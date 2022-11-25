Read full article on original website
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
Moment police box in teenage car-stealing gang after 132mph chase
Footage captures the moment police boxed in and arrested a gang of teenage car thieves after a dramatic 132mph chase.West Midlands Police have shared the video, from November 2021, which shows 19-year-old Jordan Jones and three 16-year-olds attempting to make their getaway in a stolen Volkswagen Golf.The four teenagers were a part of a gang responsible for up to 100 car thefts in the West Midlands and Warwickshire between December 2020 and December 2021.Other shocking footage shows the moment a victim is dragged away from their car and the high-speed chase.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Vehicles left abandoned in floodwaters after torrential downpours in West SussexTransgender police officer says facing trolls is like ‘swimming through sea of hate’Turkey attacks Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq after Istanbul street bombing
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Female passenger dies in crash with car being pursued by police in Essex
A person has died after a vehicle being followed by police collided with another vehicle in Essex.The female passenger died at the scene on Friday, Essex Police said.Officers had been following a vehicle which failed to stop when requested to by police shortly after 2.30am on the A13.The vehicle being pursued by police then collided with another, resulting in the fatality, police said.Despite the best efforts of officers and medics at the scene, a female passenger in the second vehicle has now diedChief Superintendent Stuart Hooper, Essex PoliceThe force did not give an age for the victim or a description...
Police seek Reading assault and kidnap victim after arrest
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and assault after another man was attacked before being dragged into a car and driven off, police have said. The incident took place in Mayfair, Reading, at around 23:40 GMT on Friday. Two men assaulted the victim, dragged him into...
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Family of teenager left in wheelchair after gang stabbing call for end to knife crime
The family of a teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street in Brixton, south London, for nearly an hour have called for an end to knife crime after his two attackers were given life sentences.James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he was attacked by Leon Rashid and Taiquane Lewis last February and has been left in a wheelchair, with life-changing injuries, after the incident.He was a completely innocent victim of the gang stabbing.“I urge people who carry knives to stop,” Rachel Duncan, James’s aunt, said after the sentencing.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Road blocked in London after three people were stabbed in North LondonTory minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants over conditionsWaving bus passengers stop behind journalist during live report on strike disruption
Two men arrested after woman dies in Bridgwater car crash
Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman died in a crash involving four cars. The incident happened on the A38 Broadway junction with Monmouth Street and St John Street, in Bridgwater, at around 21:50 GMT on Tuesday. The woman died at the scene while three other people sustained...
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Man dies following reports of Temple Grafton pub assault
A man with head injuries has died two days after police were called to reports of an assault at a village pub. Officers attended the Blue Boar Inn on Grafton Lane, Temple Grafton, on Thursday evening, the Warwickshire force said. A man in his 30s was taken to hospital where...
Man found dead in Wigan 'shot and attacked with acid' - police
A man whose body was found dumped on a street covered in "potentially hazardous" substances had been shot and attacked with acid, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has launched a murder inquiry...
Police name two teenagers who died when they were struck by a car
Police have released the names of two teenagers who died when a car struck a group of people, leaving two other victims with life-threatening injuries.Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night.West Midlands Police said specialist liaison officers are offering support to the families of Liberty and Ben.A police statement said the families wished to be left to grieve in private, and asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the collision, or to post footage.#UPDATE |...
Bridgend: Three arrested after bodies of two babies found
Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found at a home. Officers were called to a house in Wildmill, Bridgend, just before 20:00 GMT on Saturday. Two men, aged 37 and 47, and one woman, 29, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.
Nottingham fire: Man charged with murder of mum and daughters
A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and her two daughters, who all died after a flat fire. One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to hospital but later died after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday morning. Their mother,...
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
Woman dies following two-car crash in Earley
A woman in her 80s has died following a crash involving two cars. The crash, between a Toyota Yaris and a Mercedes, happened on Wokingham Road at the Mill Lane junction in Earley shortly before 22:00 GMT on Wednesday. Thames Valley Police said the woman, who was driving the Toyota,...
Portsmouth man guilty of meat cleaver attack on paramedic
A man has been found guilty of using a meat cleaver to attack a paramedic who had been called to his aid. Paul Searle, 59, threatened to cut the ambulance driver's ear off during the incident in Fareham in February 2021, Hampshire police said. He pulled the man out of...
Man arrested after Sheffield double murder inquiry launched
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man and woman in their 70s died at a house in Sheffield. Police were called to the property in Terrey Road at just after 10:15 GMT on Sunday. A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said both the deceased were "critically...
