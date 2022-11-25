ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

TV Ratings Are In For Ohio State vs. Michigan Game

Ohio State-Michigan had considerable pregame hype, and the television ratings for "The Game" lived up to that billing. According to Fox Sports, 17 million people tuned in to watch the Wolverines dominate the Buckeyes after halftime and secure a 45-23 victory. The win was the second-straight for Michigan over their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Furious With Ryan Day's Admission

Ohio State got dominated by Michigan for the second straight year on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines thumped the Buckeyes, 45-23, in Columbus on Saturday. Michigan improved to 12-0, while Ohio State dropped to 11-1 on the year. Is Ohio State still a College Football Playoff team, though?. Day believes so.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Has Troubling Admission

A former Ohio State football player had a troubling admission following the Buckeyes' loss on Sunday. Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Tyvis Powell shared what he's heard about the program. It's not good. "Heard on this spaces that Tyvis said that it’s a country club atmosphere in the WHAC...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote

During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has 1 Word To Describe Michigan Loss

Ohio State entered this weekend with one thing on its mind: Avenge last year's loss to Michigan. Obviously, that plan didn't come to fruition. The Buckeyes were blown out at home by the Wolverines this afternoon. Ryan Day's defense had no answer for Michigan's dynamic rushing attack. During this Saturday's...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan

Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense

The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Rules Out 2 Star Players For Michigan Game

When the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for a battle against the Michigan Wolverines in just a few hours, they'll do so without two of their best players. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have missed a significant portion of the season. Unfortunately, they couldn't get right for The Game and won't be out on the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Calling For Ryan Day To Be Fired

For the second straight year, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have fallen to Michigan with a Big Ten title berth on the line. Now, despite all of his success, some fans are beginning to call for his job following Saturday's performance. Here's what folks on Twitter had to...
COLUMBUS, OH

