is expected to release a statement as early as Wednesday. Gucci nor Kering have responded...
hypebeast.com
STAFFONLY's PUMA PWRFRAME OP-1 Blurs Real and Virtual
And STAFFONLY have launched a new collaboration, looking to meld futuristic virtual designs world into the real world. Modeled after PUMA’s avant-garde PWRFRAME OP-1 sneaker, the upcoming pairs arrive in three distinct colorways — each with its own story. The progressive PWRFRAME OP-1 silhouette features multi-layered uppers consisting...
hypebeast.com
Fred Perry Taps Pro-Ject for Three Heritage-Inspired Record Decks
In time for the holidays, Fred Perry has revealed an all-new, dual-branded record player, made in collaboration with turntable innovators Pro-Ject. The collaboration pays homage to Fred Perry’s heritage, with three state-of-the-art turntables based on the brand’s iconic colorways: Marron/White/Ice, White/Ice/Navy and Black/Champagne. Crafted with the finest details, the Fred Perry-branded device is a hybrid version of two of Pro-Ject’s most popular turntables: the Essential and the Debut. Emblazoned with Fredy Perry’s 30 Leaf Laurel Wreath motif, the record player is completely original to the fashion label.
Time Out Global
London flat with ‘hidden bath’ drives the internet wild
What does £1,279 per month get you? In some parts of England, this amount of dosh might secure a grand old castle, or at least a four bedroom townhouse with a garden and a parking space. In London, apparently all this will get you is a tiny ‘studio flat’ with a ‘compact kitchen’ and a bath that’s literally in the cupboard.
hypebeast.com
RAW EMOTIONS Delivers Its Christmas Range
Following its Halloween Spooky Cat release, RAW EMOTIONS has now returned with its Christmas range. The Hong Kong label has reimagined its signature full wool woven Mascot Tiger rug in “Brownie” and “Forest Green.”. The homage is a faithful representation of splayed tiger rugs tied to both...
People Spent $3M on Salehe Bembury Crocs on StockX in 2022 and Searches for the Puma MB.01 Increased Over 6,000%
StockX users were enamored with Salehe Bembury’s Crocs collaboration and NBA star LaMelo Ball this year. In its latest Big Facts report, StockX revealed some of the trends that defined 2022 on the marketplace. In the report, Ball was a mainstay, with a 6,008% increase in searches for his MB.01 on the platform in Q3 2022 over Q3 2021, and there was a 1,660% increase in the search of his name. Other shoes that were among the most searched on StockX for the aforementioned period include the New Balance 650 (807% increase) and the Birkenstock Boston (741%). In terms of trades, StockX stated...
hypebeast.com
Concepts Presents 130-Piece "Surreality Collection"
Boston-based retailer Concepts has revealed its latest capsule collection centered around an iconic symbol of the northeast, the lobster. After a first look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “Orange Lobster” was revealed earlier this month, we now get a first glimpse at the expansive 130-piece “Surreality Collection” featuring complimentary in-house apparel and accessories.
Comments / 0