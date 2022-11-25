Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Shares How She's Coping Amid SK Split, Cheating Allegations: 'Movement Is Medicine'
Love Is Blind star Raven Ross is moving forward following her split from her former fiancé, SK Alagbada. After confirming in a joint statement that they were going their separate ways amid cheating allegations, the 29-year-old Pilates instructor took to her Instagram Stories to share one of the ways she's coping.
‘Love Is Blind’ Star SK Breaks His Silence & Addresses Cheating Allegations, ‘Plans To Pursue Legal Action’
SK Alagbada broke his silence last week and confirmed that he and Raven Ross from Love Is Blind are over. He is now addressing the shocking cheating allegations against him, calling them “falsely misrepresented.” SK took to Instagram Friday morning to give the back story on his and Raven’s journey after the show ended. He […]
Popculture
'Love Is Blind' Star SK Reacts to Rumors He Cheated on Raven
Love Is Blind star Sikiru "SK" Alagbada is "pursuing legal action" against the multiple women who have accused him of cheating on Raven Ross, whom he met and got engaged to on the third season of the hit Netflix show. Alagbada, 34, took to Instagram Thursday to clap back against rumors that he had been unfaithful during his relationship with Ross, 29.
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Star SK Addresses Cheating Allegations Against Raven
SK Alagbada is addressing the cheating allegations leveled against him, calling them "falsely misrepresented." The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram on Friday and sought to offer context behind his and Raven Ross' relationship following their wedding on the hit Netflix series, in which he said "I do not" at the altar. SK said they left the altar "as single individuals who went back to dating other people."
Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences
Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
Moving On! NeNe Leakes' Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Files To Divorce Estranged Wife Who Sued Former 'RHOA' Star
Talk about a mess! NeNe Leakes' longtime boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, finally filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, after she sued The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum for allegedly ruining their marriage. Article continues below advertisement. According to court documents, the businessman cited their date of separation as...
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown accuses Christine Brown of 'faking' a good marriage with Kody
Robyn Brown also said Kody and Christine "don't communicate very well at all" in an intense and defensive exchange on "Sister Wives."
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For Prostitutes
In a story stranger than fiction, the Chief Financial Officer of 83-year-old Thomas Girardi's law firm has been arrested for embezzling millions of dollars to pay for prostitutes and other extravagances.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Admits He Doesn’t Love Janelle Anymore in ‘Unraveling’ Marriage
'Sister Wives' patriarch, Kody Brown, says he's incapable of loving his second wife, Janelle Brown, because she doesn't 'respect' him.
Patrick Dempsey’s Wife Jillian: Everything To Know About Their Marriage, Their Almost Divorce, & Life Together
Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian Fink married in 1999. They welcomed their daughter in 2002 and twin sons in 2007. The couple almost divorced in 2015, but were able to reconcile. Patrick Dempsey’s leading man charm is no secret. He was a teen heartthrob in the 80s, made knees weak...
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty'
Kody Brown is getting candid about his relationship with Christine Brown. The most recent season of the Brown family's TLC reality series Sister Wives has documented the final days of Brown and Christine's marriage and the continued fallout of their split, with a sneak peek clip of Sunday's upcoming episode seeing Brown admit that he was only intimate with his ex-wife out of "duty" and an effort to make their relationship work.
‘Sister Wives’: Do the Kids Get Any Money From Appearing on the Family’s TV Show?
Do the kids featured on 'Sister Wives' get a cut of the earnings from the TLC paycheck? Christine Brown's children, Gwendlyn and Paedon Brown reveal the truth.
Kody Makes Shock Statement in 'Sister Wives' Clip as Christine Says Goodbye
Christine Brown can be seen getting emotional as she prepares to leave the Brown family and move back to Utah on the next episode of "Sister Wives."
Xzibit's Ex-Wife Krista Joiner Sues Rapper Over Alleged Broken Promise Of 'Lifetime Support' In Divorce Battle
Xzibit's ex-wife is suing the rapper over an alleged broken promise he made to give her "lifetime support," RadarOnline.com has learned. The Pimp My Ride star was previously ordered to pay Krista Joiner $6,000 monthly as part of their nasty divorce battle. The new lawsuit drudges up old issues argued by both parties throughout their never-ending divorce battle.
‘Sister Wives’: The ‘Devastating’ Argument Christine Had With Meri in 2009 That ‘Shattered’ Their Relationship
Christine Brown's argument with Meri Brown in 2009 about her children led to the end of her friendship. Here' what the 'Sister Wives' memoir revealed about the relationship-shattering argument.
'My new normal': Savannah Chrisley, 25, to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, after parents are sentenced to prison for fraud
Savannah Chrisley revealed her plans to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, during Monday's episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,. Ahead of the news that her parents were both sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion, the 25-year-old reality star discussed the possibility of becoming a legal guardian.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Reality TV love story. Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first...
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Accuses Kody of Replacing the Family With Robyn and Her Kids in Season 1
Back in 'Sister Wives' Season 1, Christine Brown cried because she felt like her husband, Kody, was 'replacing' his family with Robyn and her children. Unfortunately, Christine's prediction has come true.
Meri Brown Gushes She Is 'In Love' With All Things 'Currently Present' In Her Life After Shaming Christine For Leaving Polygamous Family
All peachy over there? Despite some tension with Christine Brown over her decision to leave their family, Meri Brown is grateful for everyone and everything that is currently still in her life.The first wife of Kody Brown boasted about her life on Wednesday, November 9, taking to Instagram to share a beaming selfie alongside the words, "All that I am becoming is in front of me.""The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!" the Sister Wives star insisted. "I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences...
Inside Bachelorette’s Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli’s Relationship
A match made in reality TV heaven! Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli are dating, but the couple have managed to keep their relationship pretty low-key. Keep reading to see details inside their romance!...
