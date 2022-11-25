Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
TV Ratings Are In For Ohio State vs. Michigan Game
Ohio State-Michigan had considerable pregame hype, and the television ratings for "The Game" lived up to that billing. According to Fox Sports, 17 million people tuned in to watch the Wolverines dominate the Buckeyes after halftime and secure a 45-23 victory. The win was the second-straight for Michigan over their rivals.
College Football World Furious With Ryan Day's Admission
Ohio State got dominated by Michigan for the second straight year on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines thumped the Buckeyes, 45-23, in Columbus on Saturday. Michigan improved to 12-0, while Ohio State dropped to 11-1 on the year. Is Ohio State still a College Football Playoff team, though?. Day believes so.
Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game
Calhoun was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan’s win.
Former Ohio State Football Player Has Troubling Admission
A former Ohio State football player had a troubling admission following the Buckeyes' loss on Sunday. Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Tyvis Powell shared what he's heard about the program. It's not good. "Heard on this spaces that Tyvis said that it’s a country club atmosphere in the WHAC...
FOX Sports
RJ's Week 14 Top 25: Michigan moves up to 2, Ohio State falls | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his top 25 rankings after Week 13 of the College Football season. Michigan moved up to second in RJ’s rankings following their big win over rival Ohio State, and the Buckeyes fell to number five. RJ also explains why he dropped LSU to 16th following their loss to Texas A&M and compares his rankings to the AP poll.
FOX Sports
Michigan CFP title odds on move after OSU win; Caleb Williams new Heisman favorite
College Football Playoff odds, Big Ten championship odds, Heisman Trophy odds. Michigan’s blowout upset of Ohio State did a number on all three of those markets Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines put up 21 fourth-quarter points to turn a slim 24-20 edge into a 45-23 steamrolling of the archrival Buckeyes....
Ohio State Fans Furious With CJ Stroud's Postgame Quote
During the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras at Ohio State, the Buckeyes made it very, very clear that the Michigan game was much more than just one game, it was something they prepared for - and thought about - all year. But on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' second straight...
Ohio State Player Getting Crushed For What He Did To Michigan Player
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. made a bone-headed decision during this afternoon's marquee matchup against Michigan. The big pass catcher head-butted a Michigan player out of bounds during the third quarter. He did so right in front of an official, drawing an immediate penalty flag. This penalty put...
Kirk Herbstreit has surprising ranking for Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit had a surprising ranking for Ohio State following Saturday’s loss to Michigan. Herbstreit was on the call for the USC-Notre Dame game on ABC Saturday. After USC won 38-27, Herbstreit unveiled his top six teams. Here is how Herbstreit had the teams ranked:. 1. Georgia. 2. Michigan.
Former Ohio State Star Has 1 Word To Describe Michigan Loss
Ohio State entered this weekend with one thing on its mind: Avenge last year's loss to Michigan. Obviously, that plan didn't come to fruition. The Buckeyes were blown out at home by the Wolverines this afternoon. Ryan Day's defense had no answer for Michigan's dynamic rushing attack. During this Saturday's...
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense
The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Urban Meyer During Ohio State Loss
Ohio State dominated Michigan on a yearly basis when Urban Meyer was at the helm. Ever since his departure, the Buckeyes are just 1-2 in "The Game." On Saturday afternoon, Ryan Day's team was legitimately punched in the mouth by Jim Harbaugh's hard-hitting offense. Michigan had 278 passing yards and...
Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Michigan After Blowout Win
As much as it may pain Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, to give Michigan their props, he was ready to eat a slice of humble pie after his alma mater was trounced by the Wolverines. Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit congratulated Michigan on their win. He praised head coach Jim...
Ohio State Defensive Coordinator's Old Comment About Michigan Offense Going Viral
Earlier this week, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles made it sound like his unit was ready to shut down Michigan's offense this weekend. "They're a team that wants to wear you down and then get on you in the fourth quarter," Knowles said. "I think we have answers for that."
What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
Michigan State football's suspended players not at Penn State; several others out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan State football traveled a skeleton roster to Beaver Stadium for its regular-season finale against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. Needing one win to get bowl eligible, the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are without a number of key players in the secondary and along the offensive and defensive lines:
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
Ohio State Rules Out 2 Star Players For Michigan Game
When the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for a battle against the Michigan Wolverines in just a few hours, they'll do so without two of their best players. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba have missed a significant portion of the season. Unfortunately, they couldn't get right for The Game and won't be out on the field.
College Football World Calling For Ryan Day To Be Fired
For the second straight year, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have fallen to Michigan with a Big Ten title berth on the line. Now, despite all of his success, some fans are beginning to call for his job following Saturday's performance. Here's what folks on Twitter had to...
Comments / 1